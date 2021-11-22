Everything Jim Harbaugh said during his pre-Ohio State availability

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Not much needs to be said about what Ohio State week means to the Michigan football program or Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh lived it, breathed it and basked in it as a player and now a coach.

This version of The Game means a little bit more. It's for the conference championship and playoff implications as well.

Harbaugh, who spoke with reporters on Monday, spoke about the significance of the rivalry with the Buckeyes, his team and much more.

For everything Harbaugh had to say, check out the full transcript below.

On the significance of having the game at home

I think that’s a great thing for us. Looking forward to playing in front of a wildly supporting Michigan crowd base.

On his guarantee to beat Ohio State as a player 35 years ago

I know some people like to get up and pontificate about a thing they did in the past and have a lot of long stories about that, but I’m not one of those kind of guys.

On his reaction if one of his players guaranteed a win

Again, I’ll give you the same answer. I’m not a guy that likes to talk about things that happened 35 years ago. I know some do, but I’m not one of them.

On how the senior class has taken ownership of the team and the significance of The Game

Yeah, how have they done it? They’ve just worked like crazy. Worked daily, weekly, monthly. Just rung everything out. This is everything they’ve been working for, planning for, put themselves to be in this position.

On Blake Corum and Gemon Green's status for Saturday

I never know that question for sure. I know I get asked that question every Monday. Is a player gonna play? I don’t know.

On the stakes and importance of the game

It’s both, really, right? It’s both those things. Both those teams have a lot on the line. It’s a true playoff in that sense. In the College Football Playoff world, this is the start of the playoffs. The team that wins will advance, the team that doesn’t won’t. It is that it’s also the big game, The Game, the rivalry.

On whether there's more desire to play considering what happened last year

Obviously, there’s no need to hype it. The things we just talked about. It’s a playoff game, it’s a rivalry game. It’s at the highest level.

On how often he hears about the OSU rivalry in his daily life

As often as it is on my own mind.

On the team's time of possession helping the defense

It’s great complementary football being played by our team this year. Time of possession has been something we’ve been really good at, sustaining drives, picking up first downs offensively, not turning the ball over. Defense has gotten stops, special teams have gotten the ball back for the offense in really good field position. All those things. Offense, defense, special teams, have been extremely good in terms of complementary football.

On the preparation leading up to the OSU game for a quarterback

For everybody. Everybody. Coaches, players. It’s about having good days, even great days. You want these to be the best days we’ve had all season. The best meetings, best practices, great days. And then go play the game. The individual role, understanding your role, preparing for what your role is gonna be, stay in that role and even star in that role is what our guys are preparing for.

On the team leaving legacies against Ohio State

It’s a huge opportunity in that regard. Whether it’s said or not said, it’s known.

On the team's 'Beat Ohio' drill

It’s a run drill. Run drill and a run-stopping drill. All runs, all runs are between the tackles. Physicality, emphasis, and emphasis on Ohio State and keeping them on our minds every day of practice.

On when the drill name started

First day of spring.

On Ohio State's defense

Really athletic. The defensive front is long, athletic. Very physical. Really good at taking on blocks, defeating blocks, taking on blocks, condensing holes with their athleticism and length and their physicality. Blocking is gonna be at a paramount. Again, it will be channeling Bo and Woody, blocking and tackling. The game will in large part come down to it.

On Ohio State's receivers

Just how good they are. How dynamic. Their route-running ability, their catching ability. Their speed to all parts of the field, horizontally, vertically. Really outstanding.

On how 'beat Ohio State or die trying' comes to life this week

It comes all the way to life. It's here, it's happening.

On the team demeanor and whether it changes this week

Exactly, and it’s what I said earlier when you asked how the players, how they’ve handled themselves. That’s how they’ve handled themselves. It’s been get to work and find another guy to work with them, work beside them. It’s been contagious.

On whether he tries to prepare his team like it's any other game or a special emphasis

We prepare for it like it’s The Game.

On what the extra preparation looks like

Everything I talked about earlier. The rivalry and it’s a playoff game. The winner gets to keep playing and the loser does not.

On Jay Harbaugh's work with the special teams

He’s done a tremendous job. I’m really so proud of our special teams and how much pride each guy takes in it. Each guy knowing their role. Each guy understanding their role. Each guy staying in their role, and guys starring in those roles. Jay has done a great job coordinating it, been creative. Has them prepared each and every week. And he does the tight ends, which also are prepared and doing well each and every week.

On Michigan's record against Ohio State being the emphasis for the 'Beat Ohio' drill

Like I explained a couple times, this is a game you’ve gotta channel Bo, you’ve gotta channel the blocking and the tackling, sustaining blocks, getting off blocks and making tackles. Blocking and tackling.

On whether the recent record against OSU has any impact on the naming of the drill

Just what this game is about and what you’ve gotta get good at to have the best chance of winning it.

On what Thanksgiving looks like for the program this week

There will be a lot of families here. There will be a lot of families that come into town. Of course, to see their sons and share Thanksgiving. And also the game, to support their sons in the ball game. We are gonna have practice and really good meetings. We’ll start early. Then the guys will be able to get with their family and friends at about 1 o’clock.

On Blake Corum's Thanksgiving donations to families

Just blown away by it, really. I know Blake and I know his dad, James. Just phenomenal, phenomenal. I know Nikhai Hill-Green went along as well. I know them, I know what kind of gesture that is. It’s genuine, heartfelt. And my second impression was why wasn’t I doing something like that? I was just watching film all day. He's an amazing young man.

On C.J. Stroud

Phenomenal. C.J. is a fantastic player. He’s doing—we saw it in high school when he played. Knew he was gonna be really good and he’s bringing it all to life. Playing great.

On any potential schematic advantages with Mike Macdonald

I think that’s something that all the coaches and players on both teams are trying to figure out right now. Been spending weeks, spending every minute they can to answer that same question. We’ve got both sides approaching it that way.