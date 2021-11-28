Everything Jim Harbaugh said in his Big Ten Championship Game availability

Jim Harbaugh met with the media today to talk about this Saturday's upcoming Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa, and while the Wolverines have started preparing there were naturally questions about what happened yesterday and over the course of the season to get Michigan to this point. Harbaugh addressed his team's offensive philosophy, team leaders, Iowa and head coach Kirk Ferentz, and how this game is a continuation of the playoffs for Michigan.

Opening statement

Just very excited to be playing in the championship game. Have to get ourselves prepared. We’ll go looking to have good days, great days, good meetings, good practices, great days, and then go play the game. Tough opponent that we’ve played a couple times and know how good they are. Another great season this year, so it’ll be a big challenge for our ball team but one we’re super excited about having the opportunity to play in.

On what Aidan Hutchinson does that we can’t see and what he means off the field as a leader

First and foremost, you have seen it. It’s a player that plays hard every play. He does not take any plays off. He’s that way in practice, he’s that way on a daily basis. Weight lifting, strength and conditioning; I mean, he is always just giving it his all, his very best. That has become contagious for our team. There’s no question that we’re not in the position that we’re in today without Aidan Hutchinson.

On how much carryover there is from planning for last year’s cancelled Iowa game

There’s definitely some scouting reports. We had started gameplanning. We were a couple of days into gameplanning, so some, but really the 11 ball games that we’re looking at now are where all the focus will be.

On managing two quarterbacks and what it says that McCarthy and McNamara share duties gracefully

Both great players, both care a tremendous amount about the team. One new player in J.J. who’s brought great talent, he’s brought tremendous energy and perspective. Just love being around him, and he’s produced. When he’s gotten into games he has produced.

And then Cade, somebody who’s the foundation of our team. One of the most committed players we have. Another player that we wouldn’t be in the position we are today without: Cade McNamara. Cares deeply for the team, and he has produced. So there’s two players, same position, but they’re on the same ball team. They love the ball team and the guys on the ball team love them.

On his relationship with Kirk Ferentz

Nothing but respect. At the highest level. Few coaches--pretty much nobody I respect more. Had the opportunity to play at the Ravens one year, coach’s last year with the Ravens. Then I’ve always followed his career since then. Just a tremendous football coach.

Also, when I went and took the Stanford job, Bob Bowlsby was the athletic director. Had quite a few conversations with Bob Bowlsby about Kirk and just the way he did things. Felt like I got a lot of valuable information. Just somebody that I respect and somebody that you’re interested in how they do things and what they do and how they do it, what’s caused them to have the kind of success and track record. Since being in the Big Ten as a coach, it hasn’t changed. Highest regard for him. For what he’s done for football, he’s been a trusted agent and known friend to the game of football.

On Gattis’ ‘speed in space’ ideas early and moving toward more physical football like Harbaugh offenses played early in his career with more 12 personnel than 11 personnel

It’s just...I think we really have felt all along that we were capable of doing both; 11 personnel, throwing the football, 11 personnel running the football, 12 personnel running the football, 13 personnel running the football, 22 personnel, I mean, we felt like we were capable of being a really good throwing team (and) being a really good running team.

So we just set out on getting good at both. With the type of backs that we knew we had, Hassan and Blake and Donovan coming in, we felt really good knowing that they’d have the opportunity to run behind an offensive line that was also really ascending and we felt had a chance to be extremely good. Coach Moore has done a tremendous job coaching that group.

I told coach I got a great text from John Madden and John Madden said that is as good of an offensive line performance as he’s seen in a football game. I texted that to Sherrone and said ‘Keep that on your phone forever.’ Quarterback, we knew that we’d be good, could really throw the ball. We watched Cade all through spring and training camp and just felt like he was going to be really good throwing the football. Very accurate, makes really good decisions. Our receivers were developing. We knew that they would get better and better and they have. Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, and then the young guys like Roman Wilson and A. J. Henning. We just kept watching this young guy, Andrel Anthony, making plays. So, we just started building to do both, to be able to run the football and be able to throw it.

On what stands out when watching Iowa film

Yeah, I think the thing that--not a lot (of film) yet, but just some, and it’s that--just how conscientious they are in all three phases. Their offense, their defense, and special teams, and I don't know if every team spends as much time as every other team does in the special teams phase but you can tell Iowa does and they’re really good and they win games from it. Case in point: their last game. It’s a really finely tuned organization that knows what they’re doing.

Been a big fan of the back. Really like the quarterback, linebacker, they’ve got really good players. I know they’ve got more than that! Not just saying those are their only good players. It’s always a talented, well-coached team. If you ask me the thing that stands out significantly the most it’s just how good and conscientious they are in all three phases.

On the message for the team this week

I don’t know. I don’t exactly know what that message is yet. The thing that hits me first is that this is a new beginning. So, what we always do: we prepare, we practice, we try to have great days. One good day, meetings, practices, get ourselves healthy, get ourselves ready, and then go play the game.

But the thing that hits me, hits me a lot, I think it was the 1980 Olympic hockey team. Had a great game but that wasn’t the gold medal game. They had to go to the championship game after that game. So this is the championship this week. Playing against a great Iowa team in Indianapolis. This week, that’s for all the marbles. That’s for the championship. And it hits me that it’s a continuation of the playoffs. We’ve got to win to get ourselves into the semifinals of the playoffs, so it’s really honestly all three of those things. That’s really what’s on my mind. That’s the message toward the team this week.

On whether there was a big point where he felt something big was possible before it revealed itself on the field

Yeah, yeah, we did. Felt like we had a ball team. We got ourselves a ball team here. That’s one of those feelings that you have and you know guys, they started feeling it too. I know I shared that with you guys over the summer and the spring. People, I think the comments back then were ‘everybody says that’ but we felt it.

On Iowa’s linebacker Jack Campbell

He’s got a nose for the ball. I think that’s probably the best thing you can say about a linebacker is somebody that shows up where the ball is. He does it repeatedly, time after time. He’s always either in the frame making the tackle or really close to it. He’s got, as my dad, Jack Harbaugh, would say, a nose for the football.

On whether he has gotten a call from his brother, John, after yesterday’s game

Yes he did, yes he did.

On how excited his brother is to help with any preparation for this game

Yeah, he’s done so much. Our defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, who coached in the Ravens’ system. Matt Weiss, who coached at the Ravens as well. There’s a lot of things. It’s great having a brother who’s in the NFL. Know that he really likes us, loves me. He follows the team closely. I always try to get his thoughts on what he sees.

On whether there are other notable people who reached out after the game

Yeah, a lot. A lot of people.

What was the general consensus from people?

Just think they really like our team. I think they really like how hard our players play. Think that’s been the theme that comes through the TV set. See a bunch of guys that really like playing the game and playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played. That’s pretty much the general themes.

On how important it is for a coach to believe in his offensive system and style for shaping a program’s identity

I don’t know exactly what percentage that would be in terms of importance.

On whether this offensive line is as tough and cohesive as he’s ever had

Whew. Um. yeah, hard to compare one offensive line to a previous offensive line. Any time you start making comparisons somebody gets diminished. As I’ve said before, that was quite a text from John Madden. As he said in the text, as a former offensive lineman, I really appreciate offensive line play and that performance in that game was as good as he’s ever seen. I’d read you the text if I could find my phone but I can’t find my phone.

On whether he had questions whether his team would buy in after last season

I knew we had a lot of guys that, they’re raised right, they’re learned right, they were taught right that you don’t fold or flinch at the slightest whiff of adverse circumstances. I had a pretty good feeling that they would respond.

On how preparation is different for a team you’ve already played (Wisconsin) versus one you haven’t seen (Iowa)

Well, we’re playing Iowa, so that answers that question.

What did he and the team do to celebrate last night?

I think everybody did things a little different. I just went home and had fun with the kids. We just hung out, watched some football like we always do. My parents came over. It was neat because my parents just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on the 25th of November. It was a celebration of the game and also my parents’ 60th wedding anniversary over at the house. Katie and I watched a little Heartland and then I went to bed. I got kind of tired.

On where he’s seen the biggest strides in the secondary

That’s a great question and great observation, too. DJ Turner, Vince Gray really had great ball games. So did Brad Hawkins. Another player, Brad Hawkins, where we wouldn’t be where we are today without.

But I thought where they made the most strides, they do their job, they play their technique. They compete down after down with the same intensity. They let the previous play go and then bring their intensity back for that play the next down. And they’ve been challenged a lot; they get their eyes back to the ball. It’s been a lot of growth. Really happy for both of those players and really our whole secondary has been a real bright spot for our team. But just the level of competition from down to down with that same intensity and then playing their technique, doing their job.

On what has changed between this season and all previous ones at Michigan to allow him to reach this point

I don’t know. Maybe we were better prepared, maybe we were stronger, maybe we were more talented, maybe...a lot of factors there. But the fact is we’re here and we’re excited about it and we want to go finish. Want to keep doing what we’ve been doing and that’s having good days. Stack those good days on top of each other, get the energy high, and then go play the game.

On his embrace with Juwan Howard after the game

That was so cool! That was just great. Kind of working my way into the locker room and then all of a sudden Juwan’s there. Coach of the basketball team caring that much about the football team. He’s been great all offseason. He spoke to our team on more than a couple occasions. He comes to our games, he’s behind the bench cheering for us. He’s just a geat guy, great coach, he loves Michigan and we love him for that.



