Everything Jim Harbaugh said during his latest In The Trenches appearance

“We got a ton of momentum at this point. We want to keep building on that.”

On the arrival of Olu Oluwatimi

“Really good and there’s never any “I’m a remington finalist, im the man, look at me.” He’s always about his business. Very mature guy. He already carries a lot of weight. When he talks now, the more he talks, the better. Very good leader, talented player.”

On the offensive line

“The guy who has emerged the most is Trente Jones. He’s a very gifted guy athletically, strength has progressed. I like watching him, but he’s much stronger and more savvy now.” “Really good, veteran group. Group that was really good last year and has a chance to be even better this year. But also some really good young players are developing: Raheem Anderson, Reece Atterberry, Gio El-Hadid, and Jeff Persi. Breaking through the ceiling kind of a guy. Two really good incoming freshman in Lorrenzetti and I’m really excited about Andrew Gentry, talk about physical presence.”

On Andrew Gentry

“Well you can see what he’s gonna be. He’s all of 6-foot-8, 310 right now. Probably hasn’t been on the scale fora while, but I bet he’s at least 310. He’s there, there as far as physical growth and playing football, knocking some of that rust off. Mature. The mission is always something that really impressed me. When they come back from the mission, they’re serving, they’re working. There’s maturity and humility. One of the smartest to ever come through here.”

On the tight ends

“You could have Luke Schoonmaker competing with Erick All to be the best tight end in the country. I think that’s the kind of players we have. Joel Honigford, love him as a player. Young Max Bredeson, he was popping all spring. Making plays and blocking.”



On Cade McNamara

“Elevating his arm at the line of scrimmage so they’re not getting batted down. Overall quarterback play, accuracy, timing, decision making, leadership, he continues to progress really well in all of those areas.”

On J.J. McCarthy

“And JJ, even though he didn’t play in the spring game, he took a lot of reps in spring practice. Just didn’t throw the ball. He is set to start throwing on Monday. He brought, even though he wasn’t throwing, all of the energy, competitive fire, and leadership. Like a kid in a candy store, that’s the best way to phrase what he’s like. There’s just certain guys that are like that, and he’s one fo them. At the very highest level in everything he does with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. You just always want to give him a big hug, just love being around him. He’s even got an extra pep in his step knowing he’s going to be back to throwing on Monday.”

