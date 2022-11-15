On what he saw from the win over Nebraska

I was really happy in all phases. Very happy with the offense, I thought the defense was dominating. Both units dominated at the line of scrimmage. Special teams, it's good. We've kind of got to this point where we want them to be so good that they're great. We had a good, solid, game. There's things to improve in all areas and we're back attacking it.

On the next step the offense needs to take to be great

They're doing so many things. So many things that is winning football. Time of possession, drives, no turnovers, scoring points. It's really good, I'm really happy where we're at offensively.

On J.J. McCarthy's lack of turnovers

You never know until they're out there playing every game, playing every snap. We knew he was very talented. His poise has been remarkable. Whether it's on the road, at home, behind, ahead. People chanting J.J., J.J. We love J.J. Whether he's getting booed, hit. It's just been great. If he's got the protection and somebody is open, he's going to find them and hit them. It's been good to watch and he keeps getting better, too. He keeps improving every week. Super happy.

On the offensive line

I think the offensive line has done tremendous, I think Sherrone Moore has done a tremendous job. I think our pass protection could be better. This pass game we had a couple of free runners in there. Some of the things we're continuing to build on.

On Blake Corum in the Heisman conversation

The amount of first downs he picks up, the amount of yards he gets after contact. There was a time there maybe four or five games ago where I would've thought he deserves to be in New York for the Heisman Trophy. Now, I think he's the frontrunner for it.

On Corum being able to move piles

This past game, there were maybe four or five times where it was a two or three-yard gain and then he's moving the pile. The offensive line is pushing past the first down they go averaging five yards a carry, then seven, then nine. I don't think there's a better back in the country right now than Blake Corum. He's having a tremendous season. He is having an MVP-type of season, he's having a Heisman Trophy-type of year.

On whether it's as deep of a team he's had

It's really good to see the guys getting in there and playing and having those opportunities. I talked about it a couple of weeks ago on this same show where the depth at each position group. Whether it's defensive line or egdes, linebacker, in the secondary, tight end room. Running back room now, seeing Donovan have the success and then guys like Tavi Dunlap come in, know the protections, get in there and run and rip off some 12, 15-yarders. Isaiah Gash, C.J. Stokes. Great to see when they have really good players ahead of them that they're still working in practice to improve and when they get their shot, they're hungry and do a great job. Depth is really good.

On what he wants to see the defense improve upon

These last two games have been really, really good. Amount of first downs they've given up, I'm waiting for you to pull up another stat I've never heard of (laughs). I think they're doing great, they're really playing well. As I told the team today, I thought the defense—just keep doing you. Just work a little harder at it. We had one or two this past game, we just weren't playing the right defense. We had a guy that didn't hear the call, didn't know the call. We had the perfect call on. Been very, very little of that. Guys are playing hard. Just keeps showing up how hard they're playing. To me, they're great. They're playing great. It is a great defense. I told them that today, too. The offense is really helping. There's no turnovers, they usually face a long field when the opposing offense is out there. Want to see that continue. That helps make a great defense. Second half defense has been outstanding. So is the first half. Right now, good. Keep it going. Kind of scary good, how good they're playing.

On what Senior Day means for him

You want to win it. You want to win that one and go out—it can be a very emotional thing. Usually hits you after, after the game is over. You've played your last game in the Big House. You sure want that to be a good, memorable, winning experience.

On Michael Barrett

Just so happy that Mike has found a real, true position in inside linebacker. Tremendous special teams contributor. Just to see him having success playing football, I think he's going to be playing football for a long time. He may come back next year or he may take his services to the NFL, we'll see. There's going to be more football for him after this season.

On German and Gemon Green

Two incredible brothers. My memory always go back to when they were freshmen and they were on the scout team. The first day, it snowed, I look over and they're doing snow angels on the turf. Stopped practice, 'What are you doing? We have a huge game coming up this weekend!' Coach, we've never seen snow before! So much contribution from both of them. They can come back. One or two, or both. You don't know. They've got another year of eligibility. We would love for them to come back. Gritty competitors. How many times—they've got this quality of they don't, it's almost like a Gumby kind of thing, you think they're hurt. Some guys get a high ankle sprain and they're out for six weeks. The Green brothers might be out a practice or a half of practice. German's got a knee brace, I think he needs a surgery when the season is over but he's able to play. Some guys are able to improvise and play. Those two have the quality, like I've never seen in any other player I've ever coached. There's times where they're down, out, limping off and they're back in two plays later. The healing powers of the two brothers is off the charts.

On Ryan Hayes

Another great story of tight end. Many of the doubters, even had coaches at the time. "No, we can't take him. Him and Jalen Mayfield, they're not big enough." They're really athletic, they're going to be good. Trust me, you will thank me later. Kind of chalk that one up for seeing and been to that movie a few times where I knew both Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes would be good players. Had a really strong feeling they would. Even the many of the prognosticators and recruiting experts were doubting the three-star and all that kind of stuff. It's really good. Ryan, last year, he was one of those seniors last year and leaders that I really felt the team—was such a strong leader on the team and now he is again this year. Kind of a quiet, stoic, by example. Tremendous player. He's been doing that again this year. Big soft spot in my heart for Ryan Hayes. Love him.

On Joel Honigford

You just keep throwing out my favorite guys here. Tight end, what are you thinking, coach? I think he's going to be a really good tight end, let's move him there. No, we can't do that, we've got other good tight ends. I'm going to make an executive decision. Joel, would you like to play tight end? Yeah, coach, I really would. OK, you're playing tight end now. Watch him playing really good football, contributing like he is. I'm not trying to take a deep, long bow here but, also, Joel, then he grew his hair out and he leaned out, his whole personality is now changed from an offensive lineman to a skill guy. A big skill guy. It's been fun. One of our engineers, one of our really, really smart guys. This isn't going to be his last year of football, either. He could play football at the next level and go on to have a tremendous engineering career after that.

On Ronnie Bell

So good. As you know, didn't have a football scholarship coming out of high school, was going to go play basketball. My brother-in-law, Jimmy Kaine, told me about him. Hey, are there any good football players in Kansas City? He said, yeah, Ronnie Bell. I looked him up, no scholarship offers and I watch his tape. I really like this guy. No offers, I figured he didn't have grades but turned out he was like a 3.1. He must've committed some kind of crime or something. Nope. A young gentleman. He's been great. It's also a tip of the cap to the '21 offense that they were as good as they were without Ronnie Bell. He's been tremendous. He's going to go into the NFL next year, he's already got his Senior Bowl invite. He's having a tremendous season. Another feel-good story, one that I share with my inlaws in Kansas City.

On Brad Robbins and Jake Moody

Great leaders. Great players. Just the best. Brad Robbins is a coach. He is that much of a leader on our football team. He is a Coach Herb disciple. Tremendous example. Very philosophical. He could be a Navy SEAL, that's how squared away Brad Robbins is. Maybe he will be someday, I don't know. He's been a tremendous punter and he's going to play a lot of years, too. Jake Moody will as well. You're taking me back now. All flashing back to Brad was back in the 2017 recruiting class, he was our 30th signee in that 2017 class. Arguably one of the best.

On Illinois

They're really good. They go about playing physical football. They tackle, they attempt to dominate the line of scrimmages. Both offensive line and defensive line. Really good running back. Darn good football team. Quarterback is good, mobile. They're playing for a championship down the stretch here just like we are. A lot on the line. Big challenge. Big task ahead of us this weekend.