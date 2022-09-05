On what he liked about Cade McNamara's game

I thought Cade had a really solid game. I think he walks away mad at himself for missing CJ Johnson on the crossing route and threw the ball to CJ a little wide on the opposite boundary. Other than that, he made some terrific throws. Heck of a two-minute drive. It's just the way he is. He's a perfectionist. Thought it was a really solid game.

On the offensive line and Karsen Barnhart

He's got a sprained ankle. Probably not going to be available this week. He played really good. Very well. Olu played really good. Keegan and Zinter graded out the highest, played the best. I would give a game ball to Trevor Keegan. The way he played and also played left tackle when Karsen went out. That was really good, really pleased. Also the second O-line when they went into the game. They put together a heck of a good drive. Persi, Greg Crippen played very well. Reece Atteberry, he's gotten out there and he played good. Trente had some really good snaps. Overall, we felt like we were 10, 11, 12 deep in the offensive line. I thought they looked good.

On whether he still wants to play two quarterbacks

The same thing. We've plowed this ground about as thoroughly as it can be possibly be plowed. Dating back to the summer when you asked the question, I said, yeah, one could start, the other could start or it can be a combination of both in the games. Those are the options. Happy that we've still got another week to look at it. I said that each would get a start and I think it's fair as it could possibly be.

On whether there's a reason that he wouldn't be open to two QBs

I think I said the same thing to you guys, prefer to have a starting quarterback for each ballgame. Very transparent with that. I also said, yeah, if things are exactly the same as they were coming out of camp which they were dead even. We were, as coaches, going to find a way to maximize both of their talents. That remains a very viable option.

On the expanded playoff

It's great. All for it. I think you know exactly where I stand with that, it's well-documented. I do believe the players should receive a revenue share from these massive TV deals. As I said back in the summer, a large piece should be cut from the ones who were negotiating those TV deals in the Big Ten. 7 point something billion? It's a lot of billions. A lot of money. I think the players should receive a revenue share.

On recruiting Roman Wilson

It really helped that both mom and dad had Michigan ties. Both went to Michigan, Western Michigan. Mom is from the UP originally. Same town as Barry Pearson, I believe. She was a track runner. That really helped. Roman was in Hawaii, I think that really helped that his parents had Midwest ties. Just a great guy all the way around. Great competitor and tough as nails. Love Roman. Great fit, Roman Wilson and Michigan. Always thought it was a great fit.

On whether he flew out to Hawaii to recruit him

Of course. I think just the one time I was allowed to during the contact period, they've got it down to where a head coach can only get to the guy once, pretty much. Sometimes twice. I get the one visit during the contact period.

On Jesse Minter

Really good. The headsets were clean, smooth. The operations were clean, smooth in all three phases. Thought it was really good. He's a calm, cool and collected guy. Just the whole operation. Signaling, and communication was A-plus-plus from what I saw.

On balancing playing players and still receiving a redshirt

Well, you can play four games and still receive a redshirt. Our philosophy has always been that they're going to be better in the fifth year than they would be in their freshman year. If they can make it into the two-deep and get playing time every week, you feel like they'll be better football players for having played football. You get better at football by playing it. That's really it. If they can be in the two-deep, we'll play them in over four games. If it's going to be something equivalent to not important time in the game then we'll just play them for up to four games. Those will be individual decisions based on how much they can contribute versus being that much better in their fifth year.

On the read-option and how McCarthy opens up the inside running game

I think he definitely pulls defenders. They have to know where he is, our defensive coaches feel the same way. There needs to be a plan. If a quarterback runs in the 4.5's, that's faster than linebackers. You gotta have a plan to contain that. You can definitely see, even if he's carrying out the fake, somebody is paying attention.

On using Cade McNamara as a running option

We'll still use him as a running option. We called a quarterback draw in the Big Ten Championship Game.

On whether he encourages McCarthy to get out of bounds or slide to avoid hits

I'd like to see him get down a little more. It's something to keep improving. Once he gets the first down, he's got to get down. Also, understand as a quarterback you like to get some kind of contact early when you're out there. Really why I try to simulate hitting them on the pads. Front, back and on the helmet a little bit. It's always good to get the butterflies out. Blocking somebody or getting hit, or running. It helps gets the butterflies out, I think. Everybody is a little different but, yeah, to answer your question, would like to see him get down a little quicker.

On playing 84 players is a trend he would like to see continue over the next two weeks

You get better at football by playing football. If we have the opportunity, we're always going to play guys as much as we can. Right now, we have over 100 on the roster that have played in games. I'd like to set a record there, I'd like to get to 120 or 130. Hoping that we can get everybody to play football. That makes the team better, makes them better. Great for the morale of the team. Everyone wants to play. We'll see how many we can get. Hopefully we get in that position, you don't know if we'll be in that position or not. We're going to get as many guys in there as we can.

On C.J. Stokes has been a surprise

No, I really thought he was going to have a big game. I told him that in the days leading up to the game. I don't know if it would be this game or the next, but he's going to be one of those freshmen that everybody is talking about. He's just good. Super important to him, he's a studier and very focused player. It's fun to see him in his first run get 13, 15 yards and the first down.

On Derrick Moore and Mason Graham

I saw a lot of good things from a lot of people. I'll start defensively. Mike Sainristil was all over the field. He was everywhere. Pretty much what I loved was how many winged helmets were showing up in the picture frame of every clip. Just great pursuit, great running to the football. Jaylen Harrell had a phenomenal game. Had four tackles, a sack. Rod Moore, an interception, four tackles, a sack. Also, super pleased with Makari Paige, he was running and hitting. Just how far he's come since his freshmen days, slender and a very good athlete. Now, he comes up and hits. Really, really excited about that. Mike Barrett, that's another one. I'm going to take a deep, long, bow on that one. When we were recruiting him as a quarterback out of Georgia, people were saying there was no position he could play. He's going to be a safety, he's going to be a linebacker. He's going to be one of the two. You can't see that? To watch him, he's made his mark on special teams. The linebacker position these days, especially as much nickel as we play and all teams play in football, he's just out there running, getting tackles. What did he have, six tackles? A sack and doing a great job on special teams. There's a real football player right there. Super happy with how he's handling it. I guess the days of the middle linebacker went with the days of the down safety in cover three. You gotta be able to run from sideline to sideline and tackle and play. I'm just really happy with Mike. He's developing. He'll be playing this game for a long time. Really proud of him. Other guys, talked about the offensive line. Gio El-Hadi got significant snaps in the game. Great to see his development, it's been very good. Another guy, Eamonn Dennis, he'll be our special teams player of the week. Both tackles on the two punts we had in the game. Very good punting. Brad Robbins, 47 net. Jake Moody continues his streak. I think it's around 12 in a row. Something like that. Great to see him get some kicks and be successful there. A lot of really good positives, things we can improve on. I want to improve more on punt coverage and kickoff coverage. Field goal protection was a little loose. Some other stuff. As I said after the game, smooth, really clean type of football game.

On Title IX

We wanted to recognize that both internally and publicly, that anniversary and how important it is.

On preparing the team for Hawaii

We're just trying to get as good at football as we can, as fast as we can. You always respect the opponent. You take nothing for granted. Also, need to improve, have to improve. Saw some darn good football teams playing after our game. We'll watch them on the TV. Teams like Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. A lot of good football teams out there playing good. We have to get better, and better, and better, and better.