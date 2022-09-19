Through three games, the Wolverines lead the nation in scoring (55 points per game) and outscored opponents 166-17 in a historically weak non-conference slate.

On Maryland:

“Really good playmakers. The quarterback is playing outstanding. Doing a good job of protecting him. They’re making a lot of plays. He’s making a lot of plays in the pocket and outside the pocket. Overall, it’s a really good offense.”

Does Harbaugh preach the mental aspect of McCarthy’s quotes about forward thinking or is that inherent?

“I think the guys are excited for the next challenge. They’re ready for it. They know it’s going to be a step up in competition in Big Ten play.”

On Greg Crippin’s limited snaps being injury related:

“There’s nothing wrong with him. He’s good. Just one of those things where there’s a possibility of red-shirting this year, so we’re going to see how that goes. Can’t predict the future. If Olu can stay healthy and play, then there’s a shot at getting that year back for Crip.”

On Olu Oluwatimi:

“Really good. He had another solid game. So did Ryan Hayes. So did Trevor Keegan when he was in there. And Zak Zinter, and Olu. Trente is continuing to play well as well. He’s playing good.”

On if practices change or get more challenging from non-conference to Big Ten play:

“The momentum has been good. The work ethic has been great. Leadership has been great. Just selfless people in the program all around, and that shows up in practice.

On the pass protection needing improvement:

“There’s been times where we’ve been beat on a one-on-one matchup. This game, the game before, you’re chasing perfection. Sometimes, well, probably all the time, you don’t get perfection. Hope to attain excellence."

On why he put Cade in for a two-minute drill up 38-0 with little time left in the half:

“Trying to push the ball downfield to get into field goal range.”

Any injury updates on Cade McNamara?

“Not at this point.”

On the backup QB situation without Cade McNamara:

“I’ve seen good things. Davis Warren, Alan Bowman, Alex Orji. I’ve seen good things from them in practice and when they’ve gotten in to the games. I think we have good confidence in all three.”

On if he wondered Ronnie Bell would be the same after his ACL injury:

“You never know for sure but he came back stronger, faster. A lot of the speed and agility tests were PRs for him. And I never really worry about his mindset. I figured that would be his approach. Also, the way he’s blocking is at an elite level. So is C.J. (Cornelius Johnson), Roman Wilson, Andrel Anthony. It would be a battle for who’s our best blocker. But it’s showing up in the perimeter. The perimeter game is at a new level for us. You’ve seen that in the ball games we’ve been playing. Ronnie is really blocking well, catching the ball, running routes, leading, being selfless. Great example of what I talked about earlier.”

On Roman Wilson’s ascension:

“Been highly motivated. He’s had an everyday approach. His focus and determination. Being the best he can be has been day in and out. I don’t know for sure if he’s taken a day off, but it doesn’t seem like it. He’s been attacking at all times.”

On AJ Henning:

“He’s able to do so much and continue to find ways to get him the ball. Really evolving as a route-runner and his determination as a returner — he’s been outstanding. From where he started last year, first time catching a punt, to where he is now, it’s so good. Every part of his game, he’s hungry and wants to keep getting better and evolving.”

On the lack of penalties this season:

“There's a been a high emphasis on it. An example would be the way the defense hits the quarterback. We have free runners and they do a good job of keeping it in the strike zone, keeping their head out of it. Mike Sainristil, any guy that’s gotten near the quarterback, really focusing on the technique and doing the best of your ability to do your job without getting those penalties. Same with hitting defenseless players. Makari Paige had a tremendous hit in the game that broke up a pass, but it was a textbook shoulder pad, helmet-to-helmet. Not leading with the crown, all of those things that are coached and put into action. Those coaching points and those guys being able to think in a split-second with reactions, whether it’s taking their hands off a receiver downfield, just taking them off and running with one hand. Ronnie did it. Some of those situations where it’s easy to get a penalty, but I feel like guys have been trained and really take those coaching parts and put them into action on Saturdays.”

On the impact of defensive line coach Mike Elston:

“Mike has been great. The leadership, the work ethic. The selflessness of everybody around the program has been phenomenal. Coaches like Mike Elston. Talked a lot about Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale. Mike is doing a great job, and George Helow is doing a great job. Jay Harbaugh, the offensive coaches, Sherrone, Matt Weiss. Really doing well. Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy, Grant Newsome. Really happy with everybody’s coaching. The D-line is standing out. The best part about our defense is the way guys are getting off blocks. They’re getting off blocks and making tackles. Kris Jenkins had a phenomenal game in this game. So did Junior Colson and Mike Sainristil. Those two guys, Junior and Kris, really, really played well. Really getting off blocks. Upshaw, getting blocked and making the tackle. Jaylen Harrell, setting an edge, getting blocked, and making the tackle. The upfront gains and twists have been really good. They work on it every day. It’s fun to watch. 14 guys have gotten tackles for loss out of the 18 TFLs that we’ve had. Again, I point to great work ethic, leadership, and selflessness. Really shows up in all phases of our football team right now, in my opinion.”

On Blake Corum's five-touchdown performance and if he's become more of a power back:

“He was so good right when he got here. He has always maintained an impeccable approach to the game of football in terms of work ethic. I think he’s added a few pounds this offseason. It’s all strength. Lean muscle mass. Just as fast, just as quick. No better example of selflessness in the program than Black Corum. Tremendous worker and tremendous leader. Couldn’t’ say enough good things about him. He’s always been good. His approach has always been A plus-plus. It probably speaks for itself.”

On how he responds to the wide receivers texting him, asking to be more involved:

“Let’s go, you know? Yeah, it’s, you know, there’s so many that are looking to, and you love guys like that.”

On players setting a new standard last year and how it’s come to fruition this year:

“I think the momentum is just really good right now. I highlighted the three areas I highlighted: work ethic, leadership, and selflessness throughout the program really, really stands out. I’m excited for this next challenge, this next week. We know the competition level is going to step up. The guys want to have at it. Ready to attack it with a great week of practice and have at it on Saturday.”

On Aidan Hutchinson’s performance:

“Really impressive. Great to see. Pretty darn good. Pretty darn good.”