Everything Jim Harbaugh told the media during the Michigan College Showcase

On his thoughts of being back on Ferris State's campus and recruiting

It's great. Chamber of Commerce Day here, great to see so many folks out here. Coach and players, parents. It's incredible. Having a great time.

On the importance of recruiting the state of Michigan

Super important. The level of football has always been high in the state of Michigan. I could go back to when I played high school football in the state of Michigan. Just the amount of how much it's getting better each year, it's really obviously noticeable.

On his feelings of NIL impacting recruiting

I don't know how much or if I really have an opinion on that. Right or wrong, our philosophy is, that coming to the University of Michigan is going to be a transformational experience rather than a transactional experience.

On how much he's hearing about NIL

I hear a lot about it. There's talk about it. I just don't know how much is real, how much is accurate. Is it accurate or not? Is it like fish tale stories? I hear a lot, I don't know how much is real or accurate.

On whether he believes something needs to be done to curtail NIL nationally

I don't know. Curtail, I've always been for student-athletes being able to profit off their name, image and likeness. It just makes sense. We could say that the sale of a jersey, for example, who should have some share of the profit? That would be the actual person it is rather than just the institution. I think we can all agree that it's something that is fair and right.

On what Cameron Goode brings to the program

We'll see. Tomorrow is the first day of the summer cycle and he will have the ability to show what he can do. Olu Oluwatimi, we just call him Olu, hard to say the whole entire name. Olu has been a great example of somebody that was very successful at Virginia and he came to Michigan midyear. Was all about his business. Went about working. On the field, in the weight room. Could have easily been that guy that came in said, 'I'm a starter, Rimington Finalist, etc.' None of that. He got to work and he's gained the respect of everybody on the football team. Coaches, players, everybody. He has the opportunity to do that and Cam Goode will have the opportunity to do that. We'll see what happens.

On opening up the transfer portal

I don't know if I really have a take on it. Opening up more and more, probably some numbers that show there's more and more that go in it. Honestly, I think it's another thing that's been—from my perspective, from what I'm seeing, it's been healthy. A great example of Olu and some others. From my standpoint, which is limited, certainly not the entire universe of the transfer portal, I think more often than not it's been a healthy and productive thing.

On JJ McCarthy's status

I think he talked about that the other day, right? Probably the best thing—especially asking about somebody else's pain or lack of it, I'll probably let JJ speak for himself with that one.

On whether McCarthy is on schedule with the plan

Every time I ask, that's what he's saying. He's feeling good about it. The beautiful thing about JJ McCarthy is that he's like a kid in the candy store. That's his mentality, that's his attitude. That hasn't changed one bit. If that's any indication, I would say he's probably right on schedule.

On the quarterback dynamic this fall

It'll be competitive. The dynamic, I would say, would be competitive. I'll tell you the exact same thing I tell Cade, JJ or any other player at a position on our team that's competing for a position, who is going to play? The best player. How are we going to figure out who the best player is? They're the ones who play the best.

On playing two quarterbacks this year

Those were the options. One guy playing full-time or a combination of two guys playing. As you saw last year, we've done that. So that's possible. Possibility we could do the same with this year. One starter, one backup or could be two guys that play and contribute. No crystal ball on what takes place but excited to throw the balls out there and let the guys compete. Cool thing about it, though, here's the cool thing. JJ and Cade, it's competitive but it's not combative. Two guys that play the same position and are on the same team. Everything that I've noticed, they've got each other's backs.

On Ryan Hayes

Love Ryan. Every way, since he came in, kind of a tweener, undersized offensive lineman. Tight end, he was a tight end. Saw a great vision for him to turn into an elite offensive tackle with that potential. He's living that, he's living that dream. Expectation, the thing that he's working towards is putting a real exclamation point on a fabulous senior year. Hopefully, he's one of the best offensive tackles in the Big Ten and in the country.

On whether he marvels at what Joey Velazquez has done with baseball

I do. You know my love of multiple sports, guys who play multiple sports. Watching Joey, he won a game for the team early, he's been clutch. To see him compete and claw his way into the starting lineup and get a big hit, it's phenomenal. Nobody is more happy than my 9-year-old son, Jack Harbaugh. He is so into this baseball team. We watch it on TV, we watch every inning. Joey is one of his favorite players. Little Jack can name off every single guy in the lineup. Erik Bakich is a tremendous, tremendous manager. Joey Velazquez, obviously he's our favorite because he plays football as well. He sometimes takes little Jack out there and gives him some hitting instructions. Definitely a big—love the whole team but rooting for Joey.

On Ronnie Bell's status

Again, same kind of with JJ, if you talk to Ronnie you can find out exactly where he is. My eye looks like Ronnie Bell before he injured the ACL. Just the way he's moving. I've seen him jump, I've seen him run, I've seen him cut. Definitely on track and looks about the same than he did before, maybe a little bit better. He's got two more months to come in stronger, faster and ready for the season. From my eye, it looks like a plus-plus.

On whether Mike Sainristil will stick on defense

I know he's going to stick on defense because we just went through a spring practice where he not only stuck, he really stood out. He was starting at nickel when the spring ended. Now, he's going to be in a competition with Rod Moore who wasn't in spring. He can play nickel, he can play corner and then, the days we brought him back to receiver, it didn't look like he had missed a beat there as well. Definitely on track to be a two, three-way player. He's going to play special teams as well. Super excited. He's putting a lot of really good tools in his toolbox. The more really good tools you have in the toolbox, the more valuable the toolbox is. All A-plus, plus for Mike Sainristil.

On how often he was playing on defense compared to offense

Percentage-wise, he was definitely more with the defense. For reps, for plays and for meeting times. I think that it was only natural that it was a new position for him on defense. The kind of cool thing was, he was taking his offensive knowledge and be able to apply that as a secondary defender. As a corner and a nickel, he knows what a receiver is trying to get done. How that offensive player is trying to attack defensively. Now, he's using the tools how he knows what a defensive player tries to defend when he's an offensive player. His growth as a football player overall has exponentially grown. A good question would probably be why don't you do that with every player? It really takes three criticial things for a guy to be a two-way player. One, they've got to have the skillset to do it. Secondly, they've got to be smart to do it, to learn two different playbooks. You have to be willing. That doesn't line up with every single player but it does with Mike Sainristil.

On whether that perspective helps Jay Harbaugh and his transition to defense

There's no question. I don't really talk that much about Jay because he is my son. It's pride, for right or wrong, maybe it's been a blessing or maybe it's been a curse, I don't know. It's about time to give him the recognition. He's a phenomenal football coach. The way he talks to our team, the way he coaches special teams and he's recruited a great tight end room, a great running back room. His value, now going over to defense, he knows how our offense. Guys attacking and what they're trying to get to. The whole time, he's also been coordinating the special teams, which was the best in the country. In all humility, I've got to say it right. He's one heck of a coach. Way better than I was at that age. Darn near—he's probably passing me up right now. Super proud of him for what he brings to our football team.

On whether Michigan is still attacking the portal

You don't say no, never say never. You never know what's going to happen. There could be another addition before the season starts.

