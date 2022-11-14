Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday as his team begins its preparations for a matchup with Illinois this Saturday at noon. Here's everything Harbaugh had to say.

Opening statement

My thoughts, my prayers, the peace of my heart, goes out to those who tragically lost their lives at the University of Virginia today. Our football program extends its deepest sympathies to the families of those who were killed, and those who were shot. Also to the Virginia football program, to Virginia University. Few words can express our sympathy in a time like this, but we're going to help and support our players. Olu [Oluwatimi], it's been a tough night for him, he's been in contact with his teammates there, but we send our thoughts and prayers.

On his 'sneaking suspicion' that this year's defense might be better than last year's

Well we really didn't put any limit on the expectations. We thought that our defense could be really good, had the license and the ability to be an outstanding defense. At the time, I said, I called it the "no name" defense. In some ways there were guys at each position that were competing to make a name for themselves and I think that's transpired. We're playing great team defense. Each position group is really playing outstanding and they're playing outstanding together.

The test that he expects from Illinois and Chase Brown

Our run wall has been very good and it's going to be tested this week, probably like none other up to this point. So, Illinois has been very strong at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, outstanding run scheme, outstanding running back, so it will be a real challenging task for our team this year. It's been one of our strengths, both sides of the ball, up front, offensive line and defensive line. I really feel like our offensive line is tested this week as well. So, yeah, big challenge and we're preparing for it now.

On the scripted nature of Michigan's opening drives and what makes it so successful

The number one thing is, just, our team is ready to play. They're ready to play every game, they're ready to play the full 60 minutes. They play hard, the entire game, including the start. They come out fast, and it's like they're always ready to play. They're born ready to play. I think that's been the biggest factor.

On Cade McNamara's injury

He underwent the surgery and it seems that it's successful, and we're supporting him. And, all rehab from here. We're very happy that it's a successful surgery.

On the freshmen receivers and how they've stepped into a meaningful role

They've earned that through practice, and getting into the game and putting an exclamation point on what we've seen in practice. Both Amorion [Walker], Darrius [Clemons] and Tyler Morris, all three of those receivers.

On Milan Bolden-Morris and her fit with the team

Smart, very much a go-getter, somebody that really wanted the position. Not everybody's signing up to want to be a coach, want to be a graduate assistant, or get into coaching. I'm trying to talk people into coaching all the time and education. So, things that stood out the most were that she really wanted to do it and that she was really smart and since then there have been a lot of great qualities to work with. Then enthusiasm that she works with daily, and when I say go-getter, I had hired her, and without me knowing it she was voluntarily working at Georgetown University at the football program to prepare herself for this job, and I thought that spoke volumes. She was so good at it that the Georgetown University football program wanted to hire her in a full time position there, so a ton of qualities that made it lucky for us to be able to hire her in the position as graduate assistant.

On ball carriers hurdling defenders

I don't have one. Piñata phenomenon — hurdling.

On the chances that Donovan Edwards and Luke Schoonmaker play on Saturday

We'll see. We'll see as the week transpires. Didn't get an update today.

On how to prepare for Illinois, a team that has been trending down

A lot on the line, for them, for us, and the way we always approach a game — every day matters. The games count. So, putting in our best effort of preparation throughout the week, in terms of study, nutrition, hydration, training, practice and we're really going to have to be the eye point.

On the passing game

We're trying to prove everything. Running game, passing game, coverage, I mean, every phase of the game. In your opinion, the passing game isn't what the running game is. This past game, there's an adage in football — you have to make them stop something. If they don't stop it, then you're kind of foolish to not keep attempting it. Whether it's throwing the ball or running the ball, but yeah I feel good about it. I feel really good about our offense, I feel really happy coming off this last ballgame and another really good performance. I can't remember the last time we turned the ball over. We're playing really good, sound football, we're playing really good up front. Yeah, there's things to work on on both sides of the ball. We'll continue to do that.

On why the recruiting ranking hasn't correlated with the on-field success

Always happy about the guys we get, and whatever the ranking is. Sometimes it changes from now until signing day. It did last year. There's times where they re-rank them after a year. So just put more stock into the fit, really. Get the players that are going to be a great fit for the program and they're going to look at our program as a great fit as well.

On how the extra COVID year has impacted how many recruits will be taken

More people have an extra year, have an extra year of eligibility. Maybe one or two maybe that would actually use that extra year. We'll see. I don't think, it's not going to be a high number. Our guys have played extremely well. Some will be leaving the program this year after three years. Some will be leaving after four. Most will be leaving after, well, I won't say most, but within that five-year window. I think they've been developed and played well enough on the field to show their value at the next level. It's not going to take a sixth year for them to do that. That's a credit to them, it's a credit to the program.

On the senior class that will be honored this weekend

Just tremendous. It is a large group. I think somewhere around 42 or 43. Been a tremendous, tremendous group. It's made my day-to-day so good, just being around the type of guys that they are. They work so hard. They cause me very little grief. At any time, you just can't say enough good things, really. They're just great guys. They don't have adult problems. They're just really good, genuine, down-to-earth guys. Some will be leaving the program, some will be back, but we're supporting all of them because they've just been so good.

On the offensive line shuffling around and if that's made them better