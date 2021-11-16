Everything Juwan Howard said after Michigan's loss to Seton Hall

Fundamentally we've got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. It's a learning process for all of us as a whole. Not singling one individual out, everyone as a team, coaches included.

On Eli Brooks and his ability to slow the game down

Eli, he does an amazing job of finding opportunities to take advantage of what the defense gives him. That comes with experience, film study, and then being able to apply it on the floor. Over the years of being around him, we as a staff have the utmost confidence, as well as his teammates, when the ball's in his hands, 9 times out of 10 he's going to make the right decision and either make a play for himself or for others.

On Hunter Dickinson going quiet down the stretch and whether Seton Hall changed what they were doing to make that happen

I have no idea. I don't really know. I'll go back and take a look at the film.

On 3-point shot selection

No, actually, I was pleased with the shot selection.

On whether the defense let them down in spots down the stretch

It wasn't just down the stretch, it was throughout the game we made some defensive mistakes. We're going to take ownership of it. We're going to watch it on film and come in tomorrow with solutions on how we can get better. But there were a lot of mistakes made defensively throughout 40 minutes of play. Was not just down the stretch.

On whether offensive struggles were self-inflicted or Seton Hall's defense

Well, not to take anything away from Seton Hall's defense, they're a well-coached team, came in, played hard, won a game on the road, but there were some times where I felt like we as a team, we didn't capitalize on taking advantage of what their defense gave us. And there were times where we just let them off the hook, and there were times when I felt that we had some possessions where it's learning possessions we can hopefully take back and learn from which I know we will because we're going to watch it tomorrow and talk about it as a team and see how we can improve.

On what he saw from the demeanor as the double-digit lead shrunk

Oh, they were there. They're still locked in. They were still locked in.

On the final two offensive plays, what was drawn up, and what they got

Yes, we did, we really did get what we were looking for. We also got fouled at the end.