On facing Kentucky next after playing a competitive game

College basketball you have to play tough teams. You always face good teams and we faced a good one tonight. Unfortunately, we came up short. Take away a lot of really good things that happened in this ball game. When we come out with the effort we did today for 40 minutes, I love our chances against any college team in the country.

On the end of game opportunities

Guys took some shots that normally sometimes you make. Hunter has made that running hook before. He's worked on it. Turnover down the stretch, yes, it hurts. Overall, that's not the reason why we lost the ball game nor would I ever come up here and point the finger. I'm really proud of how our guys competed tonight. Could've easily held our heads down when they came out in the second half and made a run but we stayed the course and continued to keep competing and did not get down, kept a strong mindset. We made plays when we had to make plays. It's unfortunate in the game of basketball, sometimes it just doesn't go your way.

On the team being disciplined on defense

There's always room for improvement. Hunter played a really solid game on both ends of the floor and so did his teammates versus a really good team.

On what he's looking for when he makes substitutions

You're looking for guys to come in and give whatever they can. Every guy that came into the ball game they, of course, contributed. There are also guys that didn't get the opportunity to play that was on the bench and in the huddle, bringing positive energy to the guys. Feeding life into them. It's great to have a team that's so connected like we have.

On whether he considered calling a timeout on the Llewellyn turnover play

He saw a window to throw it to Jett. Unfortunately, a defender stepped in and deflected the ball.

On how he balances the good things against a good team vs. letting an opportunity slip

In this game of basketball, there are going to be some possessions that you're not always going to love. There's going to be possessions you do well in and are able to capitalize. There are going to be some possessions where you don't because we scout teams like they scout us. Overall, I love how our team competed tonight.

On whether that was the best half he's seen Jett play

There a lot of positives from everyone that stepped foot on the floor. Jett is a gamer. He's going to compete no matter what. That's always been his strength. He's loved basketball since he was a little baby boy. Basketball has always been one of his passions. I'm happy that he's a part of our team wearing that Michigan jersey. He's going to help us win a lot of games this year.

On three-point shooting in the second half

Well, there were some possesions that we got some open looks. We just missed. Trust me, they tried to make them.

On positives you can take away from the game

The way we competed, the effort that we brought for 40 minutes. That's the great positive you can take away from this game. To see the energy our fans brought tonight at a late game, at 9:30, that's another great positive. We have that kind of turn out with folks, the way they cheered tonight and being supportive, it fed life into our group. You're going to see a lot of great, positive things coming from this team.