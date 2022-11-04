On playing all 16 players

It was great getting an opportunity to allow everyone to play. It doesn't mean that they did not earn the right to play because they did. There a lot of people, a lot of ball players on our team that did some nice, exciting things to affect the game in the win. Early in the game, late in the game. To answer your question, Yo-Yo was good. Duggie was really good. Collectively, as a team, it was nice to see everyone play.

On what kind of player Jett Howard is in practice vs. in games

I'll tell you this, I don't think there's a different Jett when it comes to practice or in games because he has a coach that is teaching him and growing him to be a guy that is an everyday guy. It starts in practice. In practice, he's been receptive to learning. He's also done a wonderful job working hard. Buying into a lot of things that's been asked on the offensive end and defensive end. You see the progress from back when we played in the summer, in Europe. Also our scrimmage versus Florida State. There's always room for growth. The key is we're going to need some consistent play. It doesn't mean that the ball has to go into the basket to be effective on the floor. There's going to be games where you have high-scoring games or games that you will have low-scoring games. The key is, how to effect the game in a winning way when the ball is going in the basket and when it's not going in the basket for you.

On Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams having quiet nights on the floor

Minutes. Hunter played 20 minutes. Terrance, he got into foul trouble. He played 14 minutes. More of his minutes were in the second half. They're both going to be big contributors to our team and we're going to need big production on both ends of the floor.

On Terrance Williams' foul trouble

He just came out in the second half and he was aggressive. It's sometimes how the whistle is blown for you. Part of the game.

On Jaelin Llewellyn

Jaelin was great. He was solid. He's one that he knows how to play very steady. A smart point guard. Another player that is going to be impactful for our team. I trust consistently he's going to be ready to deliver and ready to play. He just has that steadiness about him and also that mindset to lead and lead in different ways. It's nice to have a point guard like that who understands time of possession, understands how to lead his teammates, understands the game and the flow of the game.

On what the team can take out of this win

This is just one game. It's an exhibition game. We play on Monday. We've got to tomorrow to prepare for Monday's match-up. Great to get a game tonight to see where we can improve. There's always going to be areas to improve on each and every game that you play throughout the season. Tomorrow's practice is going to be a good practice. Start prepping for Purdue Fort Wayne.

On whether there was a moment the team started to loosen up in the game

I would say that we work on our habits. It was nice to see that we stayed the course. We've developed a mindset of basketball is a game of runs, no matter what you have to keep mental stability.

On Dug McDaniel

He's going to do some things out there that's going to wow you. Like any freshman, he's going to have some situations out there where you're going—come on, make the simple play or what did you see out there? What I love about Dug is when he does make a mistake, he doesn't point the finger at anyone. He's always the first to take ownership and he's always looking to fix it.

On Kobe Bufkin's dunk

I'm not surprised but I love to see our players be aggressive. It's nice to see that he took a nice strong move in traffic to look to go finish instead of finessing the opportunity. He went through the defender and all he looked at was let me go to this rim and make them foul me. That aggressive nature is going to take you far in this league, it really is.

On Kobe Bufkin not making the play last season

I don't look at it that way. I look at it as his opportunity last year, he averaged 10 minutes a game as a freshman. The game is at a different level from when you're playing in high school and now you get to a bigger league, a faster league, a stronger league. You gotta make adjustments. Each year, you grow and you add more to your game. Take Kobe for example, this summer, he worked hard in the weight room. He also is one of the hardest workers on our team. Sometimes bright and early in the morning to get his extra work in before practice. It just lets you know that this guy is determined with a mindset to be an improved player than he was last season. I trust that he will.