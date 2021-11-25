Everything Juwan Howard said after Michigan's win vs. Tarleton State

On what Frankie Collins brought to the game

Huge lift. When D.J. went out with foul trouble I didn't think twice. Frankie, he's been playing well, he's been working hard in the gym, in practice, in film sessions whether it's individual film session with myself or coach Eisley trying to grasp and understand exactly what we want from him at that position.

It was great just to see tonight what a team does. Very quick, athletic, tough, and Frankie was able to come in and control the game in the first half in those 15 minutes that we needed him.

On whether he saw the things change that he wanted to from last game to this game

They passed with an A+. I'm the teacher and I'm grading them. With that, I didn't expect any different because they're all high-character individuals that compete, tough competitors that want to do whatever it takes to help the team win. At times you're going to have, throughout 36-37 games that you may play this year hopefully, you're going to get one or two games where you're going to have something in there where you're just like 'Wow, where did that come from because that's not who we are' because sometimes mentally a team is doing some special things. Arizona, give them credit, they have some guys on their team that's pretty skilled, athletic, that I project that they will be draft picks. There's two of them I'm thinking about, I just don't want to say their name right now because I do not want to disrespect the others.

On whether Tarleton State speeding them up in the halfcourt or Michigan players trying to make big plays led to turnover issues

Yeah, Tarleton is very good at getting into passing lanes, being active with their hands, feet, and their energy, and so some of the passes that we were making were, I would say in a respectful way, mindless. Forcing when it wasn't available; some of the passes that we were making were we'd put too much timing on the ball to allow a player to be able to release and deflect it or steal it. Some of the passes we were making we were forcing it into traffic and that can't happen in any league you play in versus any opponent, so there's always teachable moments and I think that was a teachable moment for us.

On whether there are drills to aid in fixing turnover issues and offensive fouls in practice

You tell me. You tell me. (laughs) You tell me what kind of drills it is and I'll think about using them. Whatever it takes, all hands on deck. (laughs) I will say this: film is some of the best teaching.

On the benefit of getting a week without a game after so many games in a short period of time

Oh, it's great, man. This is a holiday that I talked about with our guys. It's my favorite holiday. For it to come up tomorrow and to get away from the game and be able to enjoy your family, enjoy your extended family; I have some guys, by guys I'm speaking of players, that are coming over to the house and we'll kick back and eat some good food and kick our feet up and take a nap and maybe wake up and eat again and then watch some football and enjoy this time off and being away from basketball, because it's good to reset the mind and they need it.

And like I just shared with the guys, I said, 'Hey, you come over, don't worry about me talking about basketball. I'm gonna be locked into the Lions and Bears game. And with that, for the next football game, I don't know who else is playing next. I'm just locked in on the Bears. And then I'm gonna be in my own little room so you don't have to look at my ugly face. You can grab a plate, two plates, grab a blanket and take a nap on the big couch and enjoy yourself.' So this is well-needed for all of us.

On what led to dunks from the bigs at the end of the game

Well, they put two to the ball, they blitzed the ball screen and I kept setting the ball screen up because I wanted our big to be able to get that short roll and the guard could throw over the top and we could see the other big or perimeter that's wide open with a forced shot or like what Moussa did, he kept cutting to the basket and Hunter did an amazing job once of catching it in the post and driving for a dunk or catching it in the post, they doubled, and finding the cutters and Moussa was one of the recipients of that.

That activity and just having the IQ and awareness, it's pretty special watching a young guy like Moussa who just understands how to play and how to play the right way playing with Hunter, because Hunter is a willing passer.

On how he feels about giving up eight offensive rebounds on the night

I feel good about it. I don't feel great about it because I know the first half they had five and two of them we had block outs but we were expecting the guy, one of your teammates, to go get it instead of boxing out then going to the basketball.

And then in the second half we gave up three, which that was a sign of growth. And we talked about it at halftime, where I said five offensive rebounds is unacceptable. And to have only three in the second half with a team, knowing they're going to keep fighting to the very end, to that buzzer sound, I look at that as good growth for us.

On his prediction for Saturday's game

I don't have a score prediction, but I will say this: Go Blue, baby! It's going down on Saturday! Yes! Harbaugh, his beautiful staff, they're preparing. I love our gameplan; I haven't seen it, but I trust it.

I also love the players, led by so many outstanding student-athletes starting with my man Hutchinson. I could keep going on and on and on. I could keep going, Like, I could name the entire roster, that's how locked in I am. Don't give up on JJ McCarthy, now, okay? Cade, he's so solid, oh my god. It's beautiful to see. Our running back crew is amazing. But the offensive line? They're gonna play on Sundays, and the Sundays I'm speaking of is they're gonna get drafted whenever that time comes because they're so special and they have a great coach leading that offensive line. But then our defense, I tell you, I could keep going on and on and on. Our defense is so solid.

They're going to need me out there. I'm gonna be out there loud. I'm gonna lose my voice because I am coming with the energy. I don't know if there's a 12th man in football, but I feel like I'm the 12th man.

On what Frankie Collins needs to do to expand his role

Keep doing what he's doing. Not to cut you off, (but) keep doing what he's doing, man. His role is definitely-- he's always there whenever his name is called on and he's locked in. You'll see he sits up in the front of that row of the bench. He's not down there on the end sulking about minutes. He's always locked into the game, seeing what's happening, sitting next to coach Saddi (Washington) and coach Howard (Eisley) and picking their brains, asking questions. But when I come down there on the bench and I'm talking to him he has great points. I just see the maturity in him.



