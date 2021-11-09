Everything Juwan Howard said during his pre-Buffalo availability

Michigan basketball is set to begin its season on Wednesday as the program prepares to face Buffalo. The game will also have a banner raising ceremony for the program celebrating its Big Ten regular-season championship last year.

Wolverines' head coach Juwan Howard met with the media on Tuesday to preview the game. For everything he had to say, check out the full transcript below.

On Buffalo

They are a pretty good basketball team. I’ve been told and have been seeing on film that they’re a tough team that competes extremely hard on both ends of the floor. One of their biggest strengths is their offensive rebounding. Also, the way they put pressure on the basket. They’re a well-coached team as well, you have to add that. If you’ve seen the past history of that team as far as what they’ve done over the past years with the success of the program, winning the MAC, also picked to win the MAC this year, we’re looking forward to a very competitive game on Wednesday.





On how the team responded to the exhibition film

My kids own it. They saw it. No excuses for it. They have the mindset to want to go out and get better. We have a chance to redeem ourselves. Like I stressed earlier, Buffalo, that’s one of their biggest strengths so we will be tested on Wednesday.





On what he’ll be thinking about when the banner is raised

I’d be locked in, I’ll be totally locked into the game. Game prep as well as Buffalo. It’s great that our team will be acknowledged for all the hard work and success that they’ve had last year. Give the Michigan basketball team credit, last season was a very challenging year, as we all know, with COVID and playing in the Big Ten Conference. One of the best conferences, if not the best conferences, in all of college basketball. Every game that you play, whether you play at home or on the road, was an extremely competitive ballgame versus well-coached teams, very talented ball clubs, that you had to come out and bring it night in and night out. Our team was prepared mentally, they were prepared on the floor to go out and compete. They did an amazing job of doing that and I’m just so proud that they will be acknowledged for last season’s accomplishments.





On Frankie Collins and Zeb Jackson’s status

No, I do not. Both are day-to-day.





On whether there’s anything that has stood out from his team that he didn’t expect

This time of the year is extremely early. We haven’t, obviously, played one regular-season game yet, which we will get the opportunity on Wednesday. I’m sure every coach in college basketball that’s coaching their team will tell you that there’s everything out there within your team that you can improve on. That’s the same exact thing that I notice with our group. You can name it, from top to bottom, we can definitely improve on.





On DeVante Jones

He played extremely well. A lot of plays that he made were exceptional plays for a guy at his level, who have done it for so long. It didn’t surprise me. In practice, what we develop and everything, he has bought in to try and deliver and help his teammates get better as well as to make plays for himself and others. I was impressed with his performance.





On the chemistry between Jones and Eli Brooks

I see a growing backcourt that has a chance to be one of the toughest backcourts to compete against. I’m just happy that both are on our side.





On Kobe Bufkin at the point guard

Kobe has an exceptional skill level that’s pretty unique with his combo guard ability to be able to make plays. The way he’s able to score the basketball, to see the floor, it’s a work in progress. He’s grown in that area and he will continue to grow because that’s how he’s wired and that’s how we, as a staff, will help him grow. That’s all I can give you at this moment.





On how a player gets better at developing reads

Film is definitely one of the biggest things that can help you improve in that area.





On whether Zeb Jackson has practiced at all

Yes.





On Howard Eisley and being the ‘point guard whisperer’

That’s one of his biggest strengths. A guy that’s done it on the highest level, he also coached at the highest level and worked with some of the best NBA guards in NBA basketball. He has a unique way of development and helping our guys be able to develop into what they want to be able to become at that position. Howard, I look at him in the future as one of the best coaches. Whether he wants to go into the collegiate level or the NBA level, the guy would do well because of the way people respond to him. The way he teaches and his communication skills are exceptional. Overall, the overall man himself. I would definitely play for him if I had a chance. I got one more year left, if he ever wanted to go to college, see if I can make a comeback.





On how player development has helped on the recruiting trail

I’m not going to tell you what I tell people on the recruiting trail. You can get whatever you want from Phil but as far as what you’ll get from me, you’re getting nothin’.





On the staff chemistry

Our chemistry is nothing different than what it was in the beginning. We have a great working environment. I look at it, in my opinion and in my eyes, I think some folks would agree that it’s a special group that really has pushed one another to be great.





On how he approaches player roles

Transparency and being honest. It’s the best I can give you. There’s nothing better than that.





On Chris Williams

Chris has been great. He’s been awesome at all levels. Very smart guy, hard worker, young, energetic. Fresh ideas. The staff, as well as all the student-athletes, really enjoy having Chris around because, when he speaks, we listen because he always has a lot of knowledge to share. That goes in all levels in life. He’s throwing some nuggets out there just to help guys with what they’re doing outside of basketball. Whether that’s taking care of the health, taking care of themselves out there hanging out on campus. He’s always been able to deliver some nice nuggets that help with their guys and their growth as a man. I’m just proud to have Chris a part of our staff. His transition has been smooth as it comes.





On how he found Chris

No, not in my basketball program. Michigan athletics did a phenomenal job finding him.





On DeVante’ Jones’ rebounding and how it helps in the transition game

He does have a special knack at rebounding. It’s great to have a point guard that can help limit teams to one shot opportunities. We’re going to need all hands on deck this year.