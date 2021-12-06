Everything Juwan Howard said during his pre-Nebraska press conference

On the pace of the offense against San Diego State

The pace of our offense, I thought, was very inspiring to watch. It was great to see that what we practiced had a great carryover and, also, continue to see the growth and what's happening game-by-game. Guys really got out and were dialed into what makes us special.

On Hunter Dickinson hitting three-pointers

Hunter made some really good shots. He’s been working on it all offseason and speaking of offseason, I’m talking about the summertime. He’s also worked on it with me during the season. The key, like I always tell Hunter, is to stay in it. No need to fade back, no need to walk back when you shoot it. He’s been working on just dialing into that muscle memory. He got open looks and he took what the defense gave him. It’s nothing like when the ball goes in the basket. It’s a great feeling not only within the player, but also it breathes life into the team and it breathes life into the building.

On how much playing with pace has been a focal point in practice

We've been working on it in practice and some of our summer workouts and when we started our official practices on September 29th. It takes a lot of time to develop a lot of our read and react type of situations that we look for within the pace of our transition as well as, overall, within our offensive half-court sets. I don't expect for our guys to pick it up right away, especially when you talk about guys coming from different systems, whether it's from a different program on a collegiate level or from high school level, it takes time to develop it. With that, we all want instant results right away. As we continue to keep building it and growing, I've always said that we will always get better and better game-by-game and day-by-day in practice.

On whether Saturday's pace is the type of pace he wants the team to play with

We're going to keep thriving on what we feel helps gives us the best chance to win.

On his comments regarding a lot being asked for Caleb Houstan

A lot is being asked all the guys. Particularly, like you just asked, you're asking about Caleb. His role is not just—some would consider him a shooter. That's not exactly what makes a complete player. That's what we're developing. Caleb being the best version of himself but, at the same time, to develop the all-around game as far as playing elite-level basketball. On the offensive end, it entails times where we use him in ball screens. At times you're going to be using him in dribble handoffs. Catch-and-shoot, there are sets going to be run for him with catch-and-shoot. There are times in transition where he will be able to read the defense and make a play for himself or for one of his teammates. On the defensive end, I know a lot of this is not stressed on the defensive level and, no offense to AAU basketball, but I know it's not stressed in AAU basketball because I've been a part of it, I have kids that have played on that level. Defense. Some of the defensive habits translate into winning for the team. Those habits are guarding, at times he's going to be asked to guard, possibly, one through five. There are times where he's going to be asked to be able to get over the ball screen or get under, be able to get into a guy's chest and push him in a certain direction when a ball screen is coming. Being in help defense, boxing out and then last, but not least, pursuing those rebounds. Those rebounds I'm talking about are the physicality ones where they're in traffic. That develops a certain type of mindset and a certain type of physicality and toughness that, not just Caleb, but a young guy that's coming out of high school gotta embrace if he wants to stay out there on the floor to help his team win.

On playing pressure defense can become the team's identity

I'm never going to tell you guys the game plan. I just know that there are a lot of other coaches like myself that— I enjoy sitting back and listening to some of the other coaches ' press conferences or reading some of the clippings. I'm never going to sit here and tell you guys—I know what you ask for is a lot and you have to do your job but I am going to be protective as I can as much as possible. Defensively, we always want to be a team that's going to get into our opponent and make them work and make them work hard for every bucket that they try to get.

On Moussa Diabate's health status

Illness, sickness, a lot of those things you can't control. We've been dealing with a lot. All of us I'm speaking of, this entire world with what we've faced these last couple of years. I just pray that he gets healthy. I'm not concerned about how fast he gets back on the floor to play. I know he's concerned because he's such a fierce competitor. I just want Moussa, health-wise, whenever he's able to return, he returns at 110% healthy. There's no rush to get him back. But, I will say this, we truly miss him and, obviously, we need him.

On the key to keeping player morale high after a change in starting lineup

When you're all in, I'm speaking of all in, not just two feet but four feet all in. I'll let you define what four feet means. Speaking of, when you're locked in and helping your team win and doing what it takes for your role, your role, at times, you're going to have to sacrifice. That's what our guys have bought into. The next man up whether the guy has been replaced in the starting lineup or when a guy comes in to sub a guy out the game, it's important that you continue to breathe life into your teammate when he's out there on the floor because, with the basketball God's, and I know Terry Mills can attest to this, if you're not in the right mindset if you're concerned with yourself and worried about your minutes and you're in the wrong, negative, headspace, it's going to affect your play. I know you're speaking of our starting lineup, the guy that was moved out of the lineup and the guy that was replaced, Brandon has been special on all levels. What he's done has been remarkable with how he's accepted his role and knowing that we need him and we're going to lean on him.

On Nebraska

Their shooting and their ability to be able to make shots whether it's off the dribble, pindown screens or dribble handoffs. That's a pretty elite level. I suspect a team, they're playing at home, that's going to come out with a lot of energy and effort. I just pray that the basketball gods help us with some of the shots they're going to be taking that it doesn't go into the basket.

On his calm mindset

I think Coach Dutcher, Coach Fisher and Coach Jay Smith and Perry Watson and Scott Perry can answer that question better than I can. I don't like to talk too much about myself but I've always never been the one to get rattled. Always believe in staying the course. So many emotions that happen in the game, leadership has to be in a good headspace and to be the best version of himself when there are times it's going good and, also, when it's not going your way.

On starting Big Ten play

I'm looking forward to it. It's one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball. Arguably, people will say it's one of the best conferences in college basketball. I know we have so many goals we put on ourselves as a team, knowing what's in front of us and looking at it game-by-game. Now that our conference play is starting, knowing that game-by-game each team that you face you're going to get your best. They're very talented, they're tough, they're well-coached and well-prepared. We're looking forward to the challenge. It starts on the road which there's no other place better to do it. It's just right. When Michigan played last season on the road in Christmas versus Nebraska, played last season on the road for New Year's Eve, I think that was at Maryland. Whatever, keeping throwing it our way. We're not going to make excuses for it. We're going to roll up our sleeves and bring our lunch pails and hard hats and compete.

On whether the teams look at it like they're defending the Big Ten title

That shit was last season, man. It's a new season. Everyone is going for the Big Ten title in 2021-2022.

On the football program

What do I have to say? I will say this, like all our Michigan football fans and everyone that supports the Maize and Blue, I am extremely proud of our team, the coaches and everyone else that's associated with the Michigan football program on the impact that they've had and how inspiring it was to watch our team compete in non-conference games as well as in the Big Ten season leading up to the Big Ten Championship. How that team rallied in building a new culture, buying into getting uncomfortable. I recall some of the workouts they had were at 6 in the morning where many of us were probably still asleep. Those young men were working with their coaches building some habits. There were goals that they had set to go after. One of the goals they had accomplished and that was the Big Ten Championship, which we hadn't done in a while. I salute to Coach Harbaugh and his staff. I'm just so happy for all of them. I am, some would say, ten toes in. Four feet in. I will always be a big fan and support the program. With that, I'm looking forward to watching us compete in the Orange Bowl versus Georgia, who I don't know much about. I have to do my homework and study a little bit more—I gotta be over there cheering, man. Whether it's on TV, whether it's on my couch or, who knows, hopefully, somebody throw me a ticket somewhere. I don't care, i'll be in the bleachers at the top of the row. If we have time to go. I can't wait to watch this upcoming game on New Year's Eve. With that, I just know that our program, the coaches and the players are going to be preparing leading up to that day. I will be cheering them on along with my entire family. Go Blue.