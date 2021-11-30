Everything Juwan Howard said during his pre-North Carolina press conference

On his embrace with Jim Harbaugh after the Ohio State game

I can't really explain the feelings that went on his mind, his body or whatever during that time. All I can share with you, for me, it was a great moment as I was leaving the arena. I looked over to my right and noticed that it was coach in that area. I just wanted to congratulate him and let him know how happy we are, and how happy I am, of all the hard work he and his team, and staff, has put in through the season. Knowing the season is not over with. For a rivalry game and for how big that rivalry game has been. Just for the University of Michigan, it was a beautiful time, a great win and an emotional win for everyone.

On why the three-point shot has been so effective against North Carolina

Honestly, I don't know. I'll tell you one thing, we have to do a better job of making outside shots just in general. Looking at some of our numbers on outside shooting, we're getting some open looks but haven't had a chance to knock them down. We're going to need them come tomorrow night. Especially on the road.

On Hubert Davis

I missed him. I really did miss playing with him. The times I remember when I was there with the Mavs, coach Davis was working with the staff. If I recall, he was doing some intern work with the front office. We were never teammates. I remember his time as a professional player when he was playing with the New York Knicks, playing against him then, he was a very smart, tough-nosed guard. Competed on both ends, could shoot the ball extremely well from the outside. That's what I do remember.

On if he had any interactions with Davis

Very limited interactions.

On the Fab Five banners and how important it is to see them hanging in the rafters again

I haven't been thinking about our banners as of late. My focus has been on our team and getting our team playing some good, competitive basketball that will give us the best chance to win. That's what my focus has been. Also, my focus has been on our opponents. Right now, I look at it game-by-game. I'm just focused on North Carolina. Never know what that situation will look like. As of right now, I just focus on the season.

On Steve Fisher

I'll tell you one thing, coach, in my opinion, is a Hall of Fame coach. I believe that there are a lot of people in the basketball world, particularly on the collegiate level, who are coaches, players and fans. If you look back at Coach Fisher's career, coaching at the University of Michigan, what he has done. Also, moving on to San Diego State and turning that program around and having success there. It deserves to be mentioned as a Hall of Fame career. Now, when it comes to what happened and the relationship with the University of Michigan, he can explain that better than I can because, when I left, I was more focused on my professional career. Looking back to some of the chatter that was going on, I don't know all the information to really speak on it. I will say this: I am totally supportive of Coach Fisher and his legacy and what he's done at the University of Michigan and, also, with San Diego (State). That's my guy.

On Brian Dutcher

Coach and I's relationship started back when I was in high school when he started recruiting me to come to the University of Michigan. I've always enjoyed the relationship, the conversations that we've had. I just saw the purity in his heart that he really cared about me. As I attended the University of Michigan, our relationship took off and it became more of a family. Still, to this day, now we fast-forward through my professional career as far as a player and a coach, we always stayed in contact. There were times I would go visit him in San Diego and see Coach Fisher. Spend time with Jan Dutcher, his kids, his two beautiful daughters. They are, genuinely, family of mine. When it comes to the game of basketball, when we compete on Saturday, we're both going to be so locked in to get our teams ready. At the same time, it will never interfere with the special bond that we both have.

On the recruitment process with Dutcher

I'm getting older and I'm sure a lot of folks on this line can understand when you get older, you sometimes forget some things. I do remember seeing him a lot during the recruiting trail. We made eye contact. He has always been a very funny guy, he's always had a quirky sense of humor. He knows how to communicate with people, that's always been one of his biggest gifts. I do remember seeing him at the Prairie State games, when the Prairie State games were in Champaign, Illinois. I remember seeing him at CVS High School a lot. The high school that I attended. One of the highlight moments I recall was on our home visit. My grandmother always—when we had home visits with different colleges and University of Michigan, obviously, was one of them. I remember she cooked for the staff, I recall watching Coach Fisher, Coach Dutcher, Coach Mike Boyd eating some of my grandmother's famous greens. That's very known as a personal dish in the Howard household that we've always enjoyed. Just to see the coaches enjoying it, too. That was a highlight moment for her and for me.

On how he answers criticism like Jim Harbaugh answered critics against OSU

I never had a 'Now what?' moment but I'm a big fan of the sport. I'm a huge fan of Michigan football and I hear all the chatter about coach Harbaugh and my heart pours for him and his family. I think sometimes, like in sports, you realize that coaches have families and it affects them as well. Coaches have supporters and it affected me. I remember hearing all that chatter. For me, personally, I remember hearing, 'Can he coach?' It's his first time, coming from the NBA. A lot of NBA guys haven't been able to be successful from moving from the NBA world and moving on to the college world and coaching. That's always what I've heard. I heard it during the time I was at my press conference, when our AD, Warde Manuel, was being questioned by many of you that's on the call today. That is always been something I've always heard and listened to. I would never throw it back in anyone's face because, at the end of the day, I obviously know that you guys have a job and everyone is entitled to their opinion. I have an opinion and also have some two big ears that I listen.

On what advice he'd give Hubert Davis on taking over his alma mater

The only advice I would give him is to just enjoy the moment. Don't forget about—yes, we all get caught up into the competitive games and the wins and losses. Don't forget about enjoying it. That's the joy and the passion of the game of what we played, now we're getting an opportunity to coach it and help develop these young men into someday become a man. Enjoy that moment.

On whether the team will watch the Big Ten Championship on Saturday

Oh yeah. Yes, we will. We have a game to play and we will be locked in on San Diego State but you best believe, once our game ends, fortunately enough it's a night game so we get a chance to get some food in our system, rest up a little bit and, whether you're sitting on that couch or—we haven't decided whether we're going to have a team viewing session or whatever to watch the game. I'm looking forward to the matchup versus Iowa.

On Jace Howard

He's doing better. He had a rough time sleeping last night. Tough breathing through both nostrils when you have stints up your nose because he got his nose broken in practice. It's a part of it. It's something he has to go through for the next week or two. I'm sure he will heal. We have really good doctors that worked on him a lot yesterday. His mom was with him. Unfortunately, I couldn't make the surgery. I was here at work. Saw him last night, he's fighting to fight.

On what sport on Michigan's campus he's learned about that he didn't know about previously

I got a chance to learn a little bit more about lacrosse.

On his conversations with the big men on how to contain UNC's big men

I'm not going to tell you the conversation and what it's been like but I will say that we've been watching film on how we could do a better job of making UNC bigs working a little harder for their points.

On Frankie Collins' learning style

Frankie is a student of the game, that's what makes him very unique and that's what is going to help his growth. He always wants to learn and see how he can get better. He loves watching film with me and coach Howard Eisley. He also understands out there on the floor in practice some of the situations in the offensive end and defensive end on what's needed and what will help us get better as a group. That's the beauty of having a guy that has high character but also is one of the hardest workers on the team having their growth mindset. That's why I've been so impressed with Frankie and I trust that he will get better and better. Playing is truly going to help him. As he plays more, he will get better.

On what he's learned from Brian Dutcher

I have learned anything from coach Dutcher (laughs). He's the worst. He's actually the worst coach I've ever played for (laughs). You could say that to a guy who is like family. He's going to have a really good comeback. I'm just honored to be able to be one of his recipients of young men that he has helped turn into a man. I could not be more happy, blessed and excited for the relationship that we both have developed over the years. He'll continue to be a part of my life and my kids' life as well because that's how special of a man coach Dutcher is.