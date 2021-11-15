Everything Juwan Howard said during his pre-Seton Hall press conference

For everything Howard had to say, check out the full transcript below.

Michigan basketball is set to take on Seton Hall on Tuesday evening in what appears to be another early-season test against another veteran program.

On the trip to Washington D.C.

I'll be very short and brief. It was a great trip and it was a great experience. We all enjoyed ourselves. I looked at it overall as a great learning experience for each and every individual that was a part of the University of Michigan party.

On whether he remembers the 1989 championship game against Seton Hall

All I remember is watching on TV. That's it. That's all I remember. Also, I see that banner hanging up every day. All I can think about is one day, as a student-athlete, being able to raise a banner with a national championship that I was a part of.

On Zeb Jackson

He's been working extremely hard throughout the summer and when we started our practice, the first day, he, just like his other teammates, was excited about this upcoming season. Unfortunately, in this game of basketball, sometimes injuries happen you hope that it's not you but, when it does happen, what you have to do now is stay in tune, which he has been. Try to keep a positive attitude because, at times, it can be very frustrating when you are injured and you're not out there practicing or playing in the game. In due time, he'll have an opportunity to come back healthy and provide whatever he can to help the team. I know, his teammates know, that we truly miss him.

On what Kobe Bufkin has done to earn trust

Kobe has been working extremely hard. He's been tuned to film. Growing in a lot of areas in the offensive end and defensive end. Sometimes, as a freshman, some freshman have a higher learning curve and is able to adapt quicker, faster, than others. With Kobe, he has such a unique skill set. For him, he's probably in the combo guard position. At times, you could see him at the one, two or three and his versatility, with that being a strength of his, is giving him a chance to grow in a lot of areas and have a grasp of a lot of moving parts in our offensive and defensive end because of his strength that God has blessed him with. He has worked on his versatility.

On what he saw from Bufkin on Saturday

Great minutes. That comes from a guy that's been putting in the work. It's good to see that it's been able to translate to a game situation. I've had trust for him, just like I have trust for all of our players.

On what he's seen from Seton Hall

I'm still growing and starting to know more about Seton Hall. You touched on it. Yes, they are a more experienced team than we are. They're also a very competitive group. As days go, today and as well as tomorrow, I'll be able to lock in more and more on getting to know their style from the offensive and defensive end.

On the frontcourt matchup with Hunter Dickinson against Seton Hall

They have some bigs. I'm sure, with their bigs, they're looking forward to the competition and so is Hunter.

On whether he's concerned about free-throw shooting

No, I am not. We will continue to keep working on it.

On what he would attribute the free-throw shooting struggles to

We will continue to keep working on it.

On the keys to adjusting to bigger teams

We will continue to keep running our offense and seeing how we can get opportunities to score the basketball in the inside and outside.

On whether he wants to see DeVante' Jones more aggressive

I love DeVante's decision-making on the floor on the offensive end and defensive end.

On whether Zeb Jackson has an illness or is injured

We're looking forward to having Zeb back soon.

On whether Jackson has practiced at all

We're looking forward to having Zeb back soon.