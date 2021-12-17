Everything Juwan Howard said pre-Southern Utah

The video that this call was transcribed from cut in a little late, so we'll just jump in here.

--for our entire team on how we can get better and improve in areas we can really grow in.

On Kobe Bufkin and Frankie Collins and Zeb Jackson and what they have to show in practice to get more playing time in games

Keep doing what they're doing. They're doing a fantastic job of learning the system, learning new habits, asking great questions, watching film and competing in practice.

On what he's looking for from the freshmen to see that they're making the progress they want to see

The freshmen, they're growing. The game is totally different from high school and AAU and now that you look at it a lot of teams are a lot older. You have some teams that have seniors or redshirt seniors because of COVID and they have more experience. Those guys have been freshmen before where they had to really learn a new style of play, learn what's asked of them from their coaches, learn new habits, and then see the game as they play-by-play, rep-by-rep improve. I love our group, I love our young guys and Kobe and not only Kobe but Frankie has been consistently in our rotation. Kobe and who was the other one you said?

Zeb.

Zeb. With Zeb having missed a lot of time, he's now catching up and getting better too.

On whether there are additional protocols or talks they're having with the guys in light of the recent wave of cancellations due to COVID

My talks have been always consistent. Before we've seen some of these games being cancelled, programs getting shut down, campuses are getting shut down, NBA teams are having players in health and safety protocol, NFL games are being cancelled. I've always sent the same message. Chris (Williams), who's our trainer, has always been consistent with his message. Nothing ever changes. Our guys are very in tune and also we give them all the information that we receive we provide to them, but everyone knows we're not out of the clear yet so there's no reason to have any type of lax because COVID still is here and COVID hasn't gone anywhere.

On how Southern Utah will test their one-on-one defense

Oh, of course it will (be a test). Look at their roster and they've got another group of seniors, upperclassmen and not only that they have some guys that are very good creating their own shot off the dribble. Speaking of one, John Knight, he's really good at getting downhill, getting to the basket. Tevian Jones, who played at Illinois, another guy that can create his own shot. Very long, athletic, great off the dribble. Dre (Marin), not only is he a great shooter but can create his own shot off the dribble. You've got to add the guy off the bench, Butler, another one. Moody plays hard. Marquis (Moore), (Dee) Barnes.

We've stressed it but we're going to continue to keep growing and working on it and not only guys have to do a better job individually, one-on-one, but the team has to do also a better job with being in the help position, not leaving the man on an island by himself.

On specific areas he's watching to see whether the team is improving

Well yeah, there's a lot of areas but one in particular is taking care of the basketball. We have averaged 13.5 turnovers a game. That's an area that we can truly improve on that we must get better with, because every possession matters.

If you look at our defensive numbers we rank up there with the best team in the country, and that's Baylor I'm speaking of. If you look at some of our offensive numbers, we're right there with the best team in the country and that's Baylor at this moment. One thing that they have done better with is they have more possessions than we do, and that results to we've just got to make the simple play and value the basketball but not overthink or force plays. And we've seen it on film and we've also talked about it in practice and it's important moving forward that we improve in that area.

On whether they're seeing the turnovers in practice and whether that's a mentality or execution issue

Oh yeah, I see it in practice. We make some plays that sometimes I scratch my head and wonder like what are we looking at when we try to make that play and sometimes that play is a home run play. I always--not singling a guy out--but want to ask them as we stop practice to see what he saw because maybe he can teach me something because I didn't see exactly what he saw but then at that moment it's a learning process that we go through knowing if that's something that we must improve on, we've got to do a belter job of identifying if the guy is open how to deliver the ball on time, on target, and if he does it then make the pass and trust that your teammate will make the right play.

I really love and value this group and trust and not only that, I have a positive attitude knowing that we will improve and I'm not giving up on it and they know it, and it's going to continue to be stressed until we become one of those teams that have 11 or less turnovers per game, because that's more realistic than 13.5.