On whether facing a player like Emoni Bates changes the preparation

Great scorer like Emoni, you've just got to try your best to make him work hard for every bucket. Knowing that there are going to be a lot of sets they're going to run for him, he's going to touch the ball every time down the floor because of his skillset and how he's presented on the floor to make plays for his team. You've just gotta make him work for every chance he gets it.

On who will guard Bates

I'm sure everyone will get a chance to guard him.

On what makes Bates special

Give him credit, the young man worked extremely hard on his skillset. He shows that he's got a lot of love for the game of basketball and when you have a passion to play the game of basketball, you don't have to beg a person like Emoni to get in the gym to work on his skillset. I've just enjoyed watching him over the years and he's gotten better each year.

On whether Bates was considered in the transfer portal

We looked at him. I really love the team that we have here today.

On George Washington and Papa Kante

We're extremely excited to have Papa Kante and George Washington III join our Michigan family. Both young men are not only very skilled basketball players, but they're also great students and high-character individuals. They will be a great addition to our team. Had an opportunity to build a relationship with both young men, just getting to know who they are inside is just fitting on why we were so high on asking these young men to join our Michigan family.

On whether he will add more players to the class

We haven't gotten that far yet. Taking it one day at a time.

On Tarris Reed

Tarris is going to be great for our team. Just watching his growth over the summer leading up to now, it's nice to see that he's getting better and better. It's nice, also, to witness how Hunter and Tarris challenge each other in practice. That's where a lot of your growth comes from when you're competing against another very highly skilled, talented big. Getting the opportunity to play him in practice, that's going to increase your opportunities as far as for the future of this program. Seeing how and where you can grow. I've been witnessing, too, that they both have been encouraging to each other. Hunter has been doing a really good job of being a great leader. Sort of what Austin (Davis) was for him.

On Papa Kante's parents and the language barrier

It was great getting an opportunity to speak with them this summer and getting to see them eye-to-eye, face-to-face. More on the FaceTime. Haven't had an opportunity to go out to Senegal yet but looking forward to getting a chance to fly out and meet the parents in person. You figure out ways to communicate. It's not that hard. Papa was helping in a lot of ways, on both sides. Me communicating with the parents and the parents communicating with me.

On playing in a neutral site game in Detroit

We've done it last year in an exhibition game where we played against Wayne State. It's not our first time. I think it's great getting an opportunity to go play at Little Caesar's Arena. Our young men getting a chance to see where the Detroit Pistons play and that huge arena where some of the Detroit fans around the city can come downtown. Let me correct myself, Michigan fans that live in Detroit can come to the game and see us in person. I think that's pretty cool. I know our guys are going to really enjoy the atmosphere once we step foot in that arena.

On Noah Farrakhan

Noah is playing well. I didn't see him too much of last year but I understand he played well for them last year so I'm sure he's looking forward to having a chance to challenge and play against us. So are we looking forward to playing against them. That's all I can give you.