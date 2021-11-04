Everything Juwan Howard told the media pre-Wayne State exhibition

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard met with the media on Thursday to preview the Wolverines' upcoming exhibition game against Wayne State on Friday.

For everything Howard had to say, check out the full transcript below.

On the team’s defensive outlook

We had more than just an elite defender in Franz, fortunately enough we had many guys that were committed to buying into the defensive side of the ball. I was truly impressed with how everyone has really committed to that end as far as getting uncomfortable with some of the details and level of technique that we coach here. Now, what we are today is that we have another team that has bought in and has continued to keep working and building the defensive habits that will carry over, hopefully, throughout the year. Give us a competitive chance of winning the ballgame.





On defensive growth from the freshmen

I’ve seen a lot of growth. From day one until where we are now. Like I said earlier, the buy-in is definitely there. Also, what’s been special about our group is that they’re not afraid to ask questions, which that’s what—we’re really committed to welcoming that. When a guy asks questions, it shows that he’s trying to pick it up, figure it out and being able to apply everything that’s being taught. We have an amazing group that has that attitude and commitment to do everything they can to help the team win.





On what the coaching staff will wear during games

We haven’t decided yet. There’s a lot of different ideas being thrown around. It’s good to know that we have options. Everything is on the table, including, possibly, wearing the uniforms. Who knows? Might come out with a throwback No. 25 uniform.





On what he’s looking forward to the most from the team during the exhibition

A team that’s going to go out and compete from start to finish. What I’ve also been impressed with, we have a group that’s really bought into sharing the basketball and playing for one another.





On whether he’s changed his approach this season knowing Michigan will be targeted

Big Ten basketball is one of the most competitive conferences there is in college basketball. From top to bottom, 1 through 14, there are not only great and talented teams but also great coaches. I think every team in the Big Ten has a bulls-eye on their back because we’re so deep. Last year was last year, by being a new year, there’s a new trophy. We’re one of the teams that’s going after that trophy.





On the growth of Hunter Dickinson and Moussa Diabate

They’ve both been competing hard in practice but that’s what I expect. There has not been a focus on the two of them battling against each other. We have a great front line with Hunter, Moussa, Brandon Johns, Terrance Williams plays a little bit in that front line as well. You can mix Jace Howard in there as well as Jaron Faulds. We’ve had some very competitive practices from top to bottom on that, not just by position in the front line, but overall in general with the entire team. I left a lot of days, as I’m driving home leaving the building, thinking like, wow, our guys are really competing and beating up on each other. I can’t wait until we get an opportunity to play against another opponent to see what it really looks like when we play against a team other than the guys they see every day in that locker room.





On how he decides how many exhibition games he wants to play

I can’t really say as far as—it’s good to have two or three exhibition games. I will tell you this: that one exhibition game truly helps and that one scrimmage helps as well. This is the first time that I’m aware that there are teams that have more than one exhibition. Ever since when I played in college, we only played one exhibition, if I recall, then we would jump right into the season. I would definitely go back and investigate that and see what’s best for us in the near future. If we should compete and have more than just one exhibition game.





On his thoughts from the scrimmage against DePaul

I saw a lot of really good things from our scrimmage, from both sides of the ball. I thought, offensively, we did a really good job of moving the basketball, making the extra pass. Every guy played well, from top to bottom, on our roster. On the defensive side of the ball, I thought we were great on that level as far as being disruptive. Challenging shots. Did a really good job of keeping guys in front. Also, fouls, we weren’t out there just fouling. Sometimes I see in practice that we get so physical, we sometimes foul each other too many times. My concern is that I do not want that to become a head that leads into the season where you’re putting teams to the free throws and getting them into the bonus early. We will continue to keep growing. What I took from that scrimmage is, there’s always room for where you can improve and we identified those areas. We had a really good film session the next day on what areas where we can clean up. Also saw some good stuff on film where we had a lot of growth from our first practice, September 29th. Leading into tomorrow, it’s going to be another game where we’re going to compete and we’re going to see where we can learn from that game and see how we can help prepare ourselves for next week.





On whether every player is healthy and available tomorrow

To my knowledge (yes).





On whether there has been any captains named and when they were named

We have one captain and that’s Eli Brooks right now. That was last season (laughs).





On the competition between the players and the rotation

We’re going to present five starters tomorrow and every guy is still being, I would say, judged in a positive light as far as what’s best for our team moving forward. I haven’t decided as far as how many we’re going to go with as far as having a rotation. The rotation is still being decided and looked at. We have time, there’s no need to rush. It’s nice to have a deeper roster than I’ve had before. The most important thing is to have healthy bodies, that’s the thing I’m really concerned with. Healthy players.





On whether a deeper roster have challenges

It has benefits, a lot of benefits. All coaches would tell you, it’s a good problem to have.





On things moving slower for him in year three

I would say it exactly what I meant earlier, things are slowing down a little bit and will continue to keep growing as a coach and learning what being a head coach at a high institute, top five Power Five conferences here. Will continue to grow and see what I can do to best serve this program and our young men.





On whether he has a better feel for time management

There’s a lot of things to juggle but it’s more than just X’s and O’s when it comes to being a head coach at the University of Michigan. That’s something that I’ve welcomed and it was something that I wanted. I love it. I really do, I love it.





On what type of free-throw shooting team he has\

No, I have not but we do practice free-throws. I keep my fingers crossed when it comes game time, whether we’re here at Crisler or on the road, when we go to that free-throw line, our goal is to be a really good free-throw shooting team. Just keeping my fingers crossed that we’ll be better than how we shot from the free-throw line last season. I remember my first year here, two years ago, we weren’t a great free-throw shooting team. We’ve had growth from the first year to last year. I’m praying that we can keep growing and climbing in the right direction.





On Caleb Houstan’s all-around game and whether he can get rebounding from that position

Yes, I trust we will get rebounding from that position. We’ve worked on it in practice and we’ll continue to keep growing in that area. Also, making an emphasis on it and how important it is to limit our opponents to one shot opportunity. Caleb also is more than just a shooter. I’ve seen the complete package in his game. He can make passes and make plays for others. He’s also a guy that’s doing a really good job of reading whether it’s a ball-screen coming, being patient, setting his man up and coming off the ball-screen or if he’s in a situation where he’s making a screen for someone else, to get another player open. Then, his overall IQ, for a guy his age—if you go back to it, Caleb re-classed up. He could easily be an incoming freshman next season. I’ve been impressed with his level of maturity as well his basketball IQ and how he is just a complete player that has a certain type of demeanor, disposition, about himself that seems like he’s been around for years.