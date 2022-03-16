Everything Matt Weiss told the media during his latest spring availability

On working with Jim Harbaugh and being more aggressive on offense

Jim is aggressive by nature. That’s how he was as a player and how he is as a coach. I think that’s one reason why guys are drawn to him, why players love him. We see a lot of things the same and he’s really really smart, logical. Any time you can reason things out, hash things out, he’s got great ideas and is really easy to work with on anything like that. He’s been awesome.

On McCarthy's shoulder and his limitations in practice

I think what J.J.’s doing, he’s doing great. He’s rehabbing, he’s doing what he’s supposed to do. I think discretion is the better part of valor in this case. We’re being very cautious, which is the smart thing to do, make sure that a small problem doesn’t become a big problem. Do everything we can, give him every single resource so that he can get back to 100% for next season.

On McCarthy being able to participate in practice

Yeah, he’s out there every day, dressed. He’s in team drills, full-team drills at times. Yeah, he’s practicing, just limiting how much he throws.

On McCarthy being 100% for fall camp

That’s the goal, that’s the goal. Have J.J. back at 100% as soon as we can get him back, whenever that is. If that’s fall camp, that would be great. If it’s the end of spring, even better.

On how much has changed since he became co-offensive coordinator

Our staff is a great staff, it’s collaborative. Everybody has input, I think that’s one of the strengths of why we were good last year. I think when you go back and look at the staff, Sherrone Moore, Mike Hart, Grant Newsome, Ron Bellamy, even the other guys, too, Biff Poggi and all these guys were on the same staff. I think people will look back and say it was amazing that all these people were here. It’s been a collaborative effort the whole time. Certainly, a little bit of a change for me, but not a huge wholesale, totally different experience.

On his reaction to Josh Gattis' departure

Josh is a great coach, and I definitely wasn’t surprised that he had a lot of options if he wanted to go somewhere else. We had a great year here. I think that what he built here and what we did last year can never be taken away. Certainly was surprised when it happened, but not surprised he had a lot of options and the way it played out, when you look at it, it kind of makes sense.

On where Cade McNamara has improved the most

I think Cade is a really improved player. You watched his growth, even from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. He only continues to get better. He’s at a point now where he’s really a draftable quarterback and obviously, I think that coming back he’ll raise his stock even higher. And getting him better, we’re really thrilled with how he’s developed and want to continue to see him make those strides. He’s done a great job.

On what McNamara has improved on

His ability to move and make plays improved a ton last year. He’s very intelligent and his ability to read coverage was always good, but I’d really say that his reaction to blitz, knowing where to go when he’s hot, reading defenses at an elite level for a college quarterback. He was always good but now he’s really elite.

On what the strength of the offense is right now

We’re taking the things we did well last year and trying to build on them and get better. Pretty much, the first thing that jumps out is that this is a great offense, we set records. For Michigan, it was a historically great offense. As you’re watching the same tape, what jumps out at you is man, we could be so much better. So we’re trying to build on our strengths, improve everywhere we can. Obviously, we know that in this league especially, you’ve gotta be able to run the ball. When the weather’s not great at the end of the year, when it’s windy here all the time, so we want to have a strong run game and run the ball and do everything off of that. That’s where it starts for us.

On the QB depth chart

I’ll leave the depth charts up to Coach Harbaugh. But obviously, we’ve had a number of guys that have had a strong spring. We’ve had—J.J.’s not doing much, but Cade’s obviously at the top of the depth chart, we all know that. Alan Bowman, Davis Warren has done well. Even the young guys, Alex and Jayden, have done really well. And we have a group of walk-ons, too, that would probably play if they were at other places: Jesse Madden, Andy Maddox, Peyton Smith. So we’ve got a whole group of guys.

On why Davis Warren's name has come up a lot this spring

He’s actually a really interesting story if you guys are looking for stuff to get onto, to drill down on. He’s a really talented player, he did not play his last two years of high school for a medical reason and also because of COVID, they canceled the season on him. He’s a talented guy that really hadn’t played football for two years when he got here. We eased him back into it in training camp, taught him the offense, and then really just cut him loose on the scout team and he took the majority of reps as the scout team quarterback last year, which was exactly what he needed because he needed to get back into 11-on-11 football. Guys whizzing around the pocket, Aidan Hutchinson trying to knock the ball off of him. That really was the best thing that could happen to him all year, doing that. Kinda got back into football because he’s really talented. We’re fortunate to have him here.

On his thoughts regarding McNamara working with his personal QB coach

I think it’s great. The more resources these guys have, the better. I know Jordan personally, he’s a phenomenal coach, a really good resource for Cade. Cade’s worked with him since seventh grade or sometime really young. I’m sure Cade would tell you that he gives Jordan a lot of credit for his development and rightfully so. And I think it’s great when guys are seeking out outside sources to try to get better. I’m fully supportive of it and Jordan’s a great resource for him.

On the challenge of having a deep receiver room

It’s a good problem to have, right? Rich people problems. That’s definitely something that we have here, we have a lot of weapons and we want to use them all. Whether it’s a running back, tight end, receiver, that’s one of the good challenges we have, we get to find all the ways to get the ball into these guys’ hands and make the offense go and we’re excited about that.

On Mimi Bolden-Morris' role

She’ll be the quarterback G.A. so she’ll be in the room with us every day. She’ll be coaching on the field with us. She was really impressive when we talked to her on the phone and decided to hire her. I think it’s just another example, too, of Jim (being) a visionary leader. He kinda went outside the box and found somebody that’s really smart, and she was a 4.0 student at Georgetown or whatever G.P.A. she has, I think it’s close to that. She has her own athletic experience of being a talented basketball player in her own right. She can come in here give us good diversity of—not just diversity of actual gender—but diversity of thought, and her experiences are different from ours. And we’re going to teach her everything we know about playing quarterback and about football and I’m sure she’ll quickly contribute. We’re really excited about having her.

On whether there's a similarity between point guard and quarterback

Yeah, when we evaluate quarterbacks, we love guys that play multiple sports. For that reason. In an era when a lot of youth sports become very specialized in a young age, it’s great to see people who do multiple sports, because it all crosses over, especially baseball to playing quarterback and basketball to playing quarterback. For sure, there’s carryover there, absolutely.

On how he and Sherrone Moore will divide responsibilities

it’s very collaborative. Sherrone is a phenomenal coach. I’m blessed to have an opportunity as a co-coordinator to share that with him. He’s a phenomenal coach. He’s smart, he’s a guy who could probably coach multiple positions, he could coach pro, he could coach college, he’s just a future head coach. It’s a really a blessing to be able to rely on him. It’s completely collaborative.

On Jay Harbaugh bouncing around and coaching different positions

Not everybody could do it, you have to be a different coach to be able to do that. At the same time, I would say that when you start doing that, in each role, your previous experience helps you. I know for me, coaching quarterbacks, the fact that I coached on defense is really useful because I can really teach the coverages and explain to the quarterbacks what the defense is trying to do. I know for Jay, he’s coaching safeties right now, he has an incredible understanding of offense, and he’ll be able to, in a similar way, explain the concepts of what the offense is trying to do and how they’re trying to attack and similarly know how to stop that. There’s an element of football where you’ve gotta know what they’re trying to do in order to know how to stop it. Jay is one of the best coaches we have here. A guy who really should be another future head coach. What he’s done with special teams speaks for itself, best in the country. That’s not by accident. Every room he goes to, he builds a great room. You look at the running back room prior to last year, the tight end room that we have now with some great tight ends, and I’m pretty sure we’ll see something similar with the safeties pretty soon.

On Ron Bellamy coaching the receivers

Ron is a huge addition to our offensive staff. Again, he comes over from defense, so he has an understanding of coverage, I think that really helps him. Also, he played in the NFL, so we speak in the same language in the way that we teach a lot of concepts, always on the same page. Also just a great guy. If anybody doesn’t like Ron Bellamy, there’s something wrong with you! He’s one of the best guys you could ever be around. I think he’ll quickly earn the respect and trust of the receiver room and be a great resource for them.

On where the early enrollees have impressed

I think it’s a really hard thing to do to come into college and compete with 22, in some cases 22-year old players, when you’re 17 and should really still be in high school. So, I think anything they do is impressive. You’re thrown into a new system, you’re learning a whole new offense. Obviously, the physical jump and the jump in speed they’re getting used to. I’ve just been really impressed with their mindset, the way they’ve attacked it, that they’re not discouraged, I think we did pretty well when you look at the talent. I think there’s going to be some guys that are going to do some big things in a winged helmet in the years to come.

On the areas he wanted to see McNamara improve

I would start with the fact that Cade played really well last year. He earned All-Big Ten honors, he won however many games we won. It’s a good starting point. When you’re talking about improvement, you’re talking about a guy that’s already a draftable player, trying to become an even better player. I just think that everything that he’s done he can do a little bit better, and I think that he would tell you the same thing. The future is bright for Cade. Every aspect. He’s so impressive in terms of his preparation and the way he carries himself and what he puts into every practice and every game. He prepares at an elite level and he takes that to every aspect, whether that’s footwork or nutrition, he’s an impressive, impressive guy.

On how much spring is dedicated to improving over last year or figuring out personnel

I think a huge part of it is figuring out what we do well, how we can use each individual player, what skill sets they have, how we can get them into a position to do that. I think that’s a big part of what we’re doing. You want to make sure that, even if you’re limited in what you install, what you do, giving your guys the ability to play fast so we can really evaluate them and see what they can do. They’re not held back by too much scheme, too much learning. Let them loose, let them play, let them get better at football.

