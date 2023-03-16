On what his experience at Michigan has been like so far

I came in January and it's been phenomenal so far. Michigan is—the classes, sports, just the people, in general, have been fantastic. Guys on the team have really welcomed me with open arms. Man, so many good things to say.

On why he chose Michigan with a clear starter at quarterback

There's a lot of reasons I came here. A lot of good connections, I've known Coach Hart for a long time. I know Coach Harbaugh. They're obviously phenomenal, they're doing a great job. I felt comfortable coming in with them. Obviously, the facility, strength staff and those guys are amazing. Those are just plusses to it. I think when we get down to it, the reason I wanted to come here was, number one, to help Michigan win a national championship and do everything I can to help make that happen. Right now, that's the only reason—there were some other reasons I did come but that's the only reason I'm here and focused on as of now. Other reasons for the future. Right now, that's what I'm focused on and that's what I'm concerned with. Looking forward to it. Competition wise in the quarterback room, I'm stoked to be around these dudes. Going through the first couple of weeks of spring ball, it's been awesome to see everyone develop and grow, even in those first few practices. Get to know them more and everyone is fantastic. Such great dudes and blessed to be in that room with them. Coach Campbell has been awesome, too.

On what he brings to the team on the field

I think my style has really developed over my career. I think at the beginning in high school, I was probably more of a passer. Over my career, through Coach Wellman at Indiana and Coach Herb now here, I think I've been able to quite a bit more speed. Getting my 40 down, my body fat percentage and my diet has been so good, I've been able to become more of a dual athlete, dual-threat quarterback. Getting my 40 down to 4.5, 4.6. Being able to have that tough, hard-nosed mindset, kind of like an Andrew Luck that's always who I looked up growing up. That's kind of how my playstyle reflects, I believe.

On his leadership skills

I think there's different aspects of leadership and how you start to lead, at a new program especially. I've learned this throughout my career, I think when you do come to a new program it's important you can't be shouting and yelling right off the bat, you cant be doing that stuff. That's something people need to know and need to think about it. You've got to work your tail off, number one, and prove through your actions that, yeah, I can be a guy. I'm here to help this team. Establish yourself and then, down the line, you can grow that leadership in little ways and then it turns into big ways. That's something, hopefully, I can do and you just have to keep growing your relationship with the guys and working hard. That's a work in progress, obviously, here but at Indiana I think I learned a ton of things because we had two pretty good years and then we had two kind of not very good at all years. Through that pain and some of that joy, there's lessons to be learned. I think I can bring what worked and what didn't work and kind of implement that here.

On what AJ Barner brings to the program

An absolute beast, baller. Hard-nosed kid. He's a great leader, too. He was a captain at Indiana with me. Man, that kid will sell out. That's one of the most important qualities to have as a football player, the kid would friggin sell his left arm to win a football game. That's heart, everything you could ask for. I honestly wouldn't want anyone else stepping on a football field with me.

On whether the two talked about Michigan at any point in the transfer process

Believe it or not, it was kind of a coincidence. I don't really want to get into the timeline but it was a coincidence. It was kind of cool how it happened, though.

On what he wants to achieve academically

I've got a couple of undergrad degrees from Indiana and an MBA. I'm finishing that up. I think coming to Michigan, obviously, they have the number one school in social work and I've kind of done what I could in business and got what I needed to and what I wanted. Social work is a different aspect in a different kind of way so I wanted to learn more and kind of expand my mind a little bit into a different area.

On what he wants to do once football is done

That's kind of been the question, right? That's kind of the question with everybody when you get to an older age. My dream has always been to—think about this as you may but it's always been to make it to the NFL no matter what role I'm in. As a player, coach, whatever that is, the dream has always been to do that. Still chasing it and hoping to achieve it. I know I can, been playing the game for a long time. Just have to keep growing and learning and take it one day at a time.