Everything Michigan's Cameron Williams said on the Defend the Block podcast

On the calm before the storm in the month of August

It's for sure the calm before the storm. I think the summer is really all about developing our skills. Individual and team skills. While we have a lot of time to focus on individual development and aside from that, even establishing our team camaraderie. In the past, we've had great team camaraderie and I think it still continues to be that way. I think the summer is a great opportunity for us to establish and develop those skills and that connection. Obviously, anyone knows that a team with good camaraderie transfers onto the court. Focusing and developing our skills on the court. Whether that's film, individual extra workouts are a chance to really work more than we have had the chance to. During the season gets kind of chaotic so getting the opportunity to do all the extra things is really a good chance to get ahead of all that stuff.

On areas of improvement this offseason

I think some of the biggest things for me is kind of developing my intelligence for the game. Just knowing where to be at the right times, working on my defense. Being able to guard without fouling, and guard more on the perimeter if I need to. Just working on those skills. Even expanding my range. I know I haven't shot a lot in the past but I've been working on my shot, just trying to expand that side of my game.

On how much she's improved at practicing

I think that's the biggest thing for me and anyone else on our team. Anyone can attest to that, where practices are everything. That's where you prove yourself, that's where you build your confidence. That's where you build all those skills. I think the biggest thing that I've noticed thus far as a junior now is that you need to give it your all and develop those skills, ask those questions in practice. If you don't do it in practice, you don't do it in the game. When you do it in practice, it also gives our coach a chance to trust you and see what you're capable of. I think just really honing in on practice. Everything you do in practice matters.

On the difficulty of balancing waiting for her moment

Of course, it's difficult to battle at first but once you respect the grind and respect the process, I think that's when it becomes an easier battle to handle. Of course, I was playing behind Naz who was one of the best players to come through the program. I think it was also a learning experience for me. Coming from high school, I feel like I learned more of the game by coming here. Learning from Naz, learning from all the upperclassmen, AK (Akienreh) Johnson, Hailey Brown. Learning from them, I think it was a great opportunity for me to learn the game more and study their game, try and figure out ways I could improve my game. I think that was a really huge thing from a mental aspect. Of course, getting extra reps, I've been doing that as well. The biggest thing was learning the game when I first came in.

On how she helped Naz Hillmon grow by competing in practice

I would say I am kind of strong in the post and athletic, which she is as well. I think being able to provide another athletic, strong base in the post, that could've been a challenge. A taller post, so she has to try and figure out how to score above taller people. Obviously, she did a great job of doing that because she's had those skills, the strength and all of that. I think being able to figure out how to score around more length, I think that could've been something that was helpful.

On how different college basketball is versus high school

I think college ball is way more detail-oriented. All that stuff matters. You don't really know that until you come to college. A lot of people just get away with their natural talent in high school. Once you're in college, everyone has that talent so you have to find a way to separate yourself and lock in, and develop those fundamental skills in order to separate yourself. I think that was one of the biggest things I've noticed.

On the vibe of the team right now

I think our team has a very competitive and greedy mindset. A lot of people have wondered what our team will be like next year but all of us are ready for whatever is to come. I think we all just really want to win. I think that's one of the great things about our team, we all have a very greedy mindset. Everyone is constantly trying to find ways to be better individually and as a team. I think that's what is going to separate us from other teams. I think that's what is going to take us to the next level and have a winning and competitive mindset for the season.

On the expectations being higher this season

Absolutely. With losing Naz, no one is trying to replace her. I think all of us are trying to be the best we can be individually and to make our team one of the best teams in the country. I think just day in and day out, doing whatever the team needs to be successful is what's going to be the biggest key for us. Individually, as a team, everyone has a different role in the team so I think when everyone finds what specifically they need to do to make our team successful, I think that's when we'll be the most successful.

On the vocal leaders of the team

I think that's one of the things I've been trying to find. I've been here going on my third year, and I want to be an example of trusting the process and not everything is going to look picture-perfect. Just trying to help our underclassmen, even upperclassmen, whenever I can. Being that person that you can talk to or that can help, just doing whatever I need to do for the team. Whether that requires me to step out of my comfort zone, whether that requires me to be a vocal leader, I'm ready to do whatever the team needs. That's what I'm trying to develop through this offseason and as we move into the season.

On under-the-radar players that could make an impact

I would definitely say Ari Wiggins, Jordan Hobbs, I think those are two very hard workers who haven't seen much playing time but they are constantly putting in that work. I would definitely just say that they could have a really good year this year and I think they've put in all the work and they're continuing to do that. I've really seen them stick out.

On growing up with an athletic family

From a very young age, my dad introduced basketball to us. He never forced it upon us, we kind of grew to have a love for the game ourselves. I think he's always been that—in the stands always yelling at us to do something. Even when I do something in the game in high school, I would always know he was about to say something. I just have to look into the stands and he's signaling hand signs to me and yelling. At the same time, I appreciate that because he's only trying to make us better. Whether that's getting in workouts with him, he's always trying to find ways to make us better. Whether that's vocally or watching film, he's honestly there to do whatever for us, which is honestly amazing. I wouldn't trade it for the world. My sister, she went to Northwestern so it's kind of a Big Ten rivalry. Northwestern and Michigan, my family have been big Michigan fans forever. Everyone loves Michigan. My brother, my dad. My sister even loves Michigan, too, but she went to Northwestern. We call ourselves a Michigan family.

On having a memory of her childhood where she found her love for basketball

I've really liked the game of basketball for a long time and I used to play volleyball for a little bit but there became this moment where I was like, I just loved the culture of basketball way more than anything else. The connections, we already had a good amount of connections in basketball. It just felt like a second home for me growing up. The culture, immediately, I clicked with it. I think when I really knew that this was something that I could pursue was when I got my first offer. That's when I was like, OK, maybe I'm kinda good at basketball? Maybe I can play collegiately and further. That's when I knew, OK, let's take this somewhere. That's when my mindset kind of shifted. Extra work, I was committed to keep racking up offers and trying to be the best I could be to secure my future.

On whether her parents told her about how recruiting has changed

My dad was even telling me how this recruiting process was—he never experienced anything like it. He wasn't highly recruited but he's had a lot of experience. He said he hasn't seen anything like this. Of course, my mom hasn't seen anything like that either. I think it was a very humbling, eye-opening process for all of us. Even for myself, it was such a great feeling to feel like I was bearing the fruits from my work. I think that was really nice to see. To have my family be a part of that is even more special.