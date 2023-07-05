On where the offense is and his expectations

We had a great spring ball. J.J. is one of the best leaders I've ever been around. He had a great spring. We start off with the quarterback, that’s the leader of your offense. Offensive line, Coach Moore, best offensive line coach in America. Those guys were humming this spring. The running backs look good and Coach Newsome has done a phenomenal job with the tight ends. The receiver, Cornelius and Roman, having those guys back have been very great for our room. Having some of the younger guys, Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons, having those guys step up. Cristian Dixon and you've got Peyton O'Leary. Two of the younger guys, Fred Moore and Semaj Morgan, early enrollees came in and did a fantastic job. Just from a growth and development standpoint offensively, we did some really great things. Made some really big strides. I'm excited to start camp and see how this thing evolves.

On J.J. McCarthy's leadership

If the coaches weren’t there what would it look like? You can visualize that and J.J. is a kid that can lead that operation. You watch him out there talking to his teammates, pulling the receiver aside, and kind of walking through things with them. Or just taking accountability, even if a receiver may have not caught a ball or something of that nature. He is like, ‘I’ll get it there.’ It’s like, no, we’ll get there. Those are signs that you look for. Like, man, this kid gets it. Coach Campbell has done a fantastic job with J.J. We love J.J., he’s the heart and soul of our football team.

On McCarthy's confidence lead to more success and explosive plays

What makes J.J. a great quarterback, outside of his leadership skills, is his talent. J.J. can make every throw. He can make every throw and the most dangerous part about J.J. is he can extend plays. Receivers love that, right? DBs lose sight of receivers and you run it down the field open. J.J. is a complete quarterback and just watching him go through progressions, just watching him—whatever the coaches put on his plate, he was able to chew it up and digest it and then go out there on the field and execute it. We’re super excited about J.J., especially as a football team. But, in particular, in our receiver room, we know that we have the best quarterback in America.

On Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson returning

For our room, it was great. We have two very good wide receivers, two very good young men. The mission wasn't complete for them, they wanted more. They wanted more and to finish their careers exceeding expectations and doing the goals we set for ourselves as a football program. Not only two great football players but two great leaders. Both of those guys have played a lot of football for Michigan and have done it at a high level. Just to have those guys back in the room not only as good football players for us but as mentors for the younger guys. That's a big deal for us.

On what does '50-50' run/pass ratio mean to him and why the shift

I think coach has ultimate confidence in both our run and pass game. Collectively, as an entire offensive unit, coach knows that we're very talented. Mentioned earlier, you talk about you start with the trenches with Coach Moore, two-time Joe Moore Award winners, those guys are just—seems like they're getting stronger and stronger every year. The tight end group, you look at the running backs that Coach Hart has, they're loaded. They're deep in that running back room. Obviously the quarterback room and the phenomenal job Coach Campbell has done with those guys. Then, you look at the receivers, we have a really strong room. A room that we're super confident in. I think coach has kind of put it in our mind that we can attack teams however we want to. If we want to take away the run game, the pass game is going to be ready. If you want to drop guys in the pass game, then the run game will be ready. We're going to be super balanced and be able to attack you in different angles. I think that's what his vision is.

On the expectations for Cornelius Johnson

The best version of himself. That's the one thing that Cornelius and I talked about him coming back. There's some detail stuff that we talked about as far as getting to the next level and being the best version of himself. Leadership, he's always been a great leader. Cornelius is a lead-by-example guy, does everything the right way. The guys respect him because of his approach to the game, the way he performs and the way he attacks every day. We're just looking for that, him being the best version of himself just because he's been around great guys. He understands the history of Michigan, particularly in the wide receiver room, the culture that has existed within that group. The crew, as we call ourselves. Cornelius, he's been fantastic.

On Roman Wilson

To be the most dynamic playmaker that he can be. Cornelius is a year older. For Roman, we talked about some of those things. When you watch his skillset, both guys have unbelievable skillsets. Just going back and watching this past season and making some cut-ups for the receivers and whatnot, you could see some of the things with Cornelius, his movement skills are elite. Some of the things that he does. You watch Roman and say, man, this guy, you watch his game and you can watch how it's hard for guys to cover him. He can beat you on a shallow route and go eight, he can catch a slant, he can run a post, he can go dig. He's proven all that. He can go end-around. Roman has a complete skillset, just being able to utilize that. Roman is a big believer. Roman knows that he's a special football player. Now, just challenge him to be the most dynamic football player in America. That's something that he's chasing every day.

On the chemistry with J.J. and the receivers

During spring ball, that's one thing that the guys did. As receivers, making sure we're in the right spot in the right time and making sure we're doing everything the right way. Being super detailed. We challenged ourselves and, in spring, things looked good. J.J. had a fantastic spring, the receivers had a really good spring. I think the more you play with each other, the more repetition, the quarterback has an understanding of where the receivers are gonna be and the receivers have an understanding of, OK, this is what the quarterback is thinking. I stop here, balls inside shoulder, he wants me to turn up. Just those little nuances. Being able to continually grow and evolve with each other, it was really good this spring.

On finding guys ready to step up

We talk about development every day. Whether it be individual drills, film study, whether it's within practice, it continues to grow and develop. That's something common, being in this program, you're going to get developed. When you get developed and you show that to the coaches, you show that to your coaches and your teammates that you're ready, when your number is called, you'll be ready for it. It could be five plays, 10 plays, 50 plays, whatever it may be. When your number is called, be ready for it. A guy like Peyton O'Leary, he's always been that guy. Steady Eddy as we call him. Peyton is doing things the right way. A big-time effort guy but with skill. If anyone doesn't; know Peyton's background, Peyton is originally from Massachusetts and didn't have football during COVID, he's a lacrosse guy. Peyton was going to play lacrosse and if they had football his senior year in Massachusetts, I'm pretty certain, Peyton and I have talked about this, he would've had a laundry list of offers. Fortunately for us, it worked out in our favor and Peyton is here at Michigan and gave up lacrosse. He's no slouch. Peyton can ball. It's fun watching him out there making plays.

On how he finds hidden gems as a recruiter

I think it's going to camps, do eval. Our guys, Albert Karschnia and the recruiting department do a fantastic job of finding those diamond in the rough type of guys. The thing for us, outside of football, we have the greatest university in America. Everyone wants to come here. It's a great academic institution, a great place to grow. Ann Arbor is a beautiful city, a safe city. Parents look at that type of stuff during the recruiting process. Just as much as we're looking for them, they're searching for us as well. When you meet those type of kids, it's a great match.

On guys who can step up and fill roles this season

We talk extensively about Cornelius and Roman but Tyler Morris, coach and I joked that Tyler Morris switched from 13 to 8 and it's like man, he gives you the Ronnie Bell vibes. Tyler is his own man but you see that number 8 has been around Michigan football for a long time and now to see T-Mo in number 8 making some of those acrobatic Ronnie Bell catches or jumping over someone to catch a contested ball. I remember coach and I looked at each other and was like, Ronnie Bell. He has that mentality. He has that junkyard dog mentality. I'm going to do anything, coach. I can go run a dig knowing I'm going to get hit or I'm going to go in there and block the end, or block the backer or go get the safety. Whatever it is, Tyler is that type of guy. He's scrappy. Very, very scrappy player. That's one of the things we love about him. Then we've got DC, Darrius Clemons, who had a great spring in his own right. Big target, 6'4 guy that is one of the fastest guys on our team. Darrius has really added more tools to his toolbox this offseason. I'm excited to see what he does this camp. Even just having guys like that around. Cristian Dixon had a solid spring ball. Another bigger receiver, a guy that's been around here for a few seasons. Just kind of continues to develop himself and he's ready for his opportunity. We've talked about Peyton. The young guys, some of the young guys have really stepped up. Semaj Morgan, Fredrick Moore put themselves—opened some eyes this spring. Like, oh, man, these guys have got a shot to be pretty good. You've got some of the guys that have been around like the Jake Thaw's, Zach Peterson's, Will Rolap's, Eamonn Dennis'. We feel very good about our room.

On Will Johnson and how does it make his players better

First and foremost, just going against our defense, having coached in the secondary and having coached the defense a few years ago, definitely understand what you want to see. We talk about it in the receiver room all the time. You're seeing so many different coverages, blitz patterns that it gets you ready. You may play one particular team that does this. We do a lot defensively and they do it a high level. Just having that ability to line up and not blink because, oh, my gosh, I've never seen this, it's exotic. No, we see it a lot. The defense that Coach Minter is running. From a secondary standpoint, Coach Clink and Coach Jay, they've done a fantastic job with those guys in the back-end. Primarily Will Johnson, his name gets called a lot because he's a special talent. The thing I love about Will, going against him is not only is he talented, he's 6'2. So now you're going against a longer dude that can run with you. A guy that is strong at the point of attack. Super smart, cerebral guy. Telling our guys, primarily our outside guys, you get to go against Will Johnson every day in practice and you'll win your battles. You're going to win some, Will is going to win some but from that standpoint of iron sharpening iron, that's what we're doing every single day. Making Will better because we've got some real good dudes, too. We're making each other better. Then you've got Mikey, Mikey comes out there whether he's playing corner or nickel, whatever he is playing, he's an unbelievable talent. Our guys get a chance to go against him. A smart guy, he understands, a former receiver himself, he understands leverage, what a receiver is trying to do. I love watching that battle between Roman and Mikey. That's one of my favorite battles to watch just because Mikey is smart, he's played receiver. He's lined up here, he's here, this is what's coming. It's a chess match. What I love about it is, he's picked up some things in practice like, hey, coach, he's lined up here but he's trying to take this away, this is what I'm going to do. The counteract game. That's what makes great football players, when guys come back and say, hey, this is what he's trying to do. He's trying to take away—this is an adjustment that I can make. Just going against those guys, the Makari Paige's, Rod Moore. It's fun. Keon Sabb. It's fun going against those guys every day.

On how the receivers can help get the program over the hump

For us, right now, it's continue to train with Coach Herb and continue to make sure that we're in the best shape possible to reach all of our goals. Ultimately, when we come to training camp, it's to make sure that we're in position when the ball is snapped for the first game that we're ready to go. No added pressure on ourselves, we want to make sure that we're growing and developing and that we're, each week, continuing to get better and better. That's something that, as a receiver group, let's just make sure that we're doing our job. We're going to be physical. I come from the Michigan mentality that you're going to set a standard. Whoever you're playing, they're going to feel it for four quarters. At the receiver position, we want to make sure we—we mess with our O-line and say you guys are the Joe Moore Award winners, well, we'd like to be that too. We need to get after it in the run game as well. We feel like when we get our opportunities in the pass game, we're going to get open and we're going to make you pay.

On seeing the players he's coached as kids now growing at Michigan

It's special. I'd be lying to you if I told you anything different. It's special watching Makari Paige having an opportunity, coming over here coaching at Michigan, to be able to coach Makari. Being his high school coach for four years, watching the young man he's become. Just graduated, he got his degree from Michigan. Playing good football for Michigan, you kind of shake your head like, man, you have to pinch yourselves sometimes. It's surreal. Watching Donovan, the moment he said coach, I'm coming to Michigan, I knew he was going to do great things. His mindset, he's always been wired that way. Watching the path that he's been on, how he's flourishing under Coach Hart's tutelage. That's special. Now, the two young bucks, Amir Herring on the offensive line and Semaj Morgan, I get to coach another one of our guys is special. Just blessed to be able to have the opportunity. I'm forever thankful for Coach Harbaugh for giving me the opportunity to come back home and share these experiences with the young men in high school.