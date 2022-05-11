Everything Mike Morris said on his Inside the Trenches podcast appearance

On how often the team talked about adding a banner last season

We talked about it all the time. After spring ball, we all felt really good and we knew this was going to be that was going to be remembered. Our first couple of games we were doing good, we were doing more good, getting better and better. When we got the trophy, and the banner got hung up, it felt so surreal because we got our names put in the legacy of Michigan greats. To be categorized as one of the greatest Michigan football teams to ever be was just amazing.

On what makes him feel like the team can repeat last year's success

After the season, we had to look ourselves in the mirror and realize that the guys that we relied on last year aren't going to be here. They're not going to be on the sidelines with us, they're not going to be with us. A lot of guys had to step up, including myself, with that. We just had to realize that. In spring, we attacked it in every single way. We built leadership, we built great team values, everybody was vocal, everybody was present, everybody was striving to be the best player for themselves, for the team and themselves, so we can win another Big Ten championship. I feel like we haven't stopped, which is amazing.

On whether it's truly the second year of the same system

It kinda is, yeah. It's a little bit different terms. It's a little different but definitely the same stuff. I would say it's the same thing, yeah, we'll be in the same defense but just little terms that are changed to help us out.

On being able to build upon what he learned last year

I'm really excited, I'm really excited. I didn't get to do a lot of the stuff that I wanted to do because of Aidan Hutchinson and I accepted every role that I got. I loved every role that I got because I was able to help the team. I feel like, now, I can step into more of an EDGE role in this defense and dominating that aspect. I'm very much looking forward to that.

On where he feels his best spot is on the line

That's the thing, I feel comfortable anywhere on the line. Probably not nose or zero, probably, I probably wouldn't feel very comfortable there. I feel comfortable at the three, a shade, heavy five, crash nine, I feel comfortable with everything. I feel most comfortable at defensive end. I love defensive end but I'm not opposed to playing anything else the team needs me to.

On whether he has a preference on the left or right side of the line

Not really, I haven't really looked at it in that aspect. I just go wherever they tell me to go and play it like that. If I was on the left side or right side, it really doesn't matter. I haven't thought about which side I feel more comfortable on. I don't really know.

On getting his first-career interception against Michigan State

I thought that the ball was up in the air—it felt like an eternity. I was like, 'I had to get the ball.' I'm looking at the ceiling right now because I can envision it. I'm looking at the sky and all I can see is the pigskin. 'I gotta get the ball, catch it! Catch it! Catch it!' I caught it and then I thought, 'Don't fumble, don't fumble, don't fumble.' I literally cuddled my whole body with the ball and just fell to the ground. I didn't care what happened after that, all I care about is getting that interception.

On whether he will take one to the house next time

Yeah, yeah. It's the first one, it's first one. I had to secure the bag and now we can go get more.

On filling the shoes of the likes of Aidan Hutchinson

I feel like those are his shoes. I feel like no one can fill his shoes and i'm not going to pretend like he wasn't an amazing, amazing player. An amazing athlete. I wouldn't say I want to fill his shoes, I want to create my own shoes and stand right there on my own two feet and not try to live up to his legacy or live up to his standards. I just want to live up to my own standard and do my own thing.

On what he learned from Hutchinson and his preparation

There's so much. Probably just the business aspect of it, just making sure everything was in line so he could be the best player he could be. He was always taking care of his body, stretching a little bit. He taught me some stretches that I could do to help me with my flexibility. Just eating right. Always talking about what he ate, how he ate and that portion of it. Probably just taking care of your body the way he did was something I learned from him. Just the determination that I'm going to outwork everybody and I'm going to show you that I'll outwork everybody and then I'll outwork you on the field as well. I've learned all of that from him.

On what he sees from the younger defensive linemen

I feel a lot of untapped potential, just like myself, Ojabo and Gabe Newburg when we were freshmen. Just a lot of potential that needs nurturing and needs growth. I (see the potential) future of amazing players that can be amazing if they're willing to be amazing. I'm just looking forward to see where they go in the future because the talent is there, the athleticism is there. They have all the intangibles, they just need to put it all together. It will come, hopefully, it will come.

On looking ahead to playing Ohio State in Columbus

I'm looking forward. I'm really looking forward to it. The coaches tell us all the time what it was like when they went down to Columbus, I think it was 2018. When they went down to Columbus. What they had at the stadium, they had all kinds of stuff. Very graphic stuff of our players. I'm really looking forward to it because I want to see what we're made of when we go down there because everyone says it's a hard place to go to. I want to see it for myself and I want to see what we're made of when we go down there and, hopefully, win.

On his goal between now and the start of camp

My goal is to be—I want to be more flexible. I talk to my nutritionist today and Coach Harbaugh says this all the time, I want to have a physical presence out there. I'm already big, I want to get my lean mass up there. My lean mass higher, flexibility, I need to work on that and just become an all-around monster on the field. No matter where the coaches put me on the field, I want to dominate any aspect of the game and be ready to dominate.

On the program hiring his sister

My mom called and was like, 'What if Milan got a GA at Michigan?' I was like, 'I don't want to make this about me.' I didn't want people asking me about it because I want people to make it about her. I didn't want anybody worrying about me, I just wanted her to make this the best experience she can make it. My mom told me that and she called me and asked me about it. I told her, 'Milan, you can come here if you want to.' I want you to be here because I know Coach Harbaugh is going to take care of you. You're around people that know the game, know the game, know the NFL and have been around the NFL for years, and years, and years, so you can gain a lot of knowledge here. Plus, this place is run like an NFL program. You can get everything and all the knowledge while you're here and you can be around me for a couple more years. Once she took the job I was excited and very happy. I remember we drove together for the spring game. The spring game was her first day as part of the faculty kind of. It was good. I put it on my Snapchat story because I was very happy and very proud of her.

On know his sister is part of the program on game days

It'll be great. I feel like I have to play better with my sister being there (laughs). My sister is on the sideline, she's reviewing the film so I've got to make sure I'm minding my P's and Q's so she doesn't come up to me. I feel like I have to be on my P's and Q's and make sure everything is locked in and dialied in.

