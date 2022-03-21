Everything Naz Hillmon, Leigha Brown and Maddie Nolan said pre-Villanova

Q. Short turnaround from game to game, how do you approach the recovery and preparation process differently?

NAZ HILLMON: I think one thing with recovery, it's something we've been practicing all year. We kind of stay in the training room. Our trainer is really good about making sure that everybody has individual plans based off their minutes and just their bodies. We've kind of been doing this all year, just making sure we do all the little things, making sure we're hydrated and everything in between to make sure that we're prepared for tomorrow.

Q. A little different with you guys being at home; what was it like last night after the game? Did you guys go out together with parents and family as opposed to go back to the team hotel and have something to eat afterwards? How was that a little different being the tournament experience here at home after the game yesterday?

LEIGHA BROWN: Yeah, we were able to go hang out with our family. We had a few hours of free time after the game. So yeah, just having that opportunity to kind of relax and just wind down a little bit was definitely nice instead of just having to go right back to the hotel, and yeah, get back to work.

Yeah, definitely got back last night and started watching film and stuff, so nice to kind of move on to the next game for sure.

Q. I was curious what you saw in Villanova's defense. What have you seen from them, maybe Maddy Siegrist? She gets a lot of credit on the offensive side, but what have you seen on the defensive side of the ball?

NAZ HILLMON: Yeah, we see that they fly around. They're really into their scrambles. They're more of a five-out type playing team, so it'll be interesting to see what it'll look like for our post play. But they're a scrappy team, really flying around, and just trying to do everything that they can to make sure they get loose balls, and they really get in there to rebound, as well.

Q. How do you guys try to limit Maddy Siegrist on the defensive end?

LEIGHA BROWN: I think so far this season we've had the opportunity to play some really great players, so I think having that is an opportunity to kind of get some practice in, get some experience, and it's been huge. Yeah, I think just being able to play defense. Obviously Naz is a great one-on-one defender, but I think we can't rely on her the whole 40 minutes to be able to stop her.

As Naz was saying earlier, just as much as they fly around and help each other out, we're going to have to do the same. So being able to do that and make her make tough shots and then be able to rebound out of it will be huge.

MADDIE NOLAN: Going off that, I think we have a couple kids that are really capable defenders, like Leigha touched on, obviously Naz. And then maybe throwing different looks at her with a post guarding her versus maybe Laila so just giving her different looks throughout the whole game.

NAZ HILLMON: Yep, I'd definitely say our schedule has definitely helped and prepared us for that. The Big Ten has some very elite scorers so we've been able to get a taste of that throughout the year, but like you said, she's a great scorer. It'll be a team effort for sure.

Q. Maddie, first couple years you sort of did a little bit of everything. This year it seems like you've really become much more of a shooter who's supposed to space things out in the corner. Talk about how your role got defined and how that became to be your spot on the team for this year.

MADDIE NOLAN: Yeah, I think it's definitely something you look into what pieces you have coming back in the next year and where you fit into that and just kind of figuring out I'm capable of knocking down three-point shots. We have Leigha and Naz obviously and a lot of other great players around me who take a lot of attention from other teams. So if I can help them by spreading out the floor, I think I kind of took that in this off-season and worked on that a lot, worked from there.

NAZ HILLMON: Maddie is always in the gym. Of course we have our practices, but I see her every single day doing her own individual stuff. And when she's knocking down shots with her percentage, that's what she comes in there and does and she kills it every time, whether that's in practice or in games. She's definitely earned that just based off of the amount of work that she's put in.

Q. Naz, I read your piece in the Players' Tribune. You mentioned those thoughts that just creep in about, oh, this is the last time of this or that. Has that happened yet knowing that tomorrow night is the last time in Crisler for you? Or are you trying to keep that out of the frame of mind and live in the moment?

NAZ HILLMON: Yeah, it creeped in this morning. My mom actually did it to me. She was telling me about all these tickets that she needed, and I was like, I don't know if I can get you tickets for like 20 people. Like this is the tournament; my teammates want their tickets obviously. And she's like, well, this is your last game at Crisler, everybody wants to see you. I kind of thought about that for a little bit.

Definitely a special moment. I'll definitely be soaking it all in, but it does creep in a little bit, and I'm sure it will do that a little bit more tomorrow.

---

