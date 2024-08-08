On Ronnie Bell comparisons to Tyler Morris

One of the biggest things is it's easy to say that because they both wore number 8. I think Tyler had an opportunity to play with Ronnie for a year and model a lot of things that he does off Ronnie's game. The movement skills, in and out of breaks, his ability to go track the ball, high-point it. His ability in the run game, he shows up. He's physical, you can move him around. Pretty much a cerebral player. Tyler is having a phenomenal camp and he does give off Ronnie vibes at times.

On Morris' ceiling

He could be on that level. Tyler is going to be a very productive receiver here at Michigan. He's one that could do it all, he doesn't have any limitations. He's not the guy that's just like, oh, he can move the chains, he can stretch the field vertically, intermediate routes. You can put him on screens. You can do everything with Tyler. He's really morphed himself into being a complete receiver.

On the dynamic of the new staff

It's good. It's crazy, I laugh, man, longest-tenured outside of Sherrone, obviously, Sherrone being the head coach. The longest-tenured coach here. Just for me, just making sure that any help I can be of anyone, offense, defense or special teams. Obviously, probably a little bit more familiar with the program than others having been a former player and been around the program for quite some time. The main thing is just making sure I'm doing what I need to do. Whatever help is needed I'm there to support anyone.

On the chemistry of the offensive staff

Amazing. *Interrupted by testing of fire alarm* Awesome staff, man. We all have full alignment, the continuity within the staff. Obviously, Coach Campbell, myself, Grant and Coach Casula, we've all worked together before. Different capacities but we've all worked together. Coach Alford comes over and he's a big brother. I've known him for quite some time obviously me coming from the high school world. He's come in and he's been the big brother, the old man of the group, I like to tease him. What an acquisition for us bringing Coach Alford here, he's been great for us.

On how facing Will Johnson in practice makes his receivers better

It's the best corner in America. The guys, they all run to Will because they want to go against him. You want to see where you're kind of measuring yourself up at and, conversely, Will does the same thing. He wants to go against different receivers with different skillsets. Here at Michigan, we're blessed to have an abundance of talent and the guys they love iron sharpening iron, the old adage. The guys love that, they love going against each other. For us in our room, they love going against Will because he's the standard.

On whether there are other players who go up against Will in camp

Fred Moore, Amorion Walker, he's with him. C.J. Charleston. Everyone, really. Will gets an opportunity whether it's one-on-one drills or 7-on-7, whatever it may be. Will wants to see a different dynamic of receivers.

On whether any of the receivers have gotten the best of Johnson so far

I don't know (laughs). I'm not at liberty to talk about that.

On Kendrick Bell

Awesome. Love what Kendrick is. Obviously came in and played quarterback his whole life. Just learning the receiver position. The thing I've loved about Kendrick the most is last training camp when we moved him during the season, after practice, you could see Kendrick working on footwork, getting on the jugs machine and catching the football. That's all helped him because each and every day he's building more and more confidence. I really love what Kendrick is and I think he's going to be a heckuva player for Michigan.

On Kirk Campbell

He's an outside-the-box thinker. He's sharp, man. I love working with Coach Campbell. He's a great coach and he's an even better man and I think the kids gravitate towards that. I think a lot of times where guys are very creative, very smart guys, a lot of guys do what looks cool or whatever. He plays to the strengths of our players. We have a coordinator that can do that and just find different designs of getting guys the ball, getting open space and playing to the guys strengths. The offense can thrive mentally. Kirk has done a phenomenal job with that. Everyone loves him. We love him because of his approach to the game, he's always ready, prepared, detailed and he challenges us as position coaches to do the same and it trickles down to the players. It's something that we harp on every day.

On him playing corner impacts how he coaches Amorion Walker

For me was a little different because I played both so I was still able to get some receiver while playing defensive back. For him, you can tell, I had him as a freshman and then he moves over to defensive back his entire sophomore year. Obviously, didn't have him in the spring. Just coming over and just trying to get him familiar with everything in the system, our offensive system, and back to the receiver traits. He's caught on quickly. Glad he's back.

On what made him a good fit as a receiver

He's 6'4, he's fast and athletic.

On adding pass game coordinator to his title impacts his duties

I think the biggest thing is that I assist Coach Campbell every day. In practice, just making sure that him and I, other coaches, just working on making sure we've got the right plays in, the right people running it. As we get closer to the game, as pass game coordinator, just more or less just making sure with that part of the game I am helping him create the gameplan and whatnot.

On whether the offense can open up more

We do. We feel very, very confident, man. The one thing I will say is, and I look at the offensive line and obviously losing the best offensive line coach in Sherrone, him being a head coach now, you get Grant. Everyone speaks — you guys know. It is true what everybody says about Grant Newsome. I am marveled by just sitting in meetings with him, hearing him talk, hearing him speak. I love Grant. I have never seen anything like it. Just the development of the offensive line, what he's done with that group thus far. Amazed by that. The expertise that Tony Alford has (brought), the backs are playing at a high level. They've always played at a high level but that standard hasn't changed with those guys. For him to come over and learn a new system, he's been great. Steve Casula coming from UMass as offensive coordinator, the phenomenal job he's done with the tight ends, Colston and watching Marlin Klein's development, watching Zack Marshall and Deakon Tonielli and Jalen Hoffman and the two freshmen, Prieskorn and Hansen. Watching what he's done with those guys, it's been marvelous. Then, you're watching Coach Campbell, the development with the quarterbacks, as we go through that, just watching all those guys play at a high level. Knowing where the ball goes, ball placement, and, most importantly, just creating that leadership. We talk about in our program the leadership, it has to be contagious and the quarterbacks have done a phenomenal job with that. Not only playing at a high level but also leading this team. A testament to our offensive coaches, those guys have been rockstars.

On how Donovan Edwards has come into his own

I mentioned leadership a minute ago, I think the biggest jump he's made is that leadership part. Now that Blake is in the NFL, Donovan knows that he's the alpha in the room. Him and Kalel are the most experienced guys, more so Donovan. Having played the position, I think Donovan has given this team that spark. Every day he comes out there with a ton of energy and juice and it spreads like wildfire. The guys get up, love practicing and competing against each other. Donovan has done everything. Parts of his game that he thought he should improve in the offseason, you see him attacking that every day. He and I talk, we have a special relationship and some things he shares with me. He feels like he's in a really good place.

On Fredrick Moore

Same thing, Fredrick Moore is playing at a high level. Fred is doing some good stuff, some really good stuff in camp for us. He's a young man that, last year, we had a couple of knicks and bruises and he played early. He played super early last year and he was ready. When the guys got healthy, the older guys, he kind of took a lesser role on offense. Now, he's competing as a starter. He's where I thought he would be and just gotta keep pushing him.

On why he thinks the coaches get into trouble with the NCAA more than the players

This team, man, we love football. We love each other and we love football. I think being able to limit the distractions. The outside world, we can't control what people think of us. Those situations. We just want to play football, especially during training camp. We kind of lock ourselves in and just focus on how we can be better versions of ourselves every day. No disrespect, the outside, that's just what it is to us. I say that without trying to talk about anybody or nothing like that, all that matters is our guys and football.

On how the team is handling the changes within the program

I think, first and foremost, the new additions to our football program, you try to find like-minded guys. Guys who kind of fit the culture of Michigan football. I think in the past, they've been home runs. Whether it's incoming freshmen or whether it's guys coming out of the portal, they've been home runs for us. Think you gotta make sure kids are fits, that's first and foremost. And I think from a standpoint of just meshing well, the guys are able to watch the coaches. We always talk about coaches. If you have strong alignment amongst your coaches, the kids see that and they see everyone pulling in the same direction. It's been an easy transition for us thus far, hopefully, we can keep it going. This is how things are done at Michigan and we've got a great leader.

On the NCAA report and the culture about 'going up to the line and potentially crossing it'

No. For us, the culture is, like I said, finding young men that can help Michigan Football win. That's guys who want to come in, get a great education, get a degree from Michigan. That means everything, right? Then get an opportunity to play for one of the premier football programs in America. That's how we recruit, that's the type of kids we're looking for and that's the standard here. I don't think crossing lines or anything like that, that's not what we're about.

On Semaj Morgan being more than a gadget player

I think this offseason he's been really attacking — I used the term earlier with Tyler Morris earlier, being a more complete receiver. That's Semaj. You watch some of the things he did in high school, he's a phenomenal player. Played all over the field and that's how we plan to use him. Last year I think as a freshman, you had two NFL guys with Roman and Cornelius and you had a seasoned guy like Tyler coming off a freshman year where he played, Semaj sat back and learned. We were able to expand his role so that's what I'm looking forward to with Semaj, doing a little bit more than he did last year. He's ready for the challenge, he's had a great camp thus far and just putting as much on his plate as possible just seeing how well he can do with the increased role we're asking him to take. So far, so good.

On why the program wanted to bring in C.J. Charleston

Experience. A leader. We have no seniors in our room. Bringing in an older guy, he's a seasoned guy and the fact that it didn't matter what level, he's played against Big Ten opponents. He's played Michigan State and Ohio State, done good things. He's been great. He's been a great addition to our room, great addition to our football program. Does everything right. From a leadership standpoint, he's a mentor and he's a pretty darn good football player.