On what it's like being back on the offensive side of the ball

Super excited to be back on the offensive side of the ball. Obviously, more experienced here. Having played receiver here at Michigan, having played receiver the majority of my playing career. It's been a blessing just to be a coach here at Michigan.

On what it's like in practice between offense and defense

Especially the one-on-one drills, we get fired up. The kids feed off our energy. It's just constant coaching on both sides. He'll give receivers pointers sometimes with what the DBs are doing. Vice versa. Receivers, we'll go up to DBs and be like, hey, if you go up there with this leverage, this is what we're attacking. It's been great. Clink is a brother to me. Love him to death. It's been great for us, it's been great for our team and our kids.

On how his family has adjusted to the new schedule in college

We have. They love it. It's Michigan. My wife being a grad and my kids were born in Ann Arbor, this is home for us. They love it. They've embraced it and this is the life we live.

On Kinnick Stadium

We just told them, they are the show. Very similar to Nebraska. There's no professional sports team in Iowa so the fans are super passionate about the university and its football program. You're going to get a hostile environment, their first road game. The pink locker rooms, they know about that. Coach Harbaugh has done a great job and coach Jack Harbaugh came in and spoke to the team and illustrated some of the things you experience in Iowa. The kids have got a picture in their minds of what it's like. The stands, the fans are right on top of you. Understanding that and just not being surprised by anything—once you step foot inside that stadium, it's a football game. So just get ready for that. We're eager and excited about this challenge.

On memories from Kinnick

Oh, yeah. I've only played there once. It was a 3 p.m. kickoff in October, it got dark out there. You could see the fans get rowdier. I was part of the game where Marquis Walker had the unbelievable one-handed catch two-point conversion. We came out of there with a victory, it was a tough-fought game. It seems like every game against Iowa, last year, Big Ten Championship Game was an exception, every game is a hard-fought game. Those guys are going to bring and we're going to bring it, too.

On Iowa playing the same offense and defense from when he was a player

It's going to be ball control. It's going to be a field position game. Don't beat yourself, that's how play against Iowa. They're going to shorten the game and try to control the time of possession.

On Ronnie Bell

I love Ronnie Bell. He's the ultimate competitor, he's a warrior. He's a guy that, for me, coming over from to receivers, it's a blessing having him in our room. You love everything about it. The guys in the room love him. Obviously, the team loves him, they voted him captain, he's a two-time captain here. The thing about Ronnie is that you love is that he's selfless. He does anything and everything for the team. Team above everything else. He wants to win and he wants to contribute in any way possible. You love guys like that.

On how he handles a player who is important to the team on Saturdays but needs practice during the week

You monitor what he's doing during the week. The one thing I tell Ronnie when we started training camp was it's a marathon, not a sprint. We're going to be working together, I know you're eager to get out there. It's been a year. He's passionate about football and passionate about being with his teammates. All in all, my job along with Coach Harbaugh and other coaches and the trainers is to make sure that he's out there doing the right thing and he has longevity with it. Ronnie's been great, he's been great with that.

On Bell's aggressiveness getting 50-50 balls

It's a mentality. That's his mentality. He's aggressive. That ball, you can see a lot of the basketball background show up with the 50-50 balls. Balls in the air, he's going to high-point it and get that rebound, right? It's a mentality. It's mine and no one elses. What I love about it is it becomes infectious in the room. Guys see how Ronnie, not only how he attacks the football, but he attacks routes, he attacks blocking and it becomes infectious in guys. Man, I want to be there, I want to make that play. Let's build off it. Just energy in our room.

On receiver blocking

I can't speak on last year, I can speak on this year. The one thing we talked about was we all buying in. No matter what happens, we're out there fighting for our brothers. Whether it's a run play, pass play, we're going to go out there and have good technique and have shocking effort out there. We're going to leave it on the field. We talk about it, one guy makes a big block and the next guy makes it. It doesn't matter whether it's the running backs protecting for the quarterbacks or any of our receivers on the perimeter pass game, we love blocking and we love getting after people.

On the receiver room

It's a great room. You know what makes the room very unique is that everyone brings something different to the table. Ultimately, the goal is whatever position you're playing out there, you go out there attack it every day. Attack it in the meetings, attack it in practice and good things will happen on Saturdays for you. That's the mentality in our room. The blessing part about it is that we have an experienced room and guys that can play multiple positions in our offense. That makes it good for us in coaching, game-planning-wise that you can move guys around and keep the defense on their heels.

On A.J. Henning

Explosive. He's a guy—now what a lot of people don't know, everyone is used to seeing A.J. Henning on end-arounds, sweeps, quick pass game, a ball-in-hand guy, punt return. What people—when you're watching the game, he gets after it in the run game. Blocking for his teammates. He's physical. He's a physical guy. He loves football. That's what makes A.J. a dynamic football player in my eyes. He can attack you in all facets of the game. The run game, whether he has the ball in his hand, him blocking or him catching passes.

On how he works on the timing with the receivers on the long ball

I think it's one of those things where maybe you clean up a little technique here or there. You just continue to work on routes and the timing with the quarterbacks. Those things will show up later. You know you can get open, the quarterback knows you can get open and it's just a matter of us hitting it. Keep working at it and those things will come.

On Cornelius Johnson

Veteran leadership. Another guy that's in his fourth year of the program, fourth year in the system. He knows the system pretty well and he's another guy you can move around. He can hurt you in a plethora of ways. He's a guy that can come across the middle, run some digs and he'll blow the top off a route, he'll hit you on a post. Deep ball, vertical game, slants, he can do it all. He's another one that mixes it up in the run game. He's a bigger guy, 6'2 receiver. He'll mix it up and get physical, too. He's a complete receiver.

On whether he has a chart to track eligibility years

Well, we know.

On having multiple players with the possibility to return next year

Very excited. You want good football players, you want veterans, you want leaders in your room. We have that. The guys get with Coach Harbaugh and the coach sees it and the kids see it. Hey, I want to come back. Then, obviously, you welcome them back with open arms. Great football players but even better people. That's what you want to be surrounded by. That's Michigan football.

On Roman Wilson

He's twitchy. He's one of the twitchiest guys I've ever been around. Roman can run an assortment of routes and do different things. I think a lot of people think of him as just give him space and he's—he can do it in tight spaces, tight windows. He play outside, he can play slot. He can do a lot of great things for us. I know I keep bringing up the blocking part but we're so passionate about taking care of our brothers that he's another one that will go in there and dig out a safety or go seal an edge. He doesn't care. They're selfless and they just want to win.

On Andrel Anthony's potential

He can be whatever he wants to be, he could be a superstar. Andrel has all the physical traits. He has size, speed, athleticism. He's smart. He's passionate about football, loves football. The way he attacks it every day. It's one of those things where you keep working him, keep working him and then, boom. Much like last year for Andrel, that shining moment comes. Andrel, there's no doubt in my mind that 'drel is ready for it. He shows up every day.

On Darrius Clemons, Tyler Morris, Peyton O'Leary

They understand, each player has a role. When you're a young guy in such a deep, talented room like this and they understand. The mentality of those guys is that they prepare like they're starters. There's time where you want to keep guys fresh and the young guys come in there, whether it a run play or a pass play, it doesn't matter. We have the ultimate confidence in those guys considering they've all caught a pass in a game. All four of them. We have the ultimate confidence in those guys and they have great leaders in front of them in each position. You look at Ronnie and how Amorion kind of looks at him at like, OK, that's my big brother. I'm going to emulate a lot of things. Tyler is doing a lot of that with Roman and A.J., Darrius is doing that with Cornelius and Ronnie, himself and Andrel. These young guys have great examples in front of them that they can learn from. I told them experience is the best teacher for us. You include having veteran leadership in front of you and those guys are growing every week. You love where they're at.

On the advantage of coaching Amorion Walker

I experienced that. Once we started doing that with him, I had that experience in my freshman year. I don't want to overwhelm you. You meet with the defense at this time, come back, meet with the offense separately at this time. In addition to your position group meetings, just so his wires aren't crossed, he doesn't get overwhelmed. He's a super smart kid. Obviously, being able to pull off double duties. He's built for it. He loves it and we just make sure we don't put too much on his plate. He loves it. I think it's going to be helpful for us.

On the potential of the wide receivers

I think the potential for us is very great. We have phenomenal play callers in Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss. Coach Harbaugh, I think some people are just like—Coach Harbaugh is a great head coach. Coach Harbaugh is a great person, a great head coach. He also played in the NFL for a very long time, Coach Harbaugh has also coached in the NFL. He's been around ball for a long time. Just having another brain, a smart mind like that on our side of the ball, it's very useful and helpful for us. Then you add the veteran leadership of our offensive line, you put the veteran receivers and the veteran tight ends and then you've got Blake and Dono, you've got the young running backs stepping up. Now J.J. is surrounded by a bunch of leadership. Now, you still have a guy like Cade who is in there and has experienced a lot. This offense, the sky is the limit for us. Our goal is to attack every day, keep getting better and better each opportunity we can get out there.

On whether he goes back into head coach mode with some of the high school players he coached

No, I don't. It was weird, I coached Makari Paige last year after having him in high school which was—it was just weird. It was weird. The one thing, Donovan, I was joking with Coach Hart, Donovan, he asked for something and I said, I'm not your coach anymore. He was like, what? We came here together. All in all, we're able to separate it. They know they can always come to me about anything. I do whatever I need for them. I've known them since they were 14-years-old. I've known Donovan since the third grade so you have a relationship that dates over a decade.