On the tough test Texas presents

Yeah, we're super excited for the challenge. You know, we've got a really good football team coming in, in all three phases. Coach Sark has done a really good job with the program. And, you know, on offense, they present challenges because the way he calls the game and what he does, his creativity, his rhythm. Obviously, they have a really great quarterback. Skilled players, fast everywhere. Running back is really good. I know they got the other two that got hurt, but the running back they have now is really good, too. And the line is as good as you'll see in the country. So, I know our defense is excited for the challenge to go against them in offensively. Their defense played very well. Sound, not very many mistakes. I think they have four returning starters on defense and they have guys that have played. So, super excited for Saturday.

On what he saw from the team

Yeah, you saw guys weren't scared of the big stage. Obviously, a great atmosphere in the big house, but I think players played extremely hard offensively. We got a rhythm at the end of the game, really felt the line jelling, got a rhythm of everything going on. I thought offensively, they definitely picked it up there. Got things to clean up as we always will and run game technique, fundamentals. It's the tale of 10 guys and you got one guy that doesn't do the job and then the play fails. So, we gotta continue to get better at that, but we will. This week, we're gonna put our hard hat on and we're gonna work our tails off this week to have a great week of prepping. I thought defensively, they flew around. They were violent, they were physical. Had a lot of fun. Big thing there, we gotta clean up. We just gotta be stable emotionally. We had that one drive where we had a couple penalties that can go either way, but we can't have them. So, for us, we're gonna eliminate those and just play our style of football.

On what people should know about Davis Warren

I mean, talk about a fighter. Had leukemia, had cancer. Senior year was canceled because of COVID. Came here as a walk-on. He's been a third-string guy since he's been here. A backup. Every week, you know, the coaches do a test. He'd always do his test. He'd have 100 on his test. He'd always fill it out exactly right. He's always taking notes. He's always doing the right thing. He's the first guy to come in the building and say, hey, coach, there's a kid at Mott Children's Hospital that wants to come to practice. Can he come? I'll be like, yeah, don't ever ask me that again. Just bring him. He's selfless, a phenomenal teammate. Orji through the touchdown, and he's running toward the end zone to celebrate. So he's the ultimate team guy and the guy you want as your quarterback.

On whether he expects to get some calls this week considering he played at Oklahoma

Yeah, I mean, that's... I'm just ready to win because we're at Michigan. You know, I'm sure there'll be calls at some point, but that stuff doesn't matter. It's all about us. It's about the Wolverines this weekend.

On adapting to the big game so soon in the season

Yeah, I think it's exciting for our players, for the program, for the fans, everything. You want these type of games. You want these atmospheres. You want these building blocks to help you mold your team and really get where you need to be. So for us, it's just about the preparation this week. You know, we start today. We get the players in the day. We're gonna make sure we evaluate the film hard. I know we've got a lot of guys came in yesterday, already watched it on their own. They've watched it on their iPads, but for us, it's about the preparation this week of doing what we can to go win every day.

On whether preparation is any different now compared to an Ohio State in Week 12

No, the preparation's not any different. You're gonna be a different team week two than you are week three. You're gonna be a different team week one than you are week two. So for us, it's just about our mindset of it's another big game and it's a big game because we're in it. And a big game because we're in the big house. So super stoked for it.

On whether there was a thought to go for two after scoring the last touchdown

Yeah, there was initially. And then just said, you know what, let's just keep the field goal. You know, our defense is rolling pretty well. So I felt pretty good about the defense, but yeah, there was a thought about that.

On the final offensive drive and the boost it gave

Yeah, it felt good. I think we felt like we were moving the ball. I mean, we had drives of like 10 plays, nine plays, nine plays. Just gotta get in the end zone. And when you feel, when you have that consistent rhythm, when you finally get the ball in the end zone, that's definitely gonna build some confidence for the players and especially guys that haven't played a lot of football. But it really helped the confidence and really built a good momentum.

On how he thought Davis Warren handled the moment

Yeah, he was great. I mean, eyes weren't too big. He was super calm. He was in the moment, play at a time. So he did great.

On WR depth and rotation and whether that will be cut down

No, we'll definitely play as many guys as we can. Keep them fresh and keep them rolling.

On the Texas receivers

I mean, they're all fast. They're all playmakers. Bond, we played last year, was a great playmaker. Sure, guys are familiar with him. Obviously in a different scheme, doing different things, but he's a really good playmaker. They got a transfer from Oregon State and Houston. The big thing that stands out is their speed, their ability to separate. And I think Sark does a really good job of just putting them in position to showcase their talent. So for us, it's going to be doing everything we can to contain those guys.

On how he would describe a Steve Sarkisian offense

Yeah, I mean, he wants to run the football. People see the passing game, but ultimately he wants to run the football and do the things to control the clock. And create a rhythm. You know, there's always a, there's a play and there's a play off of it. So, you know, you're going to see the play action. If there's a play, there's going to be a play action off of it and be able to help that. But he wants to keep his quarterback in rhythm, keep him in a clean pocket and make sure that he's doing everything he can be, you know, at his highest skill set.

On how much the passing game and the receivers have to give

Yeah, there's definitely some raw detail things that we can get better at. And if we do that, I think we'll be in a good place.

On Davis Warren's story relating to the team

Yeah, I mean, just, I mean, he's fought as big of adversity as you can fight. So, you know, even throwing an interception, that doesn't compare to what he's been through in life. And for him, he just, he rolls on, he just attacks the next process, doesn't blame, doesn't, you know, point fingers. He's really all about the team and doing whatever he can to help the team win. And the kid is just unbelievable, off the field, on the field. You know, he's in here studying countless hours, doing what he needs to do to be great. But, you know, the players just, they really grow towards him and they really have even more after this whole year.

On how he expects both quarterbacks to grow in their roles

I think you only get better at playing it by doing it. So the experience of Warren, you know, Davis starting and Orji playing a little bit more, it's just going to give them more confidence that, yeah, I can do it and I can do it in the lead stage and just continue what they've done in practice. Because, you know, what they've done against our defense, if they can do it against our defense, they can do it against anybody. So for them to just continue to have that confidence throughout the week of preparation is going to be huge.

On Josaiah Stewart

I mean, he's an animal. I would say he's just grown because he's just gotten stronger. He knows the defense even more. Well, he just plays with fanatical effort. You know, he watched in one play during the fourth quarter, he gets a sack and then he drops in coverage and then stops the screen on the other side of the field. So the guy just plays with incredible effort. He's got an incredible attitude, work ethic, and he's everything you'd want.

On Jack Tuttle's status

Yeah, he's just working through some things and he'll be back down here even more and be in a good place. So we'll see whenever he gets back.

On the offensive line

Yeah, never where you want it to be. And I think it's probably, you know, it's definitely got to get better. But I thought the attitude, I thought the strain was there. The details and the technique have to continue to get better. And that's a product of your first game as an offensive line. And even the first year is last year, the year before that, where I'd say the exact same thing. I went back and watched the past three years in the first game, then watched the second games, and it looks like two different lines. So I expect those guys to be a lot better. I know Coach Newsome will coach them really hard this week.

On how he envisions Alex Orji's role

We'll see.

On how Warren got the job

I mean, ultimately, Davis just, you know, he just practiced better. Overall, completion percentage was a little higher and made more plays against our defense. And Orji didn't just completely lose it, but I think David just took it and won.

On what will happen if Texas takes Colston Loveland out of a play on defense

Yeah, we'll go on to the next read. We got a lot of other weapons. So, if we take away him, then we have to deal with Semaj and Tyler Morris and Kendrick Bell and Marlin and the run game. So, can't take away at all.

On pulling Dom Giudice in the game for Greg Crippen

No, the decision we made pre-game, we were gonna play both him and Crip. So, you know, keep competing. Everybody's always competing. Everybody's seen it through the years. Just because you just started one game doesn't mean you're gonna start the next game. So, we, competitive atmosphere is the best. So, everybody has a chance to go compete. How'd he get it done? He did well for his first game of starter at center. Got some communication things to clean up and protection. But, pretty dang good.

On where Will Johnson grew the most this offseason

Yeah, I think he grew as a leader, just because he's, you know, played at such a young age. Played as a freshman, played as a sophomore, but then you saw him grow as a leader off the field. And really, his work ethic is, you know, you see it on the field. Like, the dude just, I would be in my office in the summer and he'd be out there working out, doing extra stuff, and all the other DBs, and you could see him. And he's calculated in the film room, like he almost had two other picks. And it's because he works so hard in what he does, but that's, you know, the growth of what he does is really what you saw.

On how to get Donovan Edwards more confidence

Yeah, I think Donovan had 11, Kalel had 15, and if Donovan doesn't get one of them called back, you know, he's got more yardage. So, all those things will happen for him. He's a confident kid, and we know he's a really good player, and he showed up in big moments for us. So, not worried about his confidence.

On Kalel Mullings at kick returner

Well, one, he's got great vision. First, he catches it really cleanly, and he's got great vision on how blocks develop, which is kind of like a running back. He runs super hard and physical. Obviously, being 227 pounds and running that fast, it makes it an advantage for you. So, he's done a really good job in the off-season of developing those skill sets. He always had them, but he's being more consistent with it.

On whether you have to be patient with Edwards

Oh, yeah, I mean, there's a couple runs there. It's one person here, one thing there, and those things are close. So, we'll get there.

On how the defense held up stamina-wise

Pretty good, pretty good. I mean, they had like four rushing yards, so I think the stamina wasn't really an issue.