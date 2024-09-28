PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's win over Minnesota

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

On Alex Orji's vertical passing game and how he's doing with it

I think he probably explained it but we all have to get better. He thinks he has to get better, we think he have to get better as a group. We'll just continue to progress.

On any thought about bringing in Davis Warren

No. We just talked about trying to get the first down, keep attacking.

On ways for the team to start controlling the second half

Like I told the team in the locker room, it was really a tale of two halves for us. We played really well in the first half and not as good in the second half. The energy that we had, I felt that we had, but the execution wasn't there. Me as a coach, I gotta make sure I do a good job of turning that thing up in the second half for them. Making sure they're ready to go. They were but we just didn't execute as well as we needed to.

On not being as excited to win in a similar fashion as last week

When you feel like you've got a lead, and you're building on it, and you get momentum, and you come out the second half, you let a couple things get away from you, it just feels different. So, we're happy we got the win, but not happy, not satisfied with how we got the win.

On what changed on defense with the Minnesota touchdown drives

On the touchdowns, we gave them a short field on one, and then hit a pump turn. So, the field position we were going to put on the defense wasn't helping the defense. So, we had to drive the field a long time, it took some time to get down there. For our defense, I thought there was a lot of really good things to build on. From a special team standpoint and an offensive standpoint, we have to do things to make sure that we don't put them in those kind of positions.

On Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart's status

Both of those guys were game time decisions. We had both in pregame, and kind of see, they're working through some things. So, it just felt like that wasn't the time to put them out there.

On Myles Hinton and Dom Giudice being banged up

Just working through some little things. Both of those guys are really tough guys and playing through stuff. But it's part of an alignment at Michigan you're going to need to dinged up, both of those guys will be good.

On how eager he is to take the team on the road

I think one, obviously the venue that we're going to be playing at is going to be pretty cool. Everybody's seen it and looked at it and know it's loud, know it's fun. Never played there, never coached there, so that's going to be awesome. But I think on the road, you're with your pack of people, with that group. And it is a little different, but we're excited to get on the road, excited to get to work. And I know they're a good football team, Coach Fisch is a good football coach. But for us, we're just ready to just keep pounding away.

On whether the offensive struggles exacerbated the defensive struggles

No, I think when you give a Big Ten football team a good position, that's when things are going to happen. We're going to play a really good team. All the teams we play in the Big Ten are good, and we don't look at them any different. So you give a good football team that good position, the percentages go up. So for us as an offense, special teams, we've got to do everything we can to make sure we're in a position to play complimentary football.

On the confidence in Dominic Zvada kicking 50-yard field goals

I mean, that dude, he's a monster. As soon as we crossed the 50, it feels like we're in range. He said, I'm good, I'm good. I'm trying to score a touchdown. He said, I'm good, though. Just let you know I'm good. So he's awesome. He's done this throughout camp, just like Mason said, 50, 60-yarders. It feels like a kicking game now. You watch the television, all these kickers are kicking 60-yarders like it's nothing. Dom's been awesome. So I feel really confident with him.

On whether the rain impacted any decisions to kick the ball

No, it wasn't like a downpour. It was more of a sprinkle. It was just more, I felt like he could get us the points.

On going for it on fourth down in the game

Initially, the spot was spotted at fourth and two, and then they moved it up to fourth and one by the time we got there. So that's part of it. And then, you know, the mindset of, you know, when we are in fourth and one, we're in a pretty good position, depending on the situation, we have a high chance we might go for it. So I think the kids liked that mentality that we went to strive on, but really it was just a spot.

On Kalel Mullings picking up fourth down plays

He's an absolute dude. Another 100-yard rushing performance. Obviously, his first start. His preparation isn't gonna change, he's going to be who he is. He just wills himself to some of those first downs, remind me of Hassan Haskins all over again. He's unbelievable, gotta keep feeding him the ball.

On trying to get Alex Orji more comfortable with the offense and where he's making growth

I mean, the offense that we have and stuff that we have for him is wide open. You know, we're just trying to get him easy completions and things that he's really good at. And, you know, there's progressions you just have to continue to roll through. And if he does those, it's going to be even better. But, you know, for us as an offense, we want to be balanced. So we have to try to keep doing that as much as we can in different situations and we will.

On what he saw on the Orji interception

We had a rail route down on two, and, you know, two part, ball was a little inside. And the DB made a good play. Have to go through progressions, had Dono on the other side. A couple of things that we can clean up.

On how quickly it took to know he had something in Dominic Zvada

it might have took a week, pretty quick, when he started just banging 60-yard field goals. And then, you know, just out of nowhere. And you knew you had something special, but you had to see it continue to happen and be consistent over time. And he did. And it was pretty easy to see.

On how he grades himself in preparation and how he's feeling going into games

I feel prepared. I feel good. But, you know, I also don't want to let these kids down in any way. So, I will put a lot on myself to make sure I do everything I can to make them successful. So, I'm going to keep turning it up and do everything I can to help this team, this university to be great, because there's a high standard when you have the skinny M and Block M on your shirt. So, for me, there's a lot of pride. And I'm going to go to work. I'll be in there right after this. So, I'm ready to go.

On Jeff Persi and the defensive players who filled in

I felt like Persi played pretty good. The protection on him, he came off the ball and ran off the ball well. He's an experienced go so I was happy to see that. I thought TJ Guy played really, really good. He was the back foot a lot. Obviously, Jyaire had a great pick, and he's steadily progressing and getting better and better and better. Aamir made some big plays. So, I thought those guys picked up the slack a bit, some really good things. We'll see how those guys do next week.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9ldmVyeXRoaW5nLXNoZXJyb25lLW1vb3JlLXNhaWQtYWZ0ZXIt bWljaGlnYW4tcy13aW4tb3Zlci1taW5uZXNvdGEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2FuLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZXZlcnl0aGluZy1zaGVycm9uZS1tb29yZS1z YWlkLWFmdGVyLW1pY2hpZ2FuLXMtd2luLW92ZXItbWlubmVzb3RhJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxMTQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK