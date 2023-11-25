On the response after OSU tied the game at 17

Huge. We always talk about never flinching and our guys don't flinch regardless of the situation. Such a great response by our guys. What would you expect from a trained group like ours?

On the last three weeks and the adversity

Really, the biggest thing is just trying to focus on what we're working on. Keeping the main thing, the main thing as our guys say. Not looking too far into the future. Not looking at the past and doing what we can every single day just to get better and attack that moment. Not trying to look at the outside world and see what they're saying. We know what we have in that building and staying together as a group is the most important thing for us.

On the playcalling

Players, the way they practice and the way they did it, this game is something we prepare for 365. It's not a one week affair, it's not something we draw up that week. It's something that's planned out strategically and that's really all I can say.

On going for it on fourth down

Let's go. That's it. The players just practiced so well this week. When you practice well and have confidence that they're going to execute at a high level, it's just like first down. Told them we were going to be aggressive, wanted to be aggressive, wanted to attack it and those guys went out there and played their tails off.

On his interactions with Jim Harbaugh before the game

Big thing he said to me was that he loved me and do me. I told him the same thing. I love him and we've got his back. Like I said in the interview, we've got his back, we'd do anything for him. Players would run through a wall for him, so would the coaches. We're just prepared to win this game for him.

On Zak Zinter's injury

It was extremely difficult. When you're around a player for four years, you're just around al these guys in general, you don't want to see any of them to get hurt in any way. It was hard. Especially a kid of his caliber on and off the field, more so off the field. Just such a great student, athlete, great person. Just got off the phone with his mom and I think we've got some positive news so he'll heal and he'll be ready to go down the road at some point.

On Karsen Barnhart to right guard

Just because we're always talking about the sixth-best guys, the five-best guys, whoever it is, at that point in the game, felt like moving Karsen in there and moving Trente out there was the best decision and it worked out well.

On Alex Orji's appearance

It was planned. It was something we've had ready to go as a change-up. We've always got different things, different wrinkles to keep people off-balanced. Something they hadn't seen all year so I thought it would be a good play and it ended up working out well.

On the RB pass

There's these plays, there's a cut up of 500 plays that I've got in there that sometimes just need to come out. That was one of them. Think you all saw that one in 2018 or something, just been kind of hanging out. We've got a good running back that can throw. Came out at the right time.

On J.J. McCarthy's touchdown pass

It's J.J. so I was ahh, oh! I knew he would make a play. I told him before the game, I said, listen here, when the game matters and it's in critical situations, I'm going to put the ball in your hands because I know you're going to make a great decision and you're going to help us win. You're going to find one of your dudes, whether it be that one over there or this one or one of the other guys. I know where his mindset is at, especially on those critical downs. He found those guys and it was just an amazing play by him, amazing plays by all these guys up here.

On unfinished business

I think everything. It's crazy to feel the energy in this building and in our building, in the room with the players. Extremely excited to win the game but they expected to win it. They want to go down there next week in Indy, they're familiar with it, we're going to play a really good team. But we want to go win that. We're not satisfied with just winning that. We've got bigger goals, we have all the goals, we have everything we have worked for and we're going to continue to pursue that. These guys have earned that opportunity to go to those places and go win. Just excited for these kids up here.

On the last three wins without Jim Harbaugh puts the unfair advantage argument to bed

Lots of things I would like to say but all I know is this team is as good as any team in the country and I think they just prove it every week. That's all I'm going to say.

On whether he felt any added extra pressure this week

Never really pressure. Our players, the way they prepare and the way they attack things, it doesn't make you feel pressure. You feel extremely prepared, you feel very confident in what you're going to do. Only way I might not sleep good is my daughter might have her foot in my face. That's about it. I don't lose sleep over these guys, they work too hard and attack everything every day. We know this game. When this game comes around, you want that. That's why you come here, you come here for the pressure and this game. It makes us want to run through a wall and go attack it. Nothing added there this week.

On the team

As coach said last night, this is the ultimate team, the team, the team, the team. Well, Team 144 is the ultimate team in every way shape and form. Offense, defense, special teams. We've got each others back on the field, off the field. We know we're always going to respond, our guys don't flinch and we just keep attacking. I think they continue to show that every week.

On Will Johnson's status

I think he just had a lower leg injury, I think he'll be alright. Guys just adjusted well. Ended the game with a pick, pretty good. Excited for the defense and what they did and how they adjusted, great team defense.

On being aggressive in the game

It goes back to the kids. How they prepare, how they attack things and how they work. I'd be doing them a disservice trying to be conservative when they're going out there running 150s in the summer. Blood, sweat and tears working their tails off and doing everything they can. They put their trust in me as a play caller on offense to be aggressive in these games. That's what they want, that's what we gave them.