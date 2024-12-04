Everything Sherrone Moore said during his NSD press conference

Opening Statement

Thank you guys for coming. I'm excited about this class that we signed and more to come. But I'm really excited about these guys and the future of this program, the foundation which we've laid and will continue to lay. And I feel like we're in a good place. So vibes are high, boys are loving life and just ready to keep getting better.

On how game-changing it is landing a QB like Bryce Underwood

Oh, it's huge. He's, I mean, he's an excellent player. Obviously, he has a great skill set, elite skill set. From the pocket, out of the pocket, deep ball, touch, intermediate, short. You know, he's talked to me about different things we want to do with him to expand his game and we'll do that. But exceptional leader and he loves the game. He loves to grind. He loves to get better. First question he asked me, he's like, coach, how late is the door open? How late can I be in the building? As late as you want, buddy. So excited, very excited to get him here and get to work.

On the investment justifying him being a day-one starter

Yeah, we're just, we're going to work. That's all we're going to do. He wants to earn everything. He doesn't want to be given anything. So we're going to work.

On the offense moving forward with Bryce Underwood and a new OC

Yeah, I mean, you know, unfortunately had to make a change and thought that was the best direction we had to go. But offensively, I want to be explosive in the run in the pass and balance. That's as much as I'll give you right now. Going through that process of candidates and we'll find the best one that fits us and fits fits this program that wants to be in Michigan and obviously they'll have a lot of tools at hand to use. So, you know, we're excited for this journey.

On the evolution of the passing game and where it can be taken

Yeah, I mean the passing game just depends on the game, depends on the defense. So we've talked about it before. Sometimes we run it, sometimes we throw it. And the goal is to win. So we're doing everything we can to win and try to put more trophies in the trophy game. So that's what we're going to do.

On the contact he had with Bryce Underwood once he became head coach

Yeah, I mean, I guess constant. Just want to be around, want to talk to as much as I could. The contact really didn't stop. So just try to build a relationship and that's what this thing's all about. It's about relationships. So for us, we wanted to build the strongest relationship we could to make him know that he's a priority and make him a part of our program.

On Larry Ellison's involvement in the process

Yeah, I'm just very thankful for everybody that helps our program. That's really all I have to say about that.

On adding the group of receivers and the need to add size

Yeah, I mean that was an emphasis for me. I really wanted to, for us, add size and length. Really haven't had a big 6'5 guy since Nico Collins. I've said really good players that have played here. Roman Wilson, CJ, all those guys. But wanted some big guys. Just your room, your margin for error for a quarterback. It's just easy, right? You throw to Colson Loveland and AJ Barner last year. You throw high to a 6'6 guy. It's different than throwing high to a 5'11 guy. So wanted to have that variance in our receiving room and felt like we got that with Jamar and Jacob. And Andrew Marsh is the runt, but he's 6'1 and he's dynamic with the ball in his hands. I got to watch him live. He's as good as there is in the country in the wide receiver position. Jamar was very under-recruited. Kind of happy that he was because we watched his tape. I don't know what his rating was. I don't really care. But he's an elite player. And then Jacob as well. We had Jacob in camp. Great ball skills. Great runner detail. Great kid. So I feel like we got really good in that room.

On managing the locker in the new era of NIL

Yeah, I think for us it'll be, you know, they're not necessarily making more. Some guys might make some. Some guys might not make as much. But I think at the end of the day, they're all going to earn what they get. A lot of guys are going to start to make more with revenue share and all those things when that comes in. So that's going to be a whole other discussion when we start revenue sharing. We already have a plan in place for all that. So all those guys know that. The number one thing is we want to play for Michigan and keep in the culture of who we are and what we are here.

On whether the recruiting process changed knowing they had to cut roster numbers

Yeah, I mean, you just know you can't over-recruit. You can't go past a certain number. We have a number that we can hit. And we're slotted in each position. How we want to hit that number. So absolutely, you know, not necessarily completely different, but you've got to be pretty strict on what you're doing because you know you've got a limited number that you're bringing in.

On adding a QB through the portal and how a veteran presence will help Underwood

Yeah, I think depth at every position is what we want. So that's definitely a conversation we've had and we'll just continue to evaluate that as we go.

On whether the flags will stay in the museum

So I told the team yesterday, we're not going to play any flags. We're going to go celebrate with the team. But yeah, they're right there.

On a timetable to announce a new OC and whether he expects to make other staff changes

You know, as far as the coordinator change, I'm going to take my time. I'll be in communication with our staff and players. Whether, you know, what that looks like and when that looks like. I've already started that process. I don't have an exact timetable. I want to do it as soon as possible, but I want to be very thorough with it. So I'm taking my time day and night to do everything I can to get that process done. And then as far as other staff changes, we'll see as we go.

On the emphasis in the trenches with the recruiting class

Huge, man. Huge. You've got to be big up front. You've got to be violent. You've got to be physical. So that was definitely an emphasis for us. Continued emphasis. It has to be that. For you to win at the highest level, as we've seen, and the teams that are playing these championship weekends, they're great up front. So that's what we're going to continue to do.

On whether he expects Rod Moore to return next season

We'll see. We're having conversations. We'll have an answer to that soon.

On getting Nate Marshall back into the fold and adding Travis Moten

Yeah, so Nate just, I mean, this recruiting game, it's, it's constant. You're never losing contact with these kids, so I thought losing an outstanding job, he's always in contact with them, and he was always coming back to them, so, you know, even when guys are committed, you still have to have that line of communication with them else. You stop recruiting them, somebody else is always recruiting them, so that, you know, I don't know what happened on the other side, but we knew we were recruiting them all the time, and the relationship stuck, and we were able to get him back, and then Moten, man, he's a big, tall, athletic dude. I think he led the state of Kentucky in sacks. I think it was like, 20, so he's a super athletic dude, raw dude, but he's huge. All, he's taller than me, so all 6'5", maybe 6'6", 290 pounds, quick twitchy, so those are the type of guys that you want, you know, and not a lot of publicity. Again, our recruiting staff did a really good job discovering him.

On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Great name, isn't it? Fast, physical, violent, I mean, talk about a dude that's determined. He, you know, he's told me, like, coach, I want to be the leader of that defense. I am the leader of that defense, and he's just, he's everything you want in that position. Physical, fast, smart, tough, you know, very, very aware of everything, and, you know, his big thing was, like, our alumni and the people, like, his family's from Ghana, and, you know, he wants to, he wants to be around those people that have been successful, not only in football, but not in football, from his country, and he wants to represent his country and do things for his country, so he's a neat kid, he's awesome, but he's a great player.

On Elijah Dotson

Yeah, I mean, just an outstanding kid, a really good kid, hard worker, two-way player in the state, really good receiver too, one of Bryce's top targets, actually, so he's talked to me about playing receiver, but he's gonna be a really good safety, nickel, he can play those, he'll start out safety for us, and long, athletic, and loves to hit, physical kid.

On Shamari Earls

Shamari, man, just long, 6'2", 6'3", verified track speed, athletic, physical, I mean, he's just everything you want, silly kid, great personality, but he's what you want in a corner, especially with that length.

On Underwood telling him he was committing

Phone call, you know, so phone call, kind of got the gist, and been around him, and kind of felt like it would happen, but a phone call, so, just extremely excited for that to happen, and all the hard work that we've done in the communication and relationship built, felt like it was coming to that, but was really happy that it came to play.

On when Underwood can practice with the team

Yeah, he'll be here as fast, he wants to be here as fast as he can, so, we can, he can be here, I think, in the next couple, in the next week, and start to do stuff that he just can't practice and do stuff with the team yet, so, we'll do as much as we can from a compliance standpoint with him.

On Brady Prieskorn's injury status

Just a lower-body injury, and I'm not sure exactly where he's at in the recovery, but he'll be back.

On when he decided to make a move at OC

I mean, after the game, just, you know, I took some time in here by myself, and sat back and thought about just the, you know, where we are as an offense, where we are as a program, and what we need to do, and just felt like it was the best move for us.

On whether he anticipates other changes

We'll see, not right now.

On how crucial of a role Larry Ellison and others in the collective played

I mean, I think in NIL, that's part of it today, but it can't be the main thing, but it's part of it. So, again, just happy for all the support that we are getting, and that they're understanding that this is a different world, that we do need that support. So, just happy for everybody.

On how he communicates and welcomes communication with those involved in the collectives

Yeah, I mean, there's communication, but, you know, they're pretty good about letting me evaluate and figure out the guys we want to get, and just, you know, doing what they need to do to help us.

On whether there's concern about the reported numbers out there having influence

I mean, I just, you know, they know what we do, they know how we've done it, they know exactly, they just become a part of who we are. But they understand we've done this for a while, and know how to evaluate the players, and being the best fits here at the University of Michigan. So, yeah.

On what he's looking for from his next OC

Yeah, again, just balance. You know, we want to be a balanced team. We've still got to be able to run the football, that's got to be a thing to do. But someone that's going to develop the quarterback at a high rate, and put them in a great position. And obviously, we've got to be able to teach a young guy, you know, whether he starts day one, week two, year two, whatever it is, like, when you've got to develop them, you've got to see the progress. So, but, as far as what the offense will look like, that'll take shape as we go.

On whether he wants someone to be experienced or on their way up

I mean, a little bit. There's both. There's guys that are both. There's guys that have done it. There's guys that have been head coaches. There's guys that have been coordinators. There's guys that are coordinators now, that haven't done it as long. You know, so there's a vast mix of group of guys. So, we'll just keep chopping away and trying to find the best guy.

On what Donovan Johnson and Jasper Parker brings

Yeah, I mean, Donovan's a big back. He's big, strong, physical. Came off of an ACL last year. Came back strong. Feels good. I feel like he's going to be, you know, he was one of the top backs in the country the year before. Before he got hurt, and thought he was a dynamic player. And then continued to get better and, you know, started to progress. And you can see the progression now. So, he's going to be a good player for us. And Jasper, again, another guy, under-recruited. But, I mean, he came to our barbecue at the big house. And, I mean, you talk about a kid who's dynamic, who's got ability. I mean, he's rushed for, I think, 1,500 yards already this year. He's got 300 yards receiving. But, he's got great hands. He's eerily similar to Donovan. Long, strider. Quick off the ground feet. Great hands. So, really good player.

On handling the hype with Underwood

Yeah, I think for him, it's about the work. And continuing to, you know, start over. You know, the process of how you got to where you got to, you worked to get there. It didn't just happen. So, for him, he's going to have to work. He's going to have to put the work in. Day in, day out. And I think his mentality, I think his family, how he's been brought up. I think that's going to play a huge role into it. And who he is. And there's not going to be a humbling session. Because the kid is very humble. Like, the kid wants to be good. And the kid knows it takes work to be good. It's not just going to happen. So, he wants to be pushed, and he will be.

On the timing of signing day and navigating the transfer portal compared to last season

Yeah, I mean, you'd like to be playing. So, regardless, he would like to be playing. And you'd handle it either way. But, you know, right now we're in this situation. So, yeah, we're just taking our time. And, you know, being extra thorough. Because we have the extra time. Because we're not game planning. Of all the things that we have to do. So, whether it's the portal. Whether it's making sure we secure in our class. And you've got to start on the 26th class. Alright? So, that starts now. So, when we get all these guys signed, you start on the 26 class. You know, the communication with them has already started. But you keep recruiting them, too. So, it's that and the portal. And fill in the needs that you fill.

On whether there was a moment things clicked in recruiting

Yeah, I mean, I don't know if there was really a moment where it clicked. It just kind of... It's just the mindset we have is that we're just going to get better. And, you know, we made a commitment. We played really well. We practiced really well. And all of these things started to happen. So, the man upstairs had a lot to do with it. So, I got to put in my prayer book a lot. So, maybe that helped. A little extra. But he's... I mean, it's been a great couple weeks. But, you know, we've got to now prepare for the next step. You know, you get these kids here that we get here. We've got to work. It's on our back. It's going to happen. And get ready for whatever bowl game we get to. And push hard to win it. And propel ourselves in the offseason.

On something he's learned about recruiting being a head coach

It didn't really teach me. But I just know that it's non-stop. You know, it's constant. And it used to just be with the offensive players. Now it's the offensive and defensive and special teams players. And their parents. And their families. So, it's not nothing that it's taught me. But more so, like, yeah, you've got to turn it on. And really, you've got to sometimes initiate that. Turn it on. And do it yourself a little bit more than you think you do. So, it's not always. They're not always calling you. Because they've got other people calling you. So, sometimes you've got to do the calling. Sometimes you've got to reach out more. More so than you ever have. And you learn as the head coach when you call them. It means a little bit more than when the coordinator calls them. So, I try to do that as much as I can.

On players on defense being versatile

Yeah, I mean, you get on the list. The D-line. There's guys that can play inside. There's guys that can play outside. You know, Moten's probably an inside guy because he's 290 pounds and he's 6'5". But you never know. Benny Patterson can kind of play different places. The guys in the back end, they can kind of shift all around. But probably like Shamari and Jaden will start at a corner. Elijah, Kainoa, Jordan Young will start at safety, nickel. And then you'll move around and put the best guys wherever they need to be. You know, like Zeke Barry has been a safety of these playing corners. So, where the best players we can play. We're going to put them.

On the early-season struggles create urgency with NIL

Yeah, I don't think any of the struggles or losses had anything to do with us trying to recruit really good. That's what we're going to do. Michigan has said that from the beginning. So, that had zero to do with anything trying to recruit good. If we do that, we're going to lose people and we want to recruit good. So, that's what we did.

On what having Underwood does for recruiting an offensive coordinator

Yeah, I mean, I guess it probably helps. But I think wanting to come to Michigan means a lot. This place is pretty special. So, yeah, they would want to have Bryce Underwood. They want to have great quarterbacks. But being here, it's the Mecca. So, I think they want to come here.

On Andrew Babalola

Man, he can be a first-round draft pick. He's got all the skills because he's got the size. He's probably 285 right now, which is good. You don't want him too big. He could easily be 310 like that. But he's got great ankle flexibility, great hip flexibility. He's strong. But it's always like with a lineman, you never really know until they get here. But he's got ability to do it. He can be as good as any guy that's played here. He's got that ability. He's that smart. He loves the game that much. He's an awesome fit. He's a great player. But he's an outstanding kid. So, yeah, high ceiling. So, we'll see when he gets here. He'll be here early, too.

On his approach to bowl practices to guys not coming back vs. youth who will

Yeah, I mean we want all the guys to play in the bowl that want to play in the bowl. And obviously there will be guys that will say, hey, I want to go train and do this. Love ya. You've done a lot for the University of Michigan. I'm not going to be mad at you. And it'll just give opportunities for those young guys to play. And we're definitely going to put the best players together to go win. So, we want all the best players to play. But it's going to give us a great opportunity to have some young guys play and do some things. I'm excited about these young guys. I'm excited about their freshman class. I'm excited about a lot of the guys that have played and been able to play in spots but now get to full-time roles. So, it's going to be fun to watch.

On Eli Owens

Eli? Eli, yes sir. He's awesome. Talk about a spunk of energy. He's like a mini-Max. He's like a mini-Max Bredesen. Wears the same number and everything. He's probably going to follow him around when he's here because I think he gets here early, too. But he's a great athlete. Played offense, played defense. He's also a soccer goalie. So, he's a super athlete but a great kid.

On early enrollees

Let's see. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16. 16 guys.

On whether he expects Max Bredeson to return

We'll see. We'll see.

On whether they have specific number of players to take out of the portal

Yeah, we have a good plan. And it's naturally going to happen because of the 105, right? So, the portal is going to be the craziest it's ever been right now because everybody that's over that number is going to have to have guys. You're going to have to have attrition. So, that's just going to happen naturally. I'm sure there's going to be guys at some point that, you know, you're going, okay. But you're going to have to be ready to replace and do those things. That's just going to be part of it. Every school is going to have to deal with it if they're over the 105 number anyway.

On whether NIL makes it different

No, the money, it's really just the spots. When you're over a number, you've got to, and sometimes you don't want to tell guys they've got to leave, but they have to because of the number. So, that's the hard thing with what's been done now with the roster limit, and especially at this time, making it harsh. We're done at 105 right now. You know, because you've got to tell walk-on and scholarship guys, you know, they've got to leave and find another place. But try to help them as much as you can because you don't want anybody just out there. So, you know, the big thing is being able to give them a cushion because the 105 is going to start to fall. So, give them a cushion until then.

On who the interim playcaller is for the bowl game

Yeah, Steve will call the plays in the bowl game.