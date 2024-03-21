On the confidence he has in the offensive line

Feel really confident, confident about this group. The cool thing is about last year that there were so many games where we were fortunately ahead, we had a lot of guys get playing time in quality minutes. There were times where I remember talking about the starting offensive line not playing in the fourth quarter for like eight games. We've got guys that have plenty of game experience and I feel very confident in their ability and we knew when we recruited them here, guys are going to leave at some point and they have to be ready. Feel like we've got a good group to keep this thing rolling.

On the differences or similarities as he's leading the team during spring practice

Probably the biggest thing is I don't get to watch as much football as I used to. I was completely entrenched in the meeting room, door closed, music on, candle lit and that was it. Just ball. All the time. Players would be coming in and out, it's just different. Dealing with all the other things. It's been fun though. I love every minute of it and wouldn't do it at any other place.

On whether the quarterbacks are healthy to compete this spring

They've all been competing it's super fun to watch them do it. We'll see what happens. I love where they're at right now, love the mentality and the competitive nature. Plus, how they're all getting after it, they're all complementing each other. They're competing at a high level so we're just super excited and it's great to go against our defense, best defense in the country. Even on the other side, those guys are practicing so hard. Everybody is practicing hard. It was a great environment yesterday in practice. Excited to see it as we continue to take off.

On how the team is filling the void in light of Greg Scruggs' resignation

We’ll move swiftly but carefully, and do what we need to do to get that. But we have a collective unit coaching D-line and super happy with these past couple of days while that was going on. The whole defensive staff will be all hands on deck as we all are coaching every position. So looking forward to keeping it moving.

On what appealed to him about Tony Alford

I mean, just his resume speaks for itself. Who he is as a coach, as a mentor, as a recruiter. But more importantly, as a person. Known him for a long time. Obviously, he was on the other side — I don’t fault him too much for that. But I mean, as a person, you just get to know him as a person outside of that. He’s an incredible human being, an incredible mentor, an incredible coach. So we’re just super excited to have him on staff.

On how disappointing to go through a staff issue again this late

I think it's life as a head coach. You're going to deal with ups and downs, things are gonna happen. You have to be able to improvise and adjust and ready to do that.

On how he plans to change the recruiting approach

Obviously, we've brought in new staff members, a lot of different people. Brought back Sean Magee as General Manager and Senior Associate AD. Hired different people and different pieces. Really just all the hands are on deck. We've got a great plan of how we're going to attack this thing and we'll be extremely detailed in everything we do. I'll be involved as much as I can be in the process. Really, it's just adding the key pieces in there to help what we already have to make this machine go.

On the partnership with Altius and Learfield

I think it's going to be awesome. It's not only going to help us but it's going to help the university, help all of athletics. Just super excited to see how the partnership evolves over the next couple of months.

On what has surprised him the most about this group of players

Probably the maturity and the level of satisfied but not satisfied. They want more. They always got that chip on their shoulder. You win the natty, you would think people would be so satisfied that we won the natty and that's it. That's not it. We want more. That's going to be what we keep doing. Not trying to make it a pun on my name, either, by the way. That's just what they want. They want it all. They want to continue to win. They know what it feels like to win and they're going to work their tails off to continue to do that and carry on the tradition for Michigan.

On how many NFL teams he's talked to about J.J. McCarthy

It's been multiple, I can't really count. Got to go to the combine and talked to a couple of head coaches and know we will have multiple head coaches here. What can you say about J.J.? The first thing I say is he was a state champion, he went to IMG and he was a national champion, he came here and he won three Big Ten titles and he was a national champion here so he's a winner. That's the first thing and that's not what you want in a quarterback, I don't know what is. He's a winner and the film speaks for itself, he can do anything you want. He can make every throw, he can run if you need to, he can manage the offense if you need him to so he's everything you want in a quarterback. For all our guys, first thing I tell them, look, you're not going to have any issues with our guys. They're the hardest workers, they're going to be there late. They're going to be there early and they're going to do anything you want them to do. Just super excited for the future of all of our players in the NFL.

On Mike Hart's departure

Really just Mike did so much for this university, he was an integral part of what we did here as a coaching staff and as a player. That's all I'll comment on that.

On the significance on knowing what it took to win a national championship

I think it's huge. We all know the work and what it feels like to get to that point. We all know what it feels like from an internal standpoint, from what people felt from the outside. We all know what it took. I think it's huge for us, huge for people that were in this building and huge for the people that saw it from the outside to feel it from the people on the inside, especially more important the players that are here. They're the ones that are doing all the work. I think, for us, to have a nucleus of players that are coming back and taking the lead, you've seen guys step up in leadership roles. I think probably, for me, the coolest part is for a guy like Donovan Edwards become a leader on the team and take action on and off the field, it's been awesome to watch. It's crazy to think that he's a senior now. Just remember his recruiting video where he had his hat in the winter and his puffy jacket on and we were wishing and hoping we'd get Donovan, we kind of knew. For him, guys like Rod Moore, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, he is the younger guy, Will is the younger guy, Mason, Kenneth, all those guys taking leadership roles. That's really the piece that's helped us. We've found that the best teams are player-led teams. That's the kind of team we want.

On whether there are players who have impressed that didn't see much of the field last year

There's a couple guys. Start on defense, the two guys, and I called them out yesterday, DJ Waller who played a little bit last year, he's been awesome. He's been super impressive, super long, super athletic. Think he's going to be a phenomenal player. Jyaire Hill, we call him 'Sug', he made two good plays yesterday. He's been awesome. There's a countless number of guys who have really stood out. The guys you would think, Colston, the Mason's, the Donovan's, all those guys. Quarterbacks are all competing and playing at a high level. Those two young guys, it was pretty cool to see those young guys flourish. Those guys got some playing time but cool to see. The other guy, TJ Guy is one who has had a really good first few days. Enow Etta, super excited about him and what he can do. I reserve judgment to the offensive line like I always did until pads come on, they get made at me for that but that's OK.

On why he hasn't tried to grab attention like Jim Harbaugh did when he first started

Me and coach are different people. That's my guy, he's like a brother to me but we're just different. He felt like that's what he needed to do at that time, we're also in a completely different time where he wasn't coming off winning a national title. I don't want any attention on me, I want it on our players. Everything that has to do with the players, that's what it's all about. I'm going to stay low and hidden as much as I can and let the players get the credit and the limelight. Allow them to flourish and work as hard as I can to make sure they're in a place to be successful.

On whether he feels like he has to establish a certain identity

As long as our players are playing physical and fast on the football field.

On his breakdown of the quarterbacks

Start with the oldest, Jack, ‘Uncle Jack’ they call him. A guy that's played a lot of football. He’s got a great arm, great ability to run, can be a dual-threat guy but also very cerebral in the pocket. So a guy that can do that for you, he’s been very impressive, everything he’s done in the past and just excited for him. Alex Orji, obviously a freak athlete. Really the ability for him to be a game-changer with the ball in his hand, running the football is what he really has a different element from the other guys we’ve seen it in the past. But it’s not like he can’t throw. He can and he’s throwing pretty well as he’s gone through the spring time. Jayden Denegal, taller, more of a pocket guy. As we go through, probably more of a pocket passer. Davis Warren, probably kind of has a little bit of a mix of all of them as well. A little bit smaller in stature, but very cerebral with a good arm. Jadyn Davis, the young freshman. very excited about him. He’s picked up stuff super fast. But you never know with a freshman. So we’ll see but he has all the abilities. So excited for him. He’s kind of a mix of all of them, he can do a little bit of everything. So super excited for him.

On whether he'd like one set starter or to play two quarterbacks

We'll see.

On how much is the staff's day to day focused on keeping this team together and away from the portal

That's college football. We dealt with that when we first took over and feel like we're in a pretty good place. Our job is to continue to keep our team together but I think the culture that we've built, I think Mason Graham said it best the other day, we know what we're chasing and what we've done. I told them yesterday that there's no other team I'd rather do it with than this one. Excited about where we're going to go.

On whether he will be evaluating adding players through the portal

We'll see. Just depends on how spring rolls around. Depth, injuries, things like that which might get in the way of what we need to do. You're always searching, just like recruiting, to get your team to the level you want it. We'll see how that rolls.

On the benefits Tony Alford can bring from Ohio

Really, just the experience he has, what he’s done, and where he’s been — it’s just a different perspective. It’s always good to get a different perspective and you don't always do things the way you did it, sometimes you have to change a couple of things here and there but it’s always good to have another perspective and another viewpoint of how somebody has done things. Just because you did it one way before doesn’t mean it’s gonna work. Just because you’ve always done it this way doesn't mean you can’t do it another way. So just having that perspective from another way is really helpful for us.

On how Wink Martindale fits into the coaching staff

Wink's awesome, man. I love Wink. Just a great, vibrant person. Great human being but, obviously, an extremely intelligent coach. Super excited. The boys love him, he brings such a great vibe to the team and his experience, obviously. Help creating this defense is huge. He's been awesome. Everything you want in a new defensive coordinator and coach in the NFL, just a defensive coordinator and a co-worker and a friend.

On whether he was caught off guard having to replace the entire defensive staff

You never know. Especially with the relationship we've all built with Coach Harbaugh. It's hard not to want to go with that man, he's special in every way. Special human, special coach. You get it and, obviously, the opportunity to coach in the NFL so those things happen and you always prepare for that. I wish all of them nothing but luck and love, still talk to them all. So happy for their opportunity and it creates an opportunity for someone else here. Really, just ready for anything to happen at any point and not being too caught off guard with anything.

On whether Jack Tuttle is full-go in practice

He's working through some things. We'll see.

On whether he's been able to elevate analysts in Greg Scruggs' absence and resignation

Right now we’re just working through — Coach Wink’s definitely helping with that and we’ll work through the logistics of the analyst piece as we go through.

On Sean Magee

Me and Sean have always kept in touch, he's been a big help for me. I knew his skillset and what he could do. Helping me with the day-to-day stuff that I am not necessarily involved with. I need those eyes and ears on the ground to help me with everything. He's just been great with everything. Whether it's the staff, whether it's helping out with the roster and recruiting, overseeing everything. He's been awesome. What made me bring him back was that he's someone I know, someone I trust and that I've been around.