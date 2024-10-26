Everything Sherrone Moore said following win over Michigan State

Here's everything Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said following the Wolverines 24-17 win over Michigan State.





On what he told offense after early struggles.





Well, I can't really say exactly what I said. It was really just the message that we're not operating to the standard that we needed to. You know, especially through the offensive line, the precedent we set wearing that helmet, wearing that uniform, there's a standard, and I didn't feel like we were upholding that standard. So, just challenge them. Challenge them to do that. At the highest level, you're in the biggest game of the year right now, so it was our job to uphold the standard, and it starts up front. So, that was the message to them, and they responded.





On Davis Warren and aggressive play calling





Yeah, I thought it was awesome. You know, that was the challenge, and I wanted our guys to play free, to have fun, and the halfback pass. Donovan might have the best passing percentage of any quarterback that will play in Michigan. He's unbelievable when he throws the football. But it was good to see those guys have fun and do that. I thought Davis played well, I think, in the first half, it was a 10 of 11, and it ended up being a 13 of 19. So, played well. Did some really good things. You know, missed a couple passes that he wanted to have back, but my message to him was really, just fight on. Forget it and drive on. If you made a mistake, just keep pushing.

I thought he did that.





On Alex Orji packages against MSU





I thought it worked well. You know, at first it was a little slow. And in the first quarter, the first couple of drives of the half didn't really go the way we wanted to.That's when the challenge was set to O-line. Because I thought he was doing a good job with his job. I thought the flow with him (Davis Waren) and Alex was really good. And Alex, he had like 64 yards rushing. Definitely gave us a boost offensively. You know, they tried to play a lot more hats in the box.





On why was Alex Orji runs were so successful





Guys blocked better. Guys executed at a higher level. They strained. And you can hear it. You know, when a good run happens, people don't necessarily hear it. We hear it. So, you heard the pads popping. You saw people get moved and displaced. And that's what you want. You know, it really comes down to moving somebody against their will. And there's no better feeling than that.





On end of game scuffle





Yeah, definitely. It was, you know, I told the team it was unacceptable regardless of what happened and how it started. There was guys chirping at us. Us responding. We got headbutted at Colston at the end. You know, our job is to represent this university. It's not to respond to that. It's to help the refs handle that. So, something that we'll handle internally. Make sure we take care of. But that's not Michigan football. That's not who we are.





On quantity of trick plays





You know, I always love trick plays.I love different things. I love variation. Because one, these guys are kids. So, when you introduce a trick play, they all smile. They all get happy. Especially this one over here. He's got a grin on his face. But it was just, you know, just to change it up. Give them some variation. And also make people work for something. Work at something. And that's what we want to be able to do. Because we've got a lot of them in the back to have out.





On whether Jack Tuttle was injured during the week





Yeah, Jack's unavailable.





On what the win means





It was huge. I thought it was great. You know, one, it's, you know, the biggest game of the year in the state. So, it means a lot for the program to keep Paul home here and, you know, have him here for another 365. That's the goal to keep you here forever. But it was huge for our kids to get a victory and feel that confidence again. And I love seeing the smiles on their faces in the locker room. That makes it better. So, it was huge for us. In the middle.





On being first UM coach to win debut against MSU since 1948





I learned it in the locker room, Dave told me. So. That's a record sticker. A sticker. That's a sticker, yes. Unbelievable. I mean, it means a lot. Every win means so much to me to win anything for this program and win a game for this program. But it means a lot to be able to have that record. But really, the most important thing is that we got the win.

And we'll be ready to go play next week.





On Colston Loveland





Yeah, he's just a dude. He just does good things all the time. Just try to give him the ball as much as we can when we can. But people know he's going to get the ball at some point. So, you've got to do things to make it like he's not getting it. But he just does great things. He's a great football player. And his work ethic matches it. Who he is as a person matches it. You can't come in the building without seeing Colson leveling around. So, he deserves all the success. And I'm glad we got him.





On previous decision to bench Davis Warren





Yeah, I mean, I think never going to look back and just make regrets. I think we made those right decisions at that time. And we came back to this decision now and feel really good about it and what he's done at this point. But credit really to him because he never flinched at any point. You know, he got replaced and he stayed in there. He was the same guy. Kirk was the same. He was always the same teammate. He was always the same person. And I thought, you know, just credit to him and his value and his love and how great of a teammate he is.





On losing impacting team





Yeah, I mean, I think just when you lose in general, you're not having fun. Like, we're competitors. We don't want to lose. So, that was a big piece for me. I wanted the guys to enjoy and just embrace it and love it because they deserve it. You know, they have so much pressure they put on themselves. You know, there's pressure from the outside world that's put on them from a lot of people. And there's pressure that they put on themselves, which is probably even more than everybody else puts on them. So, for me, them having fun and the smiles like that, watching this dude smile, look at his smile. It's fine. That, I mean, that's the best. So, that's what ultimately drives me.



