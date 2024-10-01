On whether he is still bothered by what he saw on film after the game

24-hour rule so can't let it can't let it keep stressing me out draining me, but you know, got the win, joyful for the win, but not satisfied for how we won and that's the biggest thing and what I'll echo to the team again today, you know and lock around a long message for them. It really was just that that we won, I'm glad we won, but at that time, wasn't happy about how we won. I wasn't going to BS them and tell them I was happy we got the win when you know there's a standard here of how we have to win and how we should play football. There's a lot of good stuff on film There's a lot of stuff to build on in all three phases But there's a lot of stuff that we need to continue to push to get better, especially the first road test.

On the adjustments made to the schedule when traveling to the West Coast

Well, the good thing is that when you go to the West Coast you gain time. So the biggest thing that we're adjusting and we made is adjustments for Friday when we get there because we'll get there at five o'clock their time, eight o'clock here, you know, we have our same afternoon schedule. But knowing that the guys are gonna sleep on the plane, so we're gonna catch up on sleep. But the next day make sure that they get some time to sleep in and get their body clock right but not too much. So, you know, usually we don't have any meetings or have a meeting, you know We'll have a couple things to make sure that they get their bodies going. Get loose, get right and try to organize it as much as we can, like a night game here.

On how much he educated the younger players on the rivalry and the importance that the jug stays in Ann Arbor

Yeah, I mean, that's something we do every training camp We talked about the rivalry games, the rivalry trophies, what they mean and just continue to do that throughout the week. So introducing them to it and then they all saw a video on it later on in the week. So they knew about it, but for us it's about making sure we do everything we can to win that game.

On Alex Orji's improvements from one week to the next.

Yeah, the things I thought he improved on except for that one throw which if it's a little bit outside Colston catches it if he advances on the read, it's probably a touchdown. Did a good job of taking care of the ball even in situations where he's got some pressure. He stepped up in the pocket a little better. He went through his progressions better in the passing game and, you know, we'll do some more things to use his weapons and use him in the offense. But overall had a great command and skill set in the offense

On how much the interception impacted the team

Yeah, I mean, I think whenever you have a big moment like that there's momentum there and the momentum definitely shifts it towards them. Whereas if he makes that throw or progresses it to Donovan, I think it was 24-3 then we have 31-3 then it's a completely different momentum shift. That's part of football and we know that and we know there's ebbs and flows and things of how the game goes. So we've got to do a better job of winning those battles.

On whether more passes for Alex Orji was a point of emphasis

We like we we don't want to sit there and run it 70 times a game or 80 times a game. There's times when you got to push the ball downfield and you got to do things to create balance and create the lighter boxes to make sure that you can run the ball when you need to. So definitely a point of emphasis that we had and he threw the ball well in practice and you know, it's experience, it's part of being an experienced quarterback and experienced player, you know You talk about all the other positions like a guy like Evan Link. He's getting experiencing and getting better. For Alex, he's been here and played but he hasn't been the starter for three full games. This will be the third full game is the starter so ready to see his progression from there.

On the offensive line improvement

Yeah overall protection was pretty good. There were a couple couple of things on twist gains that we didn't pick up that made it leak but, I mean, they did a good job of allowing him to step up in the pocket, play action and drop back pass. So they're definitely progressing in the right way.

On how the receivers are handling the lack of receptions

I think they've done a really good job of being team players and team ball. We've got to definitely get them involved and they've got to do a good job of separation in the pass game when their numbers are called.

On what the team is doing with silent counts

We started do that in training camp because you know I didn't want the first time for us to do silent count be this week. So training camp, we've already practiced it and a little bit last week so we'll do some more this week and we'll turn up the noise in Glick and make it as loud as possible. It's pretty loud in Glick, you know last year Trevor was losing his mind, but he said that Glick was louder than Penn State. I was like, no, it was not. There's zero chance that it was louder than Penn State. We'll definitely have it loud in there to make sure it tests them.

On Dom Giudice and Greg Crippen's status

Yeah, Dom's working through some things and I think he'll be available to practice this week. So we'll see. Crip's definitely back and he'll be ready to go.

On the importance of players having game experience on the road

The biggest thing is the game experience and you know Crip's been to all these different venues and been in loud stadiums and seen it. He's played in a couple of them but hasn't been the starter, so that'll be different. I think just having the experience of how loud it can get and understanding the silent cadence and how they operate and just having calm, cool demeanor in those situations. Because you're gonna have to make a point, you have to change your point, but can't panic. You just got to stay in the moment and worry about that play.

On Myles Hinton's status

Yeah right now I put him as questionable. We'll see how he progresses through the week.

On Jeff Persi

I thought he did well, you know, wasn't surprised that he did well, but he did some really good things and and played physical. Was a man mover, did really good in protection. So he did a good job.

On how confident he is in Dominic Zvada

I mean so confident we crossed the 40-yard line and he was like, I'm good I'm like here this echo and behind me. He's like following me. Just telling me like I'm good. What, who's saying that? I look it's Zvada and he just winks at me. He says I'm good. We're at the 40-yard line, like, bro, what you're good? He said yes, I'm good. Okay. It's like I want to score a touchdown here, bro. But no, he's awesome and super confident and he works at it and he's been that way since he got here.

On the pass rush against Minnesota

I mean first I'd like to credit Coach Martindale, man, he's done such a great job of mixing up the coverages, mixing up the pressures. A lot of pressures we got were on four-man pressures and those guys did a great job of just compressing in the pocket. Mason Graham had an excellent game. He was dominant in the run and the pass and had him standing up a little bit too at a two-point inside. I mean, he's a grown man in there. Kenneth Grant the same, unbelievable. Derrick Moore not as much of the production, but the effect is as well. I thought TJ guy did an outstanding job going in there for Josaiah. Got a sack, got his helmet ripped off and got a sack. Played really well

On Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart's status for Saturday

Yeah, I think they'll be ready to practice this week and be ready to go.

On Jyaire Hill's interception

I thought the ball was going out of bounds and he just did an unbelievable job of staying on the hip of the receiver, late hands, saw when the receivers hands went up and he did a great job boxing him out and going up to get the football. He's progressed week to week to week and gotten better. Confidence through the roof and works his tail off. He's always up here, I mean the guy is progressing to be one of the better corners and he's done a really good job.

On Makari Paige's leadership

Yeah, I mean the whole defense is a never-flinch mentality wherever they're at. They do whatever they can to make sure we're successful. But he's been unbelievable. I think he's been more of a vocal leader than he's ever been. He's a very quiet guy and humble guy by nature, but he's stayed on people. He's attacked problems and not people so he's done a really good job for us.

On who we turned to when Will Johnson couldn't play



Yeah, Aamir Hall was the one that stepped in and he did a really good job. He'll tell you that he should have made some more plays, but thought he played good.

On the development of Ernest Hausmann

I think, one, it starts with his off the field development because he's taking on this leadership role as a younger guy. He's older but for only being here for a year, he's taking on a leadership role. Huge role and just see him work at it. He's always in the building. It started from last year. He was always in the locker room, always in the linebacker room. Always studying film. You see him progress and he's doing a great job for us.

On players he's seen stepping up to fill depth on the defensive line

Ike Iwunnah, he's done an unbelievable job of, one, changing his body and his mindset. He's played scout team for three years and now he's rotating, getting 20 snaps a game. He's done a really good job on the inside. Rayshaun Benny is one of the guys who has started for us and he's playing a lot of football, doing a great job. Other guys, Cam Brandt has really stood out and made a lot of plays and been really solid on the edge.

On what happened on the long punt return

One of our gunners didn't take take a shot and got too many guys spaced up together and the ball got out on a really good returner. So we got to do a better job in our coverage lanes of just tackling the ball carrier and getting to the ball carrier. Being in better position there and that'll help us with the other returns.

On how the special teams can continue to be a weapon

Yeah, I mean I think doing things like that blocking punts, I think the next step is returning a kickoff, returning a punt. Just being great, putting our offense and defense in great field positions. Tommy's been great, probably got to get a little bit more hang time on that. Overall, that's what we got to continue to do and be solid and do our jobs.

On Washington

I mean, they're just a really good football team. Start with the quarterback, Rogers. He's played a lot of football. Hasn't thrown any interceptions, doesn't turn it over. Got a great arm and can make all the throws. The offenses is really good, the running back runs hard and physical and it's a West Coast offense, kind of like ours that could do multiple things. Defensively they're gonna play man coverage. They're gonna press the box. They're gonna Be all up in your face. We gotta do a good job getting separation.

On Jedd Fisch and going head-to-head with him

He was here in 16 so I think I just missed him but I've known him. Good man, great coach and excited to get to know him even more and and have this battle there in Washington