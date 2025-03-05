Everything Wink Martindale said on In the Trenches

Staying at Michigan

Well, I said when I come here that this was an exciting time for me. It was obviously different going from, you know, back from the league to college, but it would take a lot for me to go back to the NFL. And really, you know, I told both Warde and Sherrone when I took this job that I would listen to anyone. And I think where I'm at in my career that really, I deserve that right to do that. And it was one of those things where things weren't perfect anywhere or, you know, anything else. I'm just going to stay at Michigan because I do love it here.

That's not just that's not recruiting. That's not anything else. I do love it here.

And I love the players here. And so, you know, we had a lot of fun, especially towards the end of the year. And I'm looking forward to starting that all over again.

Differences between NFL and college

Well, I think there are a lot of similarities, and then there's some differences. You know, the similarities is football is football. You need to play good complementary football to play good defense and good offense. And, you know, we face those challenges. And, you know, I was real proud of a lot of things. And, you know, we talked about it earlier. You know, the Northwestern game was just as much fun and rewarding for me than the Ohio State game and the Alabama game. You know, seeing the guys, how they're cheering for their teammates when they got finally got into the game, some of the walk ons, that was cool. I mean, that was and those guys put in a ton of work, too. And I was glad to see them have that opportunity finally to to get into some games and things like that. But, you know, I think it's it's a different game because it's space here in college and what it is in the NFL. And you saw that, you know, that we adjusted to that. And, you know, I got a great coaching staff, a great coaching staff, you know, all of them with coordinator experience. So it was a work in progress with both the players and the coaches. And it was a lot of fun.

What was different in the second half of the season

Well, you know, and you can go back. You just said second half that, you know, holding Indiana to 18 yards in the second half. And I think the number one thing was the physicality that we played with, the technique, the fundamentals that, you know, that we emphasized all year. And really, everyone got a good, a better grasp of it going into the second half. You know, I think, you know, when you talk about the Ohio State game, and I said it before, it's it's the physicality that we played with. And, you know, just after that game, it was like they refused to let anything affect them. You know, during the game, because, you know, situational football, we play great situational football in that game. And, you know, seven change was part of it. So, you know, it was great. It was it was fun for me to be a part of for the kids and watching watching them play.

Being part of “The Game”

Well, it was different for me because I'm from Ohio. So I heard it when I got into the stadium and that that that part of it made it fun. But when you, you know, in those games, in those rivalry games, when you keep it about the players and and, you know, that's one of the reasons why we called a timeout. We had two timeouts. So if we called a timeout, they're going into third down. And I said, OK, I told you, you know, on Monday that this is going to be your game. What do you guys want? And, you know, they told me what they wanted and secondary told me what coverage they wanted, you know, through the coaches, you know, through the assistants and just sitting there talking. You know, I asked Mason. I asked, I asked Makari and, you know, it was just a really cool thing to see it work out the way it worked out because, you know, they could have made plays. You saw the plays they made in the playoffs, but they just were not going to be denied.

Guys heading to the NFL

You know, that's one of the reasons, one of the many reasons why players come here to Michigan is because they know that we're getting we're getting them ready to take that next step, you know, with scheme and coaching and, you know, you name it. And I think it's going to translate very well. You just don't know what the, you know, the perfect team is.

It's going to take them. And, you know, whoever takes them really thinks highly of them. You know, I've heard teams that are, you know, trying to get up in the draft to go get him.

You know, that's always a compliment, you know, for the player himself. And then, you know, he'll have the he'll have the challenges as a high draft choice always does that, you know, they're going to say, why isn't he doing this? Why isn't he doing that? And, you know, all he needs to do is be Mason Graham. It's going to be a tougher challenge because, as you know, the offensive linemen are better than on Sundays than what they are on Saturdays.

It's just a fact. You know, I'm not slighting anybody. It's just a fact.

You know, he's getting ready to go play grown man football. But I see him adapting to that and being, you know, who you saw on Saturdays to play that way on Sunday. Yeah.

You talk about a grown man. Kenneth Grant certainly fills every bit of that. And he took a little bit longer to make his decision. Ultimately, he decided he was going to go to the NFL this year and put his name in the draft.

Kenneth Grant going pro

I was just honest with him. I talked to some scouts and, you know, told KG everything the scouts said. And, you know, most of the scouts were, you know, late first round, early second. There's, you know, some guys that just said second only. But when you have an opportunity to go to the next level and be drafted in the first or second round, you have to go. I mean, and, you know, he is going to be one of those guys that they'll talk about more after the combine because of the athleticism, you know, for that size and the athleticism that he has. So it's exciting times for both of those guys. Josaiah Stewart, the knock on him through his entire career. And you would have thought it would have gone away with the way that he played in the Rose Bowl against Alabama. The way he played all season long was size was going to be an issue.

Josaiah Stewart in the NFL

Well, I think that I definitely know it's going to translate of his power. That's what people don't realize is the power that kid plays with. But, you know, there is there's, you know, there's there's reasons why he won't go as high as the first two we were talking about. And it's his size.

And, you know, because size and speed can't coach it. And now when they get into whatever rounds he gets drafted in, you know, that's what will jump out for him is look at this guy. He is productive. He's violent and he knows how to get to the quarterback. And the biggest thing with him is he knows how to finish when he gets there. And, you know, I tell, you know, scouts, you know, he's a he doesn't have quite the arm length of Elvis Dumerville. But that's who he reminds me of is the way he finishes at the quarterback. And, you know, Elvis Dumerville had a great professional career. So it's going to be challenging for him because the tackles that he's going to go against, they do have the arm length. So he's going to have to work through that and still rely. What I told him to do is still rely on your power. That's that's the number one thing you have. He has the speed. He can get off the ball and. You know, play like a Freeney, if you will, those type of guys, but his power is what what offensive tackles aren't ready for. So as he he gets them going backwards and he converts it to power, that's a problem for anyone. It's a nightmare.

Will Johnson

Well, I mean, he is first round talent. It's just just the playing time that, you know, throughout his career really has been cut short and they're legitimate injuries because of how physical he is. But he needs to keep that physicality because that's what makes him a good corner, a great corner, you know, productive corner. You know, he's going to have to fit in the right system by whoever drafts him. And, you know, I think because of the injuries, he's going to have to have a really good combine and a workout when they could pro day when when they come here to Ann Arbor.

Front seven heading to spring

I think the strength is their hunger to show that there's not going to be a drop off. You know that obviously talent wise, though, there's going to be a drop off because they're not talking about Ike the same they were the same way they were talking about Mason Graham or Trey Pierce, the same way they were talking about KG, you know, whoever you want to use comparative wise. But they have that hunger that they're going to keep the tradition of Michigan defense just right where it's at. And and, you know, it's it's it's fun to watch and you can just see them growing. I mean, a lot of these guys, you're seeing them now after five weeks in the program. You're like, wow. You know, Ike being one of them, he had his shirt off today and I'm like, hey, Ike, but there's quite a few guys like that. And you still have guys who played last year on the defense. And just they're they're not going to let it drop the expectation of where our defense is going to be.

Rayshaun Benny

Well, I think that he knows how to lead because the guys who were in his room, that's, you know, the guys he's used to being around with Mason and KG. But, you know, I thought there was, you know, just like I told you, the cool thing about Northwestern game of how the veterans reacted to the other guys coming into the game and playing in the game and there was no drop off. I think that it's the same thing with Rayshaun. He knows what it's supposed to look like. KG, when I called the timeout at Ohio State, said he was gassed. I mean, he's going to be a fun guy to watch. He knows what he needs to work on and he knows what it takes, what it's going to take for him to get to the next level.

Jaishawn Barham’s role

I think that, you know, we did it last year with him as well. I think what we need to do for him is, you know, practice him more on the edge than what we did last year, but still use him in the same ways that we have. And it all depends how some of these young linebackers come along to the inside guys, because BJ has done a heck of a job of changing that room around and the talent that we brought in is going to be fun to watch for years to come. You mentioned the talent and developing in that. Not only is it the starters that want to find a way to, you know, it's not just the guys that left. We can do it as well.

Depth on defense

I think we're going to be fine with the guys that we brought in, you know, through the portal at tackle. I think before I answer that question for you, I want to see those guys live and in the system. But I think we're going to have plenty of depth and some younger guys that are coming in here this year that it's it's going to be fun to watch.

Zeke Berry moving positions

Zeke Berry on the back end played a number of different positions. I think it's really difficult because you know, he was projected here as a safety initially, and he went the opposite way. He went from safety to nickel to outside corner because of injuries. So, you know, I think the beginning of the year will start him at an outside corner. And the thing that's great about Zeke is the athlete that he is, is we can put him where we need him. And, you know, I talked to Lamar about it, you know, as we're looking at the offseason, you know, going through all of our cut ups and stuff. We might have worn him out at nickel, playing him there all the time where, you know, we need to do some different things with him and with others during the season.

But I think it'll help him.

Rod Moore as a leader and his return

You know, Rod's a, he is a leader and he's from my hometown. So I got a special relationship with him already, although he went to the rival high school. You know, it's going to be, you know, wait and see with him on how fast he can come back. I don't think he's running, you know, 14 months. And, you know, as you know, as a player, that's a long time to be off. So it's going to be interesting to see, you know, he's a leader and he also got a penalty on the sideline during Ohio State. So he was into the game, I guess, is the best way to say it. That's the way I'm going to say it. Some others didn't see it that way, including our head coach. But, you know, he's he's he's he's a great guy. And we're looking for him to come back. Just, you know, he's got to come back on his terms when he's ready to go.

Developing young players like Brandyn Hillman

I think you've got to keep, you know, working on the little things with him and and tackling circuits and things like that to make sure that, you know, he does keep his eyes up and he's hitting people in the strike zone, which he has. You know, and it's just different because the way he does it, he has that natural explosion, you know, going through whether it's a tie down or a wide receiver or a quarterback. And I mean, he's going to be a fun guy to watch this year as well. So we just got to keep slowing things down for him. You know, I think his next step is learning how to disguise coverages and things like that, because he didn't have many mental busts for us last year when he was in there. He just knew his job and lined up in it and had blinders on to everything else. So we got to expand. You know, now that he knows the system, I think he needs to know the offense and, you know, see what's next.

Can you coach the ability to hit the “strike zone”

Probably no. I think it's different when you see it on tape, right? When you're watching it or watching a game. And I just think it's, you know, it's the individual talent that can do that. And, you know, because I think the way he hits people, if you could teach it, everybody would be doing it. Yeah. You know, he just has that natural snap to him that it's fun to watch.

Mason Curtis’ role

Well, the first thing that jumped out about Mason is like we came here. He played three different positions before we put him at safety. That's the type of athlete that he is.

He is one of those guys that you've seen, you know, played a teammate that you can think of. The ball always finds him. You know, if, you know, Ty Law was that way. You know, he's one of the you know, it's one of those guys that just the ball always finds him because he he understands what his job is. He knows how to do it. And he now he he can see, you know, through studying, you know, where quarterbacks are going to throw the ball.

And he has the range and the athletic ability to go get it. And. It's it's I'm excited to see where he's going to go from here.

Jyaire Hill’s improvement

I think you just keep throwing double moves at him and he'll build that confidence where he can see it and play it and and know which ones to jump and which ones not to. He was just trying to jump everything early, and that's what got us.

What he wants to see from spring

Well, I think that they, you know, they're already doing it. They're watching tape. They're meeting with young guys and, you know, the guys, the vets are meeting with some of the younger guys. You know, a lot of the younger guys, they're they're so hungry. You know, I mean, they're coming up here and studying and, you know, linebacker safety's corners, you know, of studying the package and, you know, the install. It's not going to change, you know, again. So for the fourth year, we're running the same defense. And it's it's, you know, just keep working. The only way you're going to get better at football, though, is playing football. So, you know, you can do all the conditioning and strength. Coach Tress does a great job, you know, can have them in tip top shape. And then as soon as they start playing football, they're over there, you know, with their knees bent and saying, holy cow, because it's football. And, you know, so it's it's.

I think it's going to be my 41st off-season of seeing guys go through this. So, you know, it's sort of old hat, but these guys are hungry to learn, hungry to get better, and I think that's what's exciting about it.