Landyn Watson thought he found his future home.

However, the four-star 2021 defensive end from Hutto (Texas) High backed out of his verbal pledge to LSU last month due to some rumored coaching changes that ultimately happened.

“It wasn’t a for sure that (defensive line coach) Dennis Johnson was going to be back at LSU,” Watson said. ‘That’s who I had the relationship with, so I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision for me and my family. I wanted to explore my options.”