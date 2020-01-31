News More News
Ex-LSU DL Commit Landyn Watson Excited About Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Landyn Watson thought he found his future home.

However, the four-star 2021 defensive end from Hutto (Texas) High backed out of his verbal pledge to LSU last month due to some rumored coaching changes that ultimately happened.

“It wasn’t a for sure that (defensive line coach) Dennis Johnson was going to be back at LSU,” Watson said. ‘That’s who I had the relationship with, so I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision for me and my family. I wanted to explore my options.”

Texas defensive end Landyn Watson holds a Michigan offer.
Texas defensive end Landyn Watson holds a Michigan offer. (Sam Spiegelman)

Watson has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. He holds offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Washington and a number of other major programs.

Michigan recently jumped in the mix with an offer of his own, and Watson is excited about the opportunity.

