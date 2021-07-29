Ex-LSU DT Commit Shone Washington High On Michigan
Shone Washington thought he found his future home.
The three-star 2022 defensive tackle out of New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton originally committed to LSU in August of last year. However, Washington decided to open his recruitment back up at the beginning of this calendar year.
While LSU remains in the picture, Washington has his eyes on a handful of other programs as well.
“My recruiting is going well right now,” Washington said. “I’m coming closer to making my decision. Right now, I would say LSU, Michigan, Georgia and Florida are the schools in the running. I’m going to Georgia this week then I’m going to see the others during the season.”
Michigan just jumped in the mix for Washington last month, but the Wolverines are already making a strong impression.
