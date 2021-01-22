Ex-Tennessee DB Commit Tony Mitchell High On Michigan
Tony Mitchell got a taste of Texas football last weekend.
The elite 2023 defensive back out of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson went down to the Lone Star State and suited up for Houston-based Fast 7v7 at the Pylon Dallas event and was one of the tournament’s biggest standouts.
“It’s great playing with some of the best players in the Class of 2022 and getting to know them,” Mitchell said. “Just seeing what it’s like to play with them and building a bond with them has been great.”
Mitchell may still be a sophomore, but he’s already a household name on the recruiting trail. In fact, Mitchell gave Tennessee a verbal commitment before he even started high school. However, he backed out of that pledge last June.
Now, Mitchell wants to take his time with the process.
“Recruiting is going well,” Mitchell said. “I don’t have any schools that are standing out right now. Everybody is the same. I’m just building good relationships with all the coaches. I’m going to wait it out to make the best decision for me.”
