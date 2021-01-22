Tony Mitchell got a taste of Texas football last weekend.

The elite 2023 defensive back out of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson went down to the Lone Star State and suited up for Houston-based Fast 7v7 at the Pylon Dallas event and was one of the tournament’s biggest standouts.

“It’s great playing with some of the best players in the Class of 2022 and getting to know them,” Mitchell said. “Just seeing what it’s like to play with them and building a bond with them has been great.”