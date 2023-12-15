With both Alabama and Michigan set to face each other in the College Football Playoff semi-final at the Rose Bowl, one would think that two classic brands in the college football ranks would have somewhat of a storied history against each other. That couldn't be further from the truth. The two programs will meet for only the sixth time in the program's storied histories, with this contest arguably being the most significant of them all. The Wolverines have a losing record against the Crimson Tide, holding a 2-3 record currently. Let's take a look at the previous five games between the two programs.

1988: Hall of Fame Bowl (Michigan wins 28-24)

Technically played in 1988, the game counts for the 1987 season as the two programs faced off in the Hall of Fame Bowl. Both teams entered this contest at 7-4 and the Wolverines were short-handed as the program was without Bo Schembechler who underwent quadruple bypass surgery before the game and was unavailable. The team was coached by acting head coach Gary Moeller and would go on to win 28-24 thanks to three touchdown runs by running back Jamie Morris and a 20-yard game-winning touchdown pass from Demetrius Brown to John Kolesar with 48 seconds left in the game.

1997: Outback Bowl (Alabama wins 17-14)

Played during the 1996 season, the Wolverines finished the year at 8-3 and we all know what happened in the upcoming season of 1997. The two programs would play a low-scoring affair with a pick-six and a long touchdown run Shaun Alexander to help the Tide win the Outback Bowl and finish the year at 9-3.

2000: Orange Bowl (Michigan wins 35-34)

Played during the 2000 season, this game was Tom Brady's final collegiate appearance and arguably his most famous collegiate performance as the Wolverines won a 35-34 thriller in the Orange Bowl. The Wolverines would finish the year at 9-2 with Bama finishing at 10-2. After the game finished in a 28-28 tie in the third quarter, the fourth quarter would go by without any scoring from either team. Heading into overtime, Brady threw a touchdown pass to Shawn Thompson to put the Wolverines up front. Bama would match it with a touchdown pass of its own, only to miss the extra point and losing the game.

2012: Season-opener at Cowboys Stadium (Alabama wins 41-14)

The two programs squared off in a season-opening contest of two top-ten-ranked opponents. The No. 8 Michigan program came into the 2012 season with plenty of promise, as a Brady Hoke-led program was coming off a very successful 11-win debut season. While the rest was history, Bama cruised to an easy win over the Wolverines thanks to a two-touchdown performance by Tide quarterback AJ McCarron.

2020: Citrus Bowl (Alabama wins 35-16)