Eyabi Anoma officially appears on Michigan football's roster

Michigan's latest addition to the program is now official, as his name appears on the football roster on the program's official website.

News of the former five-star recruit's transfer to Michigan was revealed late Wednesday night with official confirmation coming from program sources the next morning.

Anoma, who is a graduate transfer from UT Martin, is listed at 6-foot-5, 244-pounds and listed as an EDGE player for the program.

He will also wear No. 18 for the Wolverines.

Anoma arrives in Ann Arbor after being rated the No. 7 overall recruit in the 2018 class according to Rivals. With the Wolverines being a finalist for his commitment, he would end up choosing Alabama.

Enoma would end up transferring to Houston in 2019 and had to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules at the time. He would later be dismissed from the Houston program without playing a down and ended up at UT Martin where he saw significant playing time in 2021.

He enters the Wolverines program with two years of eligibility remaining.

