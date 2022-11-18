Michigan will clash with a lesser version of itself in Illinois on Saturday.

Once a Big Ten darling on a 7-game win streak, the Fighting Illini are losers of two straight, continuing the trend of "who can ruin Michigan's strength of schedule the most this week?"

For Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines, looking ahead isn't even a thought -- or so they say. And while I believe it to be genuine, every team -- even the wisest -- is vulnerable to looking ahead at the shadow of the beast.

Ohio State's footsteps are near, but if Chase Brown is healthy, so is his.

Many moons ago, Michigan had a chance at perfection in The Shoe, only to end the season with two losses.

In 2022, history will either repeat itself or forge a new path through the backwoods of an age-old rivalry that one foe has manhandled for two decades.

Take care of business & it's all on the line next week.

Who's in the way? Let's take a look at Illinois.