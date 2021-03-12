Fab Five Takeaways From Michigan's Big Ten Tournament Win Over Maryland
Michigan Wolverines basketball advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals behind a 79-66 win over Maryland in the quarterfinals Friday.
Here are five takeaways from the game.
1. Player of the game: Mike Smith
In his first career postseason game (the Ivy League doesn't have a conference tournament), Columbia transfer and Michigan fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith put on a show, notching 18 points on 6-of-14 from the field and 2-of-2 from long range. The story was the way he commanded the offense and controlled the game, dishing out a Big Ten Tournament record 15 assists, with ZERO turnovers.
Six of Smith's assists came in the final 7:06 of the first half, which coincided with the Wolverines' big run (16-2 over the final 4:43) just before halftime to take a two-point lead despite being down as many as 12 points.
It was his afternoon to start, and it was his afternoon to finish. In addition to his six assists after halftime, Smith hit big shots down the stretch, including a step-back three with 3:36 to go in the game that gave the Wolverines a nine-point edge and essentially put the game away, after Maryland had made a little run to get it within single digits.
"The little point guard was terrific," Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said postgame.
Fittingly, after the best performance of his Michigan career, Smith dribbled out the clock and heaved the ball into the air as time expired. He's moving on to the semifinals.
"It's win or go home right now, and I don't wanna go home," Smith said after the win.
2. Juwan Howard's ejection fired Michigan up for stretch run
While Michigan's comeback victory was impressive and there is plenty to discuss in the aftermath, head coach Juwan Howard's ejection is getting the most press, which is to be expected.
Howard was arguing an out of bounds call heading into a media timeout with 10:44 to go in the game, when Turgeon called him out for leaving his coaches' box. The two then exchanged words, before Turgeon appeared to charge at Howard, who charged back "out of self defense."
Michigan's head man said he apologized to his team and shouldn't have let his emotions get the best of him.
His team didn't feel they needed an apology. Instead of folding after their leader was thrown out, they banded together and responded in a fiery manner. After Howard left the floor, the Wolverines weathered a 5-0 Maryland run before outscoring the Terps 22-14 to close things out.
3. The bench stepped up while Isaiah Livers had a quiet game
