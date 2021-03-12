Michigan Wolverines basketball advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals behind a 79-66 win over Maryland in the quarterfinals Friday.

In his first career postseason game (the Ivy League doesn't have a conference tournament), Columbia transfer and Michigan fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith put on a show, notching 18 points on 6-of-14 from the field and 2-of-2 from long range. The story was the way he commanded the offense and controlled the game, dishing out a Big Ten Tournament record 15 assists, with ZERO turnovers.

Six of Smith's assists came in the final 7:06 of the first half, which coincided with the Wolverines' big run (16-2 over the final 4:43) just before halftime to take a two-point lead despite being down as many as 12 points.

It was his afternoon to start, and it was his afternoon to finish. In addition to his six assists after halftime, Smith hit big shots down the stretch, including a step-back three with 3:36 to go in the game that gave the Wolverines a nine-point edge and essentially put the game away, after Maryland had made a little run to get it within single digits.

"The little point guard was terrific," Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said postgame.

Fittingly, after the best performance of his Michigan career, Smith dribbled out the clock and heaved the ball into the air as time expired. He's moving on to the semifinals.

"It's win or go home right now, and I don't wanna go home," Smith said after the win.