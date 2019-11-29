Michigan has won three games in three days to win the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship after defeating Gonzaga this afternoon, 82-64. Now undefeated, U-M will play at Louisville next in what will likely be a top-five or top-10 matchup. Here are some thoughts and takeaways from the championship game win: RELATED: Michigan Basketball Hammers Gonzaga, Wins Battle For Atlantis RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines basketball gets its first championship under Juwan Howard in the Battle 4 Atlantis. (USA Today Sports Images)

1) Michigan is a championship program under Juwan Howard

U-M was a championship program before Howard came back to coach his alma mater. John Beilein had the program winning Big Ten championships and advancing to national title games. This week in the Bahamas gave U-M the chance to win a championship, the first in the Howard era, and that's exactly what it did. Many questioned if Howard could carry the success over from what Beilein built, and as of right now, he is. U-M is looking like one of the best teams in the country. Other teams will improve by the end of the year, but so will the Wolverines. Nothing is final at this point, and Howard will have to continue to have success, which is easier said than done. But, this is a tremendous start to a tenure and there's going to be many more opportunities this year to prove this program, under Howard, can hang with the best in college basketball.



2) Michigan will be in the top-10 next week