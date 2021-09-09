Fab Five To Reunite At Chris Webber's Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

After an eight-year wait to be selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, former Michigan star Chris Webber will be inducted into the hall this weekend. The Wolverines' Fab Five — comprised of Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King — has waited even longer to reunite, but that's slated to happen this Saturday (Sept. 11) as well, Webber told The Athletic. Webber was banned from association with the University of Michigan from 2003 until 2013 following the Ed Martin scandal, and has made only one public appearance at U-M since then, when he served as an honorary captain for the Wolverines' football game against Penn State in 2018. He was planning on attending one of the team's basketball practices this past season, but an athletic department-wide shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns canceled the trip to see Howard, now the program's head coach, and Co. RELATED: Michigan Basketball's Full 2021-22 Big Ten Schedule Released RELATED: Will Tschetter Continues To Surprise For Michigan Wolverines Basketball

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star Chris Webber will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend as part of the 2021 class. (AP Images)

The Athletic also reported that there is mutual interest between Michigan and the group to have a formal reunion for the Fab Five at some point, though there is no date set. On top of that, there remains tension between Webber and Rose, even though the former spoke with the latter on his ESPN show after being selected to the Hall of Fame. Rose has said that Webber should publicly apologize, something that has not happened to date. "There has been that rift because Jalen has decided to talk and I've said we should handle everything behind the scenes," Webber told ESPN.com this week. "It was just, it's an honor system. It's a code. And he knows what that is, because that's what we built the Fab Five on, and he did not adhere to that code multiple times. ... All it takes is a 30-second conversation."

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!