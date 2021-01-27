Chris Webber Was Set To Visit Michigan Basketball Practice Before Shutdown
Former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber has only made one public appearance at U-M since his 10-year disassociation clause ended in 2013 — serving as an honorary captain at Michigan football's 2018 game against Penn State. Webber was set to make his second return to campus, to attend one of Juwan Howard's practices, before the university decided to shut down all athletic-related activities for up to 14 days due to COVID-19 concerns.
"I’ll tell you this, I was going to go to a practice until what happened recently," Webber told WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "I called Juwan, and I was planning on it."
Webber has a strong relationship with Howard, with the two having played together both in college and the NBA, which has why he has been much more supportive of U-M since Howard's return as head coach in 2019.
"I think people have to remember, I played longer with Juwan in Washington than our time in the Fab Five together," Webber said. "He recruited all of us. He’s the reason why I went to Michigan along with Ray and Jimmy and Jalen. He was the catalyst. He’s been a great teammate and a great friend. 1) I wanted to support him in this and 2) I love the University of Michigan."
Webber also gave a shout out to head football coach Jim Harbaugh, who invited him back in 2018 and helped mend fences. He also pointed out that
"Jim Harbaugh really started it when he opened his arms," Webber said.
"It’s really cool to support those programs and, more importantly, support those kids."
And that's why Webber wanted to rekindle the relationship and return to Crisler Center for a practice.
"I don’t want to be a distraction, but I want to be encouragement, a battery in the back, because Juwan’s my brother. I talk to him about the team, he tells me how proud he is of these guys. I’m part of the family. You can’t stop that.
"But again, I think Coach Harbaugh, because he’s full of class. I support him, I support all the students and I damn support that basketball team that’s playing so tough right now."
Like many, Webber has been impressed with Howard's group so far this season. The Wolverines are ranked No. 4 in the country and hold a 13-1 record overall and 8-1 mark in Big Ten play. Of course, Webber has a special affinity for one position group in particular...
"I’m a big fan of the team, the big fellas especially," Webber said. "I love the guards, but the big guys are tough now, and we match that energy with the guards and forwards."
