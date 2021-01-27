Former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber has only made one public appearance at U-M since his 10-year disassociation clause ended in 2013 — serving as an honorary captain at Michigan football's 2018 game against Penn State. Webber was set to make his second return to campus, to attend one of Juwan Howard's practices, before the university decided to shut down all athletic-related activities for up to 14 days due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I’ll tell you this, I was going to go to a practice until what happened recently," Webber told WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "I called Juwan, and I was planning on it."

Webber has a strong relationship with Howard, with the two having played together both in college and the NBA, which has why he has been much more supportive of U-M since Howard's return as head coach in 2019.

"I think people have to remember, I played longer with Juwan in Washington than our time in the Fab Five together," Webber said. "He recruited all of us. He’s the reason why I went to Michigan along with Ray and Jimmy and Jalen. He was the catalyst. He’s been a great teammate and a great friend. 1) I wanted to support him in this and 2) I love the University of Michigan."

