The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is off to an 8-1 start in Big Ten play this season, an impressive feat that perhaps takes on a bit more significance when looking at it from a historical perspective. Since the 1977-78 season, only two other Michigan clubs had begun 8-1 in league play prior to this year, with both occurrences coming under former head coach John Beilein — in 2013-14 and in 2018-19.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team holds a 13-1 overall record. (Per Kjeldsen)

Both of Beilein's aforementioned teams started 9-1 in Big Ten play before eventually losing their 11th game, with the 2013-14 crew winning the outright conference crown with a 15-3 record in league action. Beilein's 2018-19 Wolverines, on the other hand, came up just short of a Big Ten championship, finishing 13-5 and in third place behind co-champions Michigan State and Purdue. While hot starts to conference action (like the one U-M is off to this year) obviously don't guarantee an eventual Big Ten crown, the Wolverines have nevertheless come away with the league championship more often than not in recent history when getting off to starts like the one we're seeing this year. Below is a closer look at the last eight times U-M has started 8-1 (or better) in Big Ten play, a trend that dates all the way back to the early 1960s.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team took home the outright Big Ten crown in 2014 with a 15-3 conference record. (AP Images)

The Last Nine Times Michigan Started 8-1 (or Better) in Big Ten Play Season Started Finished Big Ten Finish NCAA Tournament 2020-21 8-1 ? ? ? 2018-19 8-1 15-5 3rd Sweet Sixteen 2013-14 8-1 15-3 1st Elite Eight 1976-77 8-1 16-2 1st Elite Eight 1973-74 8-1 12-2 T-1st Elite Eight 1970-71 8-1 12-2 2nd Missed 1965-66 8-1 11-3 1st Elite Eight 1964-65 9-0 13-1 1st National Championship 1963-64 8-1 11-3 T-1st Final Four