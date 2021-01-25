The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team rose to No. 4 in today's Associated Press top 25, thanks to a 2-0 week that saw Juwan Howard's crew pick up blowout wins over Maryland and Purdue, respectively. U-M made a three-spot leap in this week's edition, jumping Tennessee, Texas and Iowa. The Volunteers, in particular, endured a horrendous 0-2 week, getting blown out at Florida Tuesday night and then returning home to suffer a nine-point loss to Missouri Saturday night.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team has defeated Purdue five straight times for the first time since 1975-77. (USA Today Sports Images)

Iowa, meanwhile, suffered an upset loss as well, falling at home to Indiana Thursday night in surprising fashion, 81-69. Shaka Smart's Longhorns didn't lost this past week, but were nonetheless jumped by Michigan due to the Wolverines' two impressive showings. U-M is now the highest-rated team in a loaded Big Ten conference that has six of its 14 teams inside the top 25. No. 7 Iowa, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 19 Illinois and No. 21 Minnesota are the other five. The only three teams in the entire country who are still rated higher than the Maize and Blue are No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Villanova. The Bulldogs and Bears are each undefeated, while the Wolverines and Wildcats both possess one loss on the year. At No. 5 nationally, Texas is the highest-rated two-loss team.