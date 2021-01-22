Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Basketball Players React To Purdue Win
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball stayed atop the Big Ten standings by beating Purdue, 70-53, at Mackey Arena Friday night. Head coach Juwan Howard, senior guard Eli Brooks and senior forward Isaiah Livers discussed the performance after the game.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Blasts Purdue, 70-53, In West Lafayette, Stays Atop The Big Ten
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch And John Borton
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Purdue Basketball Head Coach Matt Painter
Purdue Basketball Junior Forward Trevion Williams
