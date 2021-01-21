 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch And John Borton
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch And John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan radio's play-by-play voice for basketball, Brian Boesch, talks Maryland, Purdue, and U-M title aspirations.

Boesch and senior editor dig through the Wolverines home rout of the Terrapins, dive into a discussion on Purdue's hot crew, and talk about the how of winning a Big Ten championship.

Juwan Howard has his team in high gear heading into a road game at Purdue on Friday night.
