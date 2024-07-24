Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is joined by TheMaizeandBlueReview.com’s Josh Henschke, Tim Verghese of InsideNebraska.com and Eric Hansen of InsideNDSports.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Advertisement

1. Michigan is the clear favorite for Andrew Babalola.

Andrew Babalola

Henschke: FICTION. Michigan may very well land Andrew Babalola but to say that he has a “clear” favorite might be a stretch at this point. I think the battle between the Wolverines and Stanford is too close to call at the moment but one that could end up being in Michigan’s favor. Credit to Babalola, he’s keeping this one close with a veil of mystery in a day and age where information is readily available. Smith: FICTION. This has become one of the toughest recruitments to handicap in the region. It makes all the sense in the world that Michigan would be a clear favorite. The program tradition, having a former offensive line coach as head coach and academics are a powerful mix. However, Stanford and Missouri should not be counted out. The Cardinal offer a tremendous life after football. Missouri has things rolling right now with coach Eli Drinkwitz. I give the Wolverines the edge now but it’s not a commanding lead.

*****

2. Nebraska can set the tone for 2026 defensive recruiting this weekend.

Matt Rhule (© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)

Verghese: FACT. Nebraska’s upcoming visit weekend might not result in any imminent commitments, however it should set the table for what could be down the line for the Huskers in 2026. Top defensive targets such as four-star athlete Brandon Arrington, a defensive back on Nebraska’s board, four-star linebacker Keenan Harris, four-star safety Jayden McGregory and three-star defensive end Hunter Higgins are expected in town. This weekend will serve as an opportunity for the Huskers to establish themselves as top contenders in each recruitment. Regional targets JJ Dunnigan, Landon Bland and Jase Reynolds are high on the staff’s boards and while their offer list doesn’t match some other targets, there’s significant upside with all three that the staff hopes to tap into. This is a big weekend for Matt Rhule and the Huskers as a whole, but it’s a good opportunity for Tony White, Rob Dvoracek and new defensive backs coach John Butler to give Nebraska a head start in 2026. Smith: FACT. Nebraska’s 2026 defensive visit list this weekend is sneakily very intriguing. The headliners are four-star outside linebacker Keenan Harris and four-star defensive back Jayden McGregory. Both are terrific athletes that would fit well into defensive coordinator Tony White’s scheme. But there are others coming to campus who should have Nebraska fans excited. Kansas native Hunter Higgins is a potential riser as a DE/OLB. Nebraska also has a few athletic defensive backs to watch coming to campus too. Having a good showing with those defenders could go a long way for the future of the Blackshirts.

*****

3. Notre Dame is the out-of-state team to beat for Tai'Yion King.

Tai'Yon King